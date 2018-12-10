Candle clock MT5

Instructions

To set a price alert level, you must draw a trend line. Once the object has been drawn, it must be named so that the indicator recognizes the object. In the name, the first thing we have to write is the alert number we want to program, it must be between 1 and 100, then the word (alert) and the symbols (</>) must be configured according to the alert level. We can also modify the way the alert is activated, allowing you to choose the way to do it. For example: when the price crosses the alert level, or only if candle 1 closes above or below the alert level.



Example 1: we name the object (1alert>) to program the first alert level above the price (Bid). In the description, we put 1 if we want the alert to be activated only if candle 1 closes above the alert level and if we want the alert to be activated when the price crosses the alert level, we do not put anything.



Example 2: we name the object (1alert<) to program the first alert level below the price (Bid). In the description, we put 1 if we want the alert to be activated only if candle 1 closes below the alert level and if we want the alert to be activated when the price crosses the alert level, we do not put anything.

