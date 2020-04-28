The indicator is based on readings of two oscillators: Bulls Power and Bears Power. It clearly shows the balance of buyers and sellers power. A signal for entering a deal is crossing the zero line and/or a divergence. When the volume filter is enabled, yellow histogram bar shows low trading volume (below average for 50 previous bars).

Input Parameters:

Period - calculation period, 13 on default;

CalculatedBar - number of bars for displaying a divergence, 300 on default;

Filter by volume - volume filter, false on default. If it is enabled, then the divergence signals do not appear and a histogram bar is colored in yellow in case the volume is less than the average volume for previous 50 bars. Three modes are available: False, True, Auto. In Auto mode, the filter is automatically enabled on timeframes M30 and lower; and it is disabled on timeframes greater than M30;

Display divergence alert - enables notifications of divergence, true on default;

Display cross zero alert - enables notifications of crossing a zero level, true on default;

Draw indicator trend lines - enables displaying the trend lines of the indicator during divergence, true on default;

Draw price trend lines - enables displaying the trend lines on the price chart during divergence, true on default;

Line bull divergence color - select a color for the trend line displayed during bullish divergence, Green on default;

Line bear divergence color - select a color for the trend line displayed during bearish divergence, Red on default.

The indicator works with any currency pair and timeframe.