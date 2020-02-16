Riona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method.





The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel and virtually, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. So, the account that used to trade, must support to take multiple order.

The highest and lowest prices based NumCandle value that taken, are to indicate the range of new orders. Where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices.





This EA is not accompanied by any exit scenario, so you may close it by your self, when you want to stop this EA. And you can also use this EA in another pairs or window at same time, certainly with different magic number.





Pairs and timeframes

This EA is recommended for use on EURUSD at M1 timeframes, with 10000 of initial balance, and lot=0.2.





Parameters

MagicNumber - the mark number used to identify orders, which are sent and managed by this EA. If this EA runs on multiple pairs, every pair must be run with different magic number, for example: GBPUSD - 100001, EURUSD - 200002, XAUUSD - 300003, etc.

- the mark number used to identify orders, which are sent and managed by this EA. If this EA runs on multiple pairs, every pair must be run with different magic number, for example: GBPUSD - 100001, EURUSD - 200002, XAUUSD - 300003, etc. NumCandle - the number of candles that used for calculate highest and lowest prices. For example NumCandle = 60 at M1 timeframes, its mean the range of order to new order depend on the highest and lowest price of candle one hour before. If its set to 0, then the default value of this parameter will be taken to 60, 36, 12, 6, 3, and 1 candles for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and else respectively.

- the number of candles that used for calculate highest and lowest prices. For example NumCandle = 60 at M1 timeframes, its mean the range of order to new order depend on the highest and lowest price of candle one hour before. If its set to 0, then the default value of this parameter will be taken to 60, 36, 12, 6, 3, and 1 candles for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and else respectively. MaxMartingale - the maximum Martingale order. Default value is , i.e. the maximum Martingale multiplier is 2 7 =128. So for virtual order, back calculations will use the maximum Martingale until multiplier 128. It will affect the decision of lot value of real next order to be sent.

- the maximum Martingale order. Default value is , i.e. the maximum Martingale multiplier is 2 =128. So for virtual order, back calculations will use the maximum Martingale until multiplier 128. It will affect the decision of lot value of real next order to be sent. CloseAtStop - the option to close or not all orders at Remove EA action. Only remove orders that have magic number that specified by MagicNumber parameter above.

- the option to close or not all orders at Remove EA action. Only remove orders that have magic number that specified by MagicNumber parameter above. OrderLots - initial lots value used for the initial orders. For example: OrderLots = 0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8, etc.

- initial lots value used for the initial orders. For example: OrderLots = 0.1, 0.2, 0.4, 0.8, etc. SlipPage - slippage value that used for every new order request.





Authors

Copyright 2019, Priantos and Uboiz