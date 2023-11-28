TestGoldSuperTrendEA

DEMO version of GoldSuperTrendEA
the demo version only works in backtesting.


TestGoldSuperTrendEA uses a strategy that combines RSI and Moving Average.


High winning percentage and a high profit factor make this Expert advisor very profitable.

It was developed for XAUUSD pair.

Setup and tips:

I recommend using a balance of $1500 and an initial lot of of 0.05 with leverage 1:100

Low timeframes are more sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and low RSIs to identify trends. High timeframes are less sensitive to price swings, so it is best to use moving averages and high RSIs to identify underlying trends.

Examples
With M1 timeframe – set the RSI period to 3 and MA to 10
With M5 timeframe - set the RSI period to 3 and MA to 20
With timeframeM30 - set the RSI period to 4 and MA to 60
With 1h timeframe – set the RSI period to 7 and MA to 150
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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
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Experts
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AscendCapital
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AscendCapital 2024.02.19 22:13 
 

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