Pointer synchronization MT5

3
  • Pointer synchronization MT5 is an indicator with which the pointer can be synchronized in all the visible graphics of the terminal. It shows a cross cursor on all the visible graphics of the terminal, in position relative to the cursor of the active graph.
  • To activate the indicator, simply press the button that appears in one of the corners of the chart once the indicator is added to the chart.
  • To deactivate the indicator, simply press the button again. Once the indicator has been deactivated, the crossed lines of all the charts will also disappear.
  • The color of the button and lines, the style of the lines, the width of the lines and the corner to display the button can be modified in the parameters.

     Parameters

  • Button color: Set the colour of the button used to turn the indicator activate and deactivate.
  • Horizontal line and vertical line color: Set the color of the lines.
  • Informational text color: Set the colour of the informational text.
  • Turn off the indicator on one or more charts: Activate this parameter if you want to deactivate the indicator on one or more charts.
  • Informational text size: Set the size of the informational text.
  • Lines width: Set the width of the lines.
  • Line style: Set the style of the lines.
  • Button corner: Set the corner where you want the button to appear.
  • Informative: Informational parameter.



Video Pointer synchronization MT5
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• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift. Daily Trading Limiter — the rule you cannot break Every trader knows the number. Three trades. Two percent. One bad day and stop. And every trader has watched themselves take the fourth trade anyway. The problem was never knowing th
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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Controller without limit MT5 Demo
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It can only be used in EURCHF . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us
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Controller without limit
Roger Perez Lugo
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The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For
Controller without limit Demo
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It can only be used in EURCHF / M15 . The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allow
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Candle clock
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
This indicator shows the remaining time for the candle to close, even if the price does not change in value, the clock keeps counting backward. You can also program price alert levels using trend lines. It can be used together with Expert Advisors and other panels, such as Controller without limit . MT5 version       Instructions To set a price alert level, you must draw a trend line. Once the object has been drawn, it must be named so that the indicator recognizes the object. In the name, th
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Roger Perez Lugo
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This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.    MT5 version          Parameter
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Roger Perez Lugo
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Capital protector is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that you
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Roger Perez Lugo
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The Expert Advisor is a great tool that allows you to control your trade with ease and precision. The tool can be moved in the graphs and offers the following characteristics: Instant order entry with a single click. Entry of pending orders using price tags and trend lines. Instant order closure with a single click. Instant order closure using trend lines as output levels that the broker can not see. We can modify the way to enter and exit the market, allowing us to choose the way to do it. For
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Roger Perez Lugo
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This indicator shows the remaining time for the candle to close, even if the price does not change in value, the clock keeps counting backward. You can also program price alert levels using trend lines. It can be used together with Expert Advisors and other panels, such as  Controller without limit MT5 MT4 version       Instructions To set a price alert level, you must draw a trend line. Once the object has been drawn, it must be named so that the indicator recognizes the object. In the name
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Roger Perez Lugo
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This indicator helps you control several pairs in a small workspace, therefore, it is not necessary to open several charts on the platform to do so. The indicator shows sequentially up to 6 different pairs, besides that each of these pairs has a button with which you can stop the indicator to observe the selected pair. Place the indicator on a chart to monitor several pairs and the rest of your space use it on the chart of the pair you wish to observe in detail.   MT4 version       Parameters Ob
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Roger Perez Lugo
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Object replicator   is an indicator that allows you to replicate an object in one or as many charts as you like. This indicator is the solution to replicate part of your analysis in exactly the same position and price of a trend line, Fibonacci, vertical line, horizontal line, etc. Download the MT4 version   here Install the indicator on the source chart and follow the steps below: To activate the indicator, simply press the (Activate) button. Once the (Activate) button is pressed, a (Receive o
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Roger Perez Lugo
Utilities
Capital protector MT5  is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that
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dwm789
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dwm789 2024.04.09 22:21 
 

The cursors moves on all the charts, but the problem is that the charts don't scroll.

Roger Perez Lugo
1758
Reply from developer Roger Perez Lugo 2024.05.12 02:22
I don't understand what you mean, can you send a screenshot?
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