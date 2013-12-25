VSA Volume Spread Analysis

4.1

The indicator produces signals according to the methodology VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) - the analysis of trade volume together with the size and form of candlesticks. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main chart in the form of arrows. The arrows are not redrawn.


Input Parameters

  • DisplayAlert - enable alerts, true on default;
  • Pointer - arrow type (three types), 2 on default;
  • Factor_distance - distance rate for arrows, 0.7 on default.

Recommended timeframe - М15. Currency pair - any.

Reviews 12
MaxHrust
114
MaxHrust 2017.06.08 15:55 
 

Хороший индикатор, только нужно быть осторожнее на новостях, ну и учитывать сильные уровни

Payam Zolfagharian
405
Payam Zolfagharian 2016.09.12 17:49 
 

The Simple But Perfect Indicator . You Are My King (Amazing Trade)

david.l
514
david.l 2016.09.09 09:37 
 

work fine as author describe.

Reply to review