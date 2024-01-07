MACD Bands

Product is converted from another platform and original created by TradeMaster Lite. Indicator basically uses MACD concept but enforces its abilities by different types of Averaging techniques. It is powerful for Trend and reversal identifying. Indicator is Multi-TF.

Here is some details from original owner:

We present a customizable MACD indicator, with the following features:
  • Multi-timeframe
  • Deviation bands to spot unusual volatility
  • 9 Moving Average types
  • Conditional coloring and line crossings
👉Deviation bands to spot unusual volatility:
Deviation bands are plotted around the Signal line that can be in help to identify periods of unusual volatility. When the MACD line crosses outside of the deviation bands, it suggests that the market is becoming more volatile and a strong trend may form in that direction.

👉9 Moving Average types can be used in the script. Each type of moving average offers a unique perspective and can be used in different scenarios to identify market trends.
  1. SMA (Simple Moving Average): This calculates the average of a selected range of values, by the number of periods in that range.
  2. SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average): This takes into account all data available and assigns equal weighting to the values.
  3. EMA (Exponential Moving Average): This places a greater weight and significance on the most recent data points.
  4. DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average): This is a faster-moving average that uses a proprietary calculation to reduce the lag in data points.
  5. TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average): This is even quicker than the DEMA, helping traders respond more quickly to changes in trend.
  6. LSMA (Least Squares Moving Average): This moving average applies least squares regression method to determine the future direction of the trend.
  7. HMA (Hull Moving Average): This moving average is designed to reduce lag and improve smoothness, providing quicker signals for short-term market movements.
  8. VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average): This assigns more weight to candles with a high volume, reflecting the true average values more accurately in high volume periods.
  9. WMA (Weighted Moving Average): This assigns more weight to the latest data, but not as much as the EMA.

👉Conditional coloring:
This feature colors the MACD line line based on it's direction and fills the area between the MACD line and Deviation band edges to highlight the potential volatility and the strength of the momentum. This can be useful to identify when the market is trending strongly and when it is in a more neutral or choppy state.

👉MACD Line - Signal Line crossings:
This is a classic MACD trading signal that occurs when the MACD line crosses above or below the signal line. Crossovers can be used to identify potential trend reversals. This can be a bullish or bearish signal, depending on the direction of the crossover.


👉General advice

Confirming Signals with other indicators:
As with all technical indicators, it is important to confirm potential signals with other analytical tools, such as support and resistance levels, as well as indicators like RSI, MACD, and volume. This helps increase the probability of a successful trade.

Use proper risk management:
When using this or any other indicator, it is crucial to have proper risk management in place. Consider implementing stop-loss levels and thoughtful position sizing.

Combining with other technical indicators:
The indicator can be effectively used alongside other technical indicators to create a comprehensive trading strategy and provide additional confirmation.

Keep in Mind:
Thorough research and backtesting are essential before making any trading decisions. Furthermore, it's crucial to have a solid understanding of the indicator and its behavior. Additionally, incorporating fundamental analysis and considering market sentiment can be vital factors to take into account in your trading approach.

Limitations:
  • This is a lagging indicator. Please note that the indicator is using moving averages, which are lagging indicators.
  • The indicators within the TradeMaster Lite package aim for simplicity and efficiency, while retaining their original purpose and value. Some settings, functions or visuals may be simpler than expected.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Relative Trend Index
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is translated from another programing language to MQL. RTI is a powerful toll to identify Trend of chart in an oscillation manner. here is some notes from original programmer: Overview The   Relative Trend Index (RTI)   developed by Zeiierman is an innovative technical analysis tool designed to measure the strength and direction of the market trend. Unlike some traditional indicators, the RTI boasts a distinctive ability to adapt and respond to market volatility, while still minimizin
Tops and Bottoms Time of Day Report
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator is converted from another programming language code by programmer " sbtnc ". MQL version is simplified to be more useful by less settings complexity.  There is some clues from programmer about indicator: The indicator tracks and reports the percentage of occurrence of daily tops and bottoms by the time of the day.  At certain times during the trading day, the market reverses and marks the high or low of the day. Tops and bottoms are vital when entering a trade, as they will decide if y
FREE
Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can
Nadaraya Watson Envelope pine
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
this code originally published on other platform by LuxAlgo from other programming language.  It has acceptable Trend Prediction abilities which can be used for many trading purposes. here is some description from code generator: This indicator builds upon the previously posted Nadaraya-Watson smoothers. Here we have created an envelope indicator based on Kernel Smoothing with integrated alerts from crosses between the price and envelope extremities. Unlike the Nadaraya-Watson estimator, this in
Range Detector Converted
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Indicator converted from another platform which was coded by LuxAlgo. I added Moving Average different type also source data variety. At original version moving average is SMA and data source from market gathered just from close of candles.  In this version you can select many moving average types and also source data like high/low/HL2/HLC/HLC2/.. . here are some details from original developer: The Range Detector indicator aims to detect and highlight intervals where prices are ranging. The ext
Market Steps MT5
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Financial Markets such as Forex. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials togethe
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