Angle DeMarker MT5

The indicator shows the angle of the DeMarker indicator line, which allows you to identify possible price extrema more accurately. Histogram bar color and size indicate the direction and angle of the DeMarker line. When the trade volume control is enabled, a yellow bar is an indication of the volume being lower than average over the past 50 bars. The color of the main indicator line shows whether the price has reached an overbought/oversold level in accordance with DeMarker indicator values. There are three kinds of signals: zero line crossover, main line color change and divergence.

Input Parameters:

  • Period - calculation period, by default 14;
  • Smooth - smoothing, by default 4;
  • CalculatedBar - number of bars for displaying divergence, by default 300;
  • Filter by volume - filter by volume, by default Auto (enabled automatically on time frames lower than Н1);
  • Level DeMarker buy - oversold level according to DeMarker indicator values, by default 0.3;
  • Level DeMarker sell - overbought level according to DeMarker indicator values, by default 0.7;
  • Display divergence alert - enables divergence alert, by default true;
  • Display cross zero alert - enables zero line crossover alert, by default true;
  • Draw indicator trend lines - enables indicator trend lines in divergence, by default true;
  • Draw price trend lines - enables trend lines on the price chart in divergence, by default true;
  • Line bull divergence color - color of the trend line in bullish divergence, by default Green;
  • Line bear divergence color - color of the trend line in bearish divergence, by default Red.

Currency pair - any. Time frame - any. The recommended calculation period for М15 and lower time frames is 24.

 

Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
Divergence DeMarker or any custom
Vladimir Gotsulenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator displays divergence for any custom indicator. You only need to specify the indicator name; DeMarker is used by default. Additionally, you can opt for smoothing of values of the selected indicator and set levels whose crossing will trigger an alert. The custom indicator must be compiled (a file with ex5 extension) and located under MQL5/Indicators of the client terminal or in one of the subdirectories. It uses zero bar of the selected indicator with default parameters. Input parame
FREE
Best Wave
Vladimir Gotsulenko
3.5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator of trend (flat) with a price channel. Trading Buy - the price have crossed the central line upwards (the candlestick has closed above the line) and the channel is oriented horizontally (yellow line) or directed upwards(green line). Move to breakeven when reaching the opposite border of the channel. Close positions when conditions for selling are formed. Sell - the price have crossed the central line downwards (the candlestick has closed below the line) and the channel is oriented
FREE
Trend check USDCHF
Vladimir Gotsulenko
2 (2)
Indicators
This indicator gives full information about the market state: strength and direction of a trend, volatility and price movement channel. It has two graphical components: Histogram: the size and the color of a bar show the strength and direction of a trend. Positive values show an ascending trend and negative values - a descending trend. Green bar is for up motion, red one - for down motion, and the yellow one means no trend. Signal line is the value of the histogram (you can enable divergence sea
FREE
VSA Volume Spread Analysis
Vladimir Gotsulenko
4.1 (10)
Indicators
The indicator produces signals according to the methodology VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) - the analysis of trade volume together with the size and form of candlesticks. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main chart in the form of arrows. The arrows are not redrawn. Input Parameters DisplayAlert - enable alerts, true on default; Pointer - arrow type (three types), 2 on default; Factor_distance - distance rate for arrows, 0.7 on default. Recommended timeframe - М15. Currency pair
Angle Regression Line MT4
Vladimir Gotsulenko
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The indicator allows determining the strength and direction of the trend precisely. The histogram displayed in a separate window shows changes of the slope of the regression line. A signal for entering a deal is crossing the zero line and/or a divergence. The indicator is also useful for wave analysis. Input Parameters: Period - period of calculation, 10 on default; Angle threshold - slope at which a flat is displayed, 6.0 on default (within the range from -6.0 to 6.0); Filter by volume - volume
Volume Spread Analysis
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
The indicator produces signals according to the methodology VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) - the analysis of trade volume together with the size and form of candlesticks. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main chart in the form of arrows. The arrows are not redrawn. Input Parameters: DisplayAlert - enable alerts, true on default; Pointer - arrow type (three types), 2 on default; Factor_distance - distance rate for arrows, 0.7 on default. Recommended timeframe - М15. Currency pair
Divergence CCI or any custom
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
Displays divergence for any custom indicator. You just need to specify the name of an indicator name; on default it uses CCI. In addition you can set smoothing for the selected indicator as well as levels. If one of these levels is crossed, you'll receive a notification. The custom indicator must be compiled (a file with extension EX5) and it must be located in MQL5/Indicators directory of the client terminal or in one of its subdirectories. It uses zero bar of the selected indicator with defaul
Trend check
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
This indicator gives full information about the market state: strength and direction of a trend, volatility and price movement channel. It has two graphical components: Histogram: the size and the color of a bar show the strength and direction of a trend. Positive values show an ascending trend and negative values - a descending trend. Green bar is for up motion, red one - for down motion, and the yellow one means no trend. Signal line is the value of the histogram (you can enable divergence sea
Power MT5
Vladimir Gotsulenko
Indicators
The indicator is based on readings of two oscillators: Bulls Power and Bears Power. It clearly shows the balance of buyers and sellers power. A signal for entering a deal is crossing the zero line and/or a divergence. When the volume filter is enabled, yellow histogram bar shows low trading volume (below average for 50 previous bars). Input Parameters: Period - calculation period, 13 on default; CalculatedBar - number of bars for displaying a divergence, 300 on default; Filter by volume - volume
Filter:
Nork
6190
Nork 2017.06.28 04:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review