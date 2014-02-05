Angle Regression Line MT4

4.67

The indicator allows determining the strength and direction of the trend precisely. The histogram displayed in a separate window shows changes of the slope of the regression line. A signal for entering a deal is crossing the zero line and/or a divergence. The indicator is also useful for wave analysis.

Input Parameters:

  • Period - period of calculation, 10 on default;
  • Angle threshold - slope at which a flat is displayed, 6.0 on default (within the range from -6.0 to 6.0);
  • Filter by volume - volume filter (divergence signals are not provided in case the volume is below average for the last 50 bars), true by default;
  • Display divergence alert - enables notifications about divergence, true by default;
  • Arrows displacement - shift of array of divergence signal, default is 5.0;
  • Display cross zero alert - enables zero line crossover alert, true by default;
  • Draw indicator trend lines - enables indicator trend lines in divergence; true by default;
  • Draw price trend lines - enables displaying the trend lines on the price chart during divergence, true by default;
  • Line bull divergence color - line color of bullish divergence, green by default;
  • Line bear divergence color - line color of bearish divergence, red by default.

Currency pair - any. Timeframe - any.

Reviews 6
Daniel Schwoerer
1276
Daniel Schwoerer 2022.11.17 06:55 
 

I like this Indicator and use it since quite some time.

thehiro
351
thehiro 2014.12.04 22:44 
 

I like this indicator. Pretty accurate signal. Great support from Seller!

Vilmar Tavares
583
Vilmar Tavares 2014.07.20 06:31 
 

Sometimes repaint.

Recommended products
HeikenAshi Smoothed Alerts
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
What are Heiken Ashi Candles? Heiken Ashi, derived from the Japanese term 'Heikin Ashi,' translates to average price bars. It's an indicator depicting price bars on a chart. Formula for Heiken Ashi candles: - Heiken Ashi opening price: (previous candle's opening + closing price) / 2 - Closing price Heiken Ashi: (opening + high + low + closing) / 4 - Heiken Ashi peak: Max of high, opening, or closing price - Heiken Ashi bottom price: Min of low, opening, or closing price How to Read Heiken A
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicators
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
SFT Trendmeister
Artem Kuzmin
Indicators
Signal trend indicator. Detects the direction of the trend and is coloured accordingly.  Has built in audible and visual alerts when trends change. Can send notifications to your phone or email. Allows Trend and Counter-Trend trading. Works on all timeframes, all currency pairs, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies. Can be used with binary options. Distinctive features No re-drawing; Simple and clear settings; Four types of alerts; Works on all timeframes and all trading tools; Suitable
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicators
[ZhiBiCCI] indicators are suitable for all cycle use, and are also suitable for all market varieties. [ZhiBiCCI] Green solid line is a reversal of bullish divergence. The green dotted line is a classic bullish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] The solid line to the red is a reverse bearish divergence. The red dotted line is a classical bearish divergence. [ZhiBiCCI] can be set in the parameters (Alert, Send mail, Send notification), set to (true) to send instant signals to the alarm window, email, insta
Magic Filter MTF
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Magic Filter MTF is perfect for any strategy. you do not need to load the chart with extra indicators like this one indicator will replace all additional filters for you it can also be a great strategy. it combines well with trading at local minima and maximums (resistance levels) multi-timeframe-multi-currency indicator 4 screen system is used 4 rows of arrows UTB indicators adjusted for different periods when two arrows pointing in the same direction on the same timeframe coincide,I t c
Trend Bilio
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Trend Bilio - an arrow indicator without redrawing shows potential market entry points in the form of arrows of the corresponding color: upward red arrows suggest opening a buy, green down arrows - selling. The entrance is supposed to be at the next bar after the pointer. The arrow indicator Trend Bilio visually "unloads" the price chart and saves time for analysis: no signal - no deal, if an opposite signal appears, then the current deal should be closed. It is Trend Bilio that is considered
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicators
This is an MTF indicator of support and resistance levels based on Advanced ZigZag Dynamic and/or Extended Fractals indicator extremums with price labels (can be disabled). More higher TFs can be selected for MTF mode. By default, the levels are generated based on ZigZag indicator dots. Fractals indicator dots can also be used together with ZigZag or instead of it. In order to simplify the use and save CPU time, calculation is performed once per each bar at its opening. Parameters: ForcedTF - ch
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Dynamic Flow Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Flow Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Flow Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Indicator uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Red line . -
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
Stepping Trend
Mpendulo Chiliza
Indicators
The Stepping Trend Indicator     The Steppi ng Trend indicator uses the  average true range  (ATR indicator) in its calculation. This gives you control to set your own average true range period, I set the Default as 10.   Indicator Details. Green Arrow Up: This means you are at the starting point of a new bullish trend, it’s time to buy.   Red  Arrow  Down : This means you are at the starting point of a new  bearish  trend, it’ s time to sell .   What if you miss the Arrow Signal?   No prob
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (12)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
FX Levels MT4
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicators
FX Levels: Exceptionally Accurate Support & Resistance for All Markets Quick Overview Looking for a reliable way to pinpoint support and resistance levels across any market—currencies, indices, stocks, or commodities? FX Levels merges our traditional “Lighthouse” method with a forward-thinking dynamic approach, offering near-universal accuracy. By drawing from real-world broker experience and automated daily plus real-time updates, FX Levels helps you identify reversal points, set profit targe
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair, any symbol, and a
More from author
Divergence DeMarker or any custom
Vladimir Gotsulenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays divergence for any custom indicator. You only need to specify the indicator name; DeMarker is used by default. Additionally, you can opt for smoothing of values of the selected indicator and set levels whose crossing will trigger an alert. The custom indicator must be compiled (a file with ex5 extension) and located under MQL5/Indicators of the client terminal or in one of the subdirectories. It uses zero bar of the selected indicator with default parameters. Input parame
FREE
Best Wave
Vladimir Gotsulenko
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator of trend (flat) with a price channel. Trading Buy - the price have crossed the central line upwards (the candlestick has closed above the line) and the channel is oriented horizontally (yellow line) or directed upwards(green line). Move to breakeven when reaching the opposite border of the channel. Close positions when conditions for selling are formed. Sell - the price have crossed the central line downwards (the candlestick has closed below the line) and the channel is oriented
FREE
Trend check USDCHF
Vladimir Gotsulenko
2 (2)
Indicators
This indicator gives full information about the market state: strength and direction of a trend, volatility and price movement channel. It has two graphical components: Histogram: the size and the color of a bar show the strength and direction of a trend. Positive values show an ascending trend and negative values - a descending trend. Green bar is for up motion, red one - for down motion, and the yellow one means no trend. Signal line is the value of the histogram (you can enable divergence sea
FREE
VSA Volume Spread Analysis
Vladimir Gotsulenko
4.1 (10)
Indicators
The indicator produces signals according to the methodology VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) - the analysis of trade volume together with the size and form of candlesticks. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main chart in the form of arrows. The arrows are not redrawn. Input Parameters DisplayAlert - enable alerts, true on default; Pointer - arrow type (three types), 2 on default; Factor_distance - distance rate for arrows, 0.7 on default. Recommended timeframe - М15. Currency pair
Volume Spread Analysis
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
The indicator produces signals according to the methodology VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) - the analysis of trade volume together with the size and form of candlesticks. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main chart in the form of arrows. The arrows are not redrawn. Input Parameters: DisplayAlert - enable alerts, true on default; Pointer - arrow type (three types), 2 on default; Factor_distance - distance rate for arrows, 0.7 on default. Recommended timeframe - М15. Currency pair
Divergence CCI or any custom
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
Displays divergence for any custom indicator. You just need to specify the name of an indicator name; on default it uses CCI. In addition you can set smoothing for the selected indicator as well as levels. If one of these levels is crossed, you'll receive a notification. The custom indicator must be compiled (a file with extension EX5) and it must be located in MQL5/Indicators directory of the client terminal or in one of its subdirectories. It uses zero bar of the selected indicator with defaul
Trend check
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
This indicator gives full information about the market state: strength and direction of a trend, volatility and price movement channel. It has two graphical components: Histogram: the size and the color of a bar show the strength and direction of a trend. Positive values show an ascending trend and negative values - a descending trend. Green bar is for up motion, red one - for down motion, and the yellow one means no trend. Signal line is the value of the histogram (you can enable divergence sea
Power MT5
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
The indicator is based on readings of two oscillators: Bulls Power and Bears Power. It clearly shows the balance of buyers and sellers power. A signal for entering a deal is crossing the zero line and/or a divergence. When the volume filter is enabled, yellow histogram bar shows low trading volume (below average for 50 previous bars). Input Parameters: Period - calculation period, 13 on default; CalculatedBar - number of bars for displaying a divergence, 300 on default; Filter by volume - volume
Angle DeMarker MT5
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
The indicator shows the angle of the DeMarker indicator line, which allows you to identify possible price extrema more accurately. Histogram bar color and size indicate the direction and angle of the DeMarker line. When the trade volume control is enabled, a yellow bar is an indication of the volume being lower than average over the past 50 bars. The color of the main indicator line shows whether the price has reached an overbought/oversold level in accordance with DeMarker indicator values. The
Filter:
Daniel Schwoerer
1276
Daniel Schwoerer 2022.11.17 06:55 
 

I like this Indicator and use it since quite some time.

[Deleted] 2017.04.14 09:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Viktor Barilko
5042
Viktor Barilko 2017.04.13 12:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2017.03.31 07:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

thehiro
351
thehiro 2014.12.04 22:44 
 

I like this indicator. Pretty accurate signal. Great support from Seller!

Vilmar Tavares
583
Vilmar Tavares 2014.07.20 06:31 
 

Sometimes repaint.

Reply to review