Backtest Trading Simulator

4.5

📈 Trading Simulator for Backtesting

This Robot was designed as a trading simulator for backtesting, allowing you to open and close trades directly in the testing environment. With this EA, you can:

  • 📌 Manage trades with Take Profit and Stop Loss based on chart lines that act as closing prices.
  • 📊 Assess your strategy's profitability and improve your trading skills.

It’s a simple yet powerful tool to help you see how profitable you can be in trading. 🚀

🎉 Coming Soon! We will release a more advanced version with additional features to maximize your analysis. Stay tuned!

💼 Looking for more tools or personalized help?

Contact me for custom creations and more support at metatraderjobs.com

👤 Hire Me Now

Reviews 4
Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:48 
 

So far so good.Thanks

116251208
19
116251208 2023.09.12 17:53 
 

Baje este robot pero esta espirado

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Empowering MQL5 with an AI Brain in Python Use *** Grok 4 and Chatgpt 5 *** Try Our AI System with 10 Free Daily Analyses Experience the power of AI for free: Every 24 hours, receive 10 free analyses directly in your terminal. Our system, by default, is configured to offer you high-precision signals on the 1-hour timeframe, every 3 hours. These analyses have a real cost in tokens from cutting-edge AI APIs like GPT-5 and Grok . We appreciate you valuing this access and considering our premiu
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116251208
19
116251208 2023.09.12 17:53 
 

Baje este robot pero esta espirado

Hussain Sajwani
1821
Hussain Sajwani 2022.12.13 20:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.21 03:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mehdi Faraz Fard
2470
Mehdi Faraz Fard 2021.07.11 13:48 
 

So far so good.Thanks

Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar
8271
Reply from developer Erick Gabriel Palma Montufar 2021.07.11 14:25
Thanks sir, i upload New versión;)
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