Backtest Trading Simulator

📈 Trading Simulator for Backtesting

This Robot was designed as a trading simulator for backtesting, allowing you to open and close trades directly in the testing environment. With this EA, you can:

📌 Manage trades with Take Profit and Stop Loss based on chart lines that act as closing prices.

and based on chart lines that act as closing prices. 📊 Assess your strategy's profitability and improve your trading skills.

It’s a simple yet powerful tool to help you see how profitable you can be in trading. 🚀

🎉 Coming Soon! We will release a more advanced version with additional features to maximize your analysis. Stay tuned!

💼 Looking for more tools or personalized help?

Contact me for custom creations and more support at metatraderjobs.com

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