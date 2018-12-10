Candle clock


  • This indicator shows the remaining time for the candle to close, even if the price does not change in value, the clock keeps counting backward. You can also program price alert levels using trend lines.

      Instructions

  • To set a price alert level, you must draw a trend line. Once the object has been drawn, it must be named so that the indicator recognizes the object. In the name, the first thing we have to write is the alert number we want to program, it must be between 1 and 100, then the word (alert) and the symbols (</>) must be configured according to the alert level. We can also modify the way the alert is activated, allowing you to choose the way to do it. For example: when the price crosses the alert level, or only if candle 1 closes above or below the alert level.

  • Example 1: we name the object (1alert>) to program the first alert level above the price (Bid). In the description, we put 1 if we want the alert to be activated only if candle 1 closes above the alert level and if we want the alert to be activated when the price crosses the alert level, we do not put anything.

  • Example 2: we name the object (1alert<) to program the first alert level below the price (Bid). In the description, we put 1 if we want the alert to be activated only if candle 1 closes below the alert level and if we want the alert to be activated when the price crosses the alert level, we do not put anything.

  • Note that for the alert to be activated, the lines must be deselected.

     Parameters

  • Anchor point: Set the anchor point.

  • Position of the indicator: Set the position of the indicator.

  • Indicator color: Set the color of the indicator.

  • Distance from the indicator to the candle: Establish the distance between the indicator and the candle.

  • Indicator text size: Set the size of the indicator text.

  • Notification language: Set the language you want to receive the notifications.

  • Type of alerts: Set the type of alert you want to receive.

  • You want to delete the line when the price alert is activated: Set (true) if you want to delete the line once the alert is activated.



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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Pointer synchronization
Roger Perez Lugo
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Pointer synchronization is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible charts of the terminal. It shows a crossed cursor in all the visible charts of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active chart. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated, the cr
Controller without limit MT5 Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
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It can only be used in EURCHF . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us
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Controller without limit
Roger Perez Lugo
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The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For
Controller without limit Demo
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
It can only be used in EURCHF / M15 . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allow
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Graphic rotator
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.    MT5 version          Parameter
Object replicator
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Object replicator is an indicator that allows you to replicate an object in one or as many charts as you like. This indicator is the solution to replicate part of your analysis in exactly the same position and price of a trend line, Fibonacci, vertical line, horizontal line, etc. Download the MT5 version   here Install the indicator on the source chart and follow the steps below: To activate the indicator, simply press the (Activate) button. Once the (Activate) button is pressed, a (Receive obj
Capital protector
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Capital protector is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that you
Pointer synchronization MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
3 (1)
Utilities
Pointer synchronization MT5 is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible graphics of the terminal. It shows a cross cursor on all the visible graphics of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active graph. To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart. To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated,
Controller without limit MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For
Candle clock MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator shows the remaining time for the candle to close, even if the price does not change in value, the clock keeps counting backward. You can also program price alert levels using trend lines. It can be used together with Expert Advisors and other panels, such as  Controller without limit MT5 MT4 version       Instructions To set a price alert level, you must draw a trend line. Once the object has been drawn, it must be named so that the indicator recognizes the object. In the name
Graphic rotator MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.   MT4 version       Parameters Ob
Object replicator MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Object replicator   is an indicator that allows you to replicate an object in one or as many charts as you like. This indicator is the solution to replicate part of your analysis in exactly the same position and price of a trend line, Fibonacci, vertical line, horizontal line, etc. Download the MT4 version   here Install the indicator on the source chart and follow the steps below: To activate the indicator, simply press the (Activate) button. Once the (Activate) button is pressed, a (Receive o
Capital protector MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Capital protector MT5  is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that
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