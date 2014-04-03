Angle DeMarker MT5

The indicator shows the angle of the DeMarker indicator line, which allows you to identify possible price extrema more accurately. Histogram bar color and size indicate the direction and angle of the DeMarker line. When the trade volume control is enabled, a yellow bar is an indication of the volume being lower than average over the past 50 bars. The color of the main indicator line shows whether the price has reached an overbought/oversold level in accordance with DeMarker indicator values. There are three kinds of signals: zero line crossover, main line color change and divergence.

Input Parameters:

Period - calculation period, by default 14;

- calculation period, by default 14; Smooth - smoothing, by default 4;

- smoothing, by default 4; CalculatedBar - number of bars for displaying divergence, by default 300;

- number of bars for displaying divergence, by default 300; Filter by volume - filter by volume, by default Auto (enabled automatically on time frames lower than Н1);

- filter by volume, by default Auto (enabled automatically on time frames lower than Н1); Level DeMarker buy - oversold level according to DeMarker indicator values, by default 0.3;

- oversold level according to DeMarker indicator values, by default 0.3; Level DeMarker sell - overbought level according to DeMarker indicator values, by default 0.7;

- overbought level according to DeMarker indicator values, by default 0.7; Display divergence alert - enables divergence alert, by default true;

- enables divergence alert, by default true; Display cross zero alert - enables zero line crossover alert, by default true;

- enables zero line crossover alert, by default true; Draw indicator trend lines - enables indicator trend lines in divergence, by default true;

- enables indicator trend lines in divergence, by default true; Draw price trend lines - enables trend lines on the price chart in divergence, by default true;

- enables trend lines on the price chart in divergence, by default true; Line bull divergence color - color of the trend line in bullish divergence, by default Green;

- color of the trend line in bullish divergence, by default Green; Line bear divergence color - color of the trend line in bearish divergence, by default Red.

Currency pair - any. Time frame - any. The recommended calculation period for М15 and lower time frames is 24.