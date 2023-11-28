DEMO version of GoldSuperTrendEA

the demo version only works in backtesting.









TestGoldSuperTrendEA uses a strategy that combines RSI and Moving Average.









High winning percentage and a high profit factor make this Expert advisor very profitable.





It was developed for XAUUSD pair.





Setup and tips:





I recommend using a balance of $1500 and an initial lot of of 0.05 with leverage 1:100





Low timeframes are more sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and low RSIs to identify trends. High timeframes are less sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and high RSIs to identify underlying trends.





Examples

With M1 timeframe – set the RSI period to 3 and MA to 10

With M5 timeframe - set the RSI period to 3 and MA to 20

With timeframeM30 - set the RSI period to 4 and MA to 60

With 1h timeframe – set the RSI period to 7 and MA to 150