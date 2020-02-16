Riona

Riona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method.

The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel and virtually, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging.

So, the account that used to trade, must support to take multiple order.

The highest and lowest prices based NumCandle value that taken, are to indicate the range of new orders. Where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices.

This EA is not accompanied by any exit scenario, so you may close it by your self, when you want to stop this EA.

And you can also use this EA in another pairs or window at same time, certainly with different magic number.


Pairs and timeframes

This EA is recommended for use on EURUSD at M1 timeframes, with 10000 of initial balance, and lot=0.2.

Parameters

  • MagicNumber - the mark number used to identify orders, which are sent and managed by this EA. If this EA runs on multiple pairs, every pair must be run with different magic number, for example: GBPUSD - 100001, EURUSD - 200002, XAUUSD - 300003, etc.
  • NumCandle - the number of candles that used for calculate highest and lowest prices. For example NumCandle = 60 at M1 timeframes, its mean the range of order to new order depend on the highest and lowest price of candle one hour before. If its set to 0, then the default value of this parameter will be taken to 60, 36, 12, 6, 3, and 1 candles for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and else respectively.
  • MaxMartingale - the maximum Martingale order. Default value is , i.e. the maximum Martingale multiplier is 2 7=128. So for virtual order, back calculations will use the maximum Martingale until multiplier 128. It will affect the decision of lot value of real next order to be sent.
  • CloseAtStop - the option to close or not all orders at Remove EA action. Only remove orders that have magic number that specified by MagicNumber parameter above. 
  • OrderLots - initial lots value used for the initial orders. For example: OrderLots = 0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8, etc.
  • SlipPage - slippage value that used for every new order request.


Authors

Copyright 2019, Priantos and Uboiz
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
The Gold Space
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5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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MQL TOOLS SL
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.26 (34)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
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5 (2)
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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