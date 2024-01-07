MACD Bands

Product is converted from another platform and original created by TradeMaster Lite. Indicator basically uses MACD concept but enforces its abilities by different types of Averaging techniques. It is powerful for Trend and reversal identifying. Indicator is Multi-TF.

Here is some details from original owner:

Multi-timeframe



Deviation bands to spot unusual volatility



9 Moving Average types



Conditional coloring and line crossings

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Deviation bands are plotted around the Signal line that can be in help to identify periods of unusual volatility. When the MACD line crosses outside of the deviation bands, it suggests that the market is becoming more volatile and a strong trend may form in that direction.

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Each type of moving average offers a unique perspective and can be used in different scenarios to identify market trends.

SMA (Simple Moving Average): This calculates the average of a selected range of values, by the number of periods in that range.

SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average): This takes into account all data available and assigns equal weighting to the values.

EMA (Exponential Moving Average): This places a greater weight and significance on the most recent data points.

DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average): This is a faster-moving average that uses a proprietary calculation to reduce the lag in data points.

TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average): This is even quicker than the DEMA, helping traders respond more quickly to changes in trend.

LSMA (Least Squares Moving Average): This moving average applies least squares regression method to determine the future direction of the trend.

HMA (Hull Moving Average): This moving average is designed to reduce lag and improve smoothness, providing quicker signals for short-term market movements.

VWMA (Volume Weighted Moving Average): This assigns more weight to candles with a high volume, reflecting the true average values more accurately in high volume periods.

WMA (Weighted Moving Average): This assigns more weight to the latest data, but not as much as the EMA.



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This feature colors the MACD line line based on it's direction and fills the area between the MACD line and Deviation band edges to highlight the potential volatility and the strength of the momentum. This can be useful to identify when the market is trending strongly and when it is in a more neutral or choppy state.

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This is a classic MACD trading signal that occurs when the MACD line crosses above or below the signal line. Crossovers can be used to identify potential trend reversals. This can be a bullish or bearish signal, depending on the direction of the crossover.

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As with all technical indicators, it is important to confirm potential signals with other analytical tools, such as support and resistance levels, as well as indicators like RSI, MACD, and volume. This helps increase the probability of a successful trade.

When using this or any other indicator, it is crucial to have proper risk management in place. Consider implementing stop-loss levels and thoughtful position sizing.

The indicator can be effectively used alongside other technical indicators to create a comprehensive trading strategy and provide additional confirmation.

Thorough research and backtesting are essential before making any trading decisions. Furthermore, it's crucial to have a solid understanding of the indicator and its behavior. Additionally, incorporating fundamental analysis and considering market sentiment can be vital factors to take into account in your trading approach.

This is a lagging indicator. Please note that the indicator is using moving averages, which are lagging indicators.



The indicators within the TradeMaster Lite package aim for simplicity and efficiency, while retaining their original purpose and value. Some settings, functions or visuals may be simpler than expected.



