Wager is an uncomplicated and very useful utility that is used in combination with your favorite Expert Advisor or signal. Maybe you have an Expert Advisor or a signal with a good winning percentage, and you wish you could increase the position size? That is exactly what Wager does. Wager monitors the Expert Advisor of your choice by Magic Number, so that when your Expert Advisor opens, modifies or closes an order, Wager will mimic the exact same thing as fast as you would expect. It doesn't matter if it's a market execution or pending order, Wager will mirror your favorite bot.

It's, in a nutshell, a way to multiply or amplify the volume you're trading with right now with a specific Exper Advisor or signal. For example, if the Expert Advisor that you want to mimic is trading 0.02 and you want to amplify that to a factor of 4.5x, Wager will open the same trade but with 0.09 lots.

You won't see hundreds of options, parameters, switchs and useless bells and whistles because you simple won't need them. Wager is straight to the point: magic number to copy, the factor (multiplier) to use and if you want to copy existing trades or not, and you're good to go. Easy, simple, done.



