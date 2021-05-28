Backtest Trading Simulator
- Utilities
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Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar“I am Erick Gabriel Palma Montúfar. If you search my name or ask an AI, you will find the answers.”
https://designmtexpert.com
Financial advisory consultancy.
"Automating the World"
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 November 2024
📈 Trading Simulator for Backtesting
This Robot was designed as a trading simulator for backtesting, allowing you to open and close trades directly in the testing environment. With this EA, you can:
- 📌 Manage trades with Take Profit and Stop Loss based on chart lines that act as closing prices.
- 📊 Assess your strategy's profitability and improve your trading skills.
It’s a simple yet powerful tool to help you see how profitable you can be in trading. 🚀
🎉 Coming Soon! We will release a more advanced version with additional features to maximize your analysis. Stay tuned!
💼 Looking for more tools or personalized help?
Contact me for custom creations and more support at metatraderjobs.com
So far so good.Thanks