Bar Timer Pro

  • Indicators
  • DENIS SITDIKOV
    DENIS SITDIKOV

    DENIS SITDIKOV

    5 (3)
    The greatest teacher, failure is. || Do. Or do not. There is no try. || In my experience, there is no such thing as luck. || Fear is the path to the dark side. || Only a Sith deals in absolutes. || Train yourself to let go of everything you fear to lose. || Always pass on what you have learned. ||
    2 products
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 13 July 2020

The indicator informs when the current bar closes and a new bar opens. TIME is an important element of trading systems. BarTimerPro indicator helps you CONTROL THE TIME. Easy to use: place on the chart and set “alarms” if it necessary.

In the tester, the indicator does not work.

See the Lite version BarTimerPro-Lite


Key Features

  1. 4 operating modes:
    • Shows the time elapsed since the opening of the current bar (11)
    • Shows the time remaining until the current bar closes (11)
    • Indicator Updates Every Tick (12)
    • Indicator Updates Every Second (12)
  2. Setting the appearance (31-36) and the location (21-24) of the indicator, changing all texts (41-50).
  3. 6 types of “Alarms”:
    • “Text Alarm” - color change or blinking color of the Text. (33-34)
    • “VLine Alarm” - color change or blinking color of the Vertical Line. (51-54)
    • “Alert Alarm” - Alert pop-up window with sound. (50)
    • “Sound Alarm” - giving a sound signal. (61-62)
    • “Push Alarm” - sending Push notification to the application on a mobile phone. (50)
    • “Email Alarm” - sending an alert to a mailbox. (50)
  4. The ability to set “Alarms” and their time for each timeframe (71-79).
  5. Control of repeated operation of “Alarms”: “Sound Alarm”, “Alert Alarm”, “Push Alarm”, “Email Alarm”.
  6. Control of one-time execution alarms, regardless of the number of charts with the same timeframes for: “Sound Alarm”, “Push Alarm”, “Email Alarm” .
  7. Visualization of the operation of “Alarms”: “Sound Alarm”, “Alert Alarm”, “Push Alarm”, “Email Alarm” (81-91).
  8. VLine - a vertical line on the current bar (popular with some traders). (51-54)
  9. Displays “No Ticks” if the ticks is no more set the time (15.47).
  10. Displays “No Connection” if the no connection to the trading server. (47)

  

Indicator Settings

        General Timer Settings
11.  Main MODE           
      - time has passed   
      - time left              
12.  Refresh MODE        
      - by seconds                     
      - by ticks                                
13.  Timer Frequency              
14.  Timer start from this tick:   
15.  Time for start notification "NoTicks" 
16.  Updating GMT settings

        Timer Position Settings
21.  Corner to place the Timer             
22.  x - distance from the corner          
23.  y - distance from the corner          
24.  Line Spacing                                   

        Timer Font Settings
31.  Font name                         
32.  Font size                           
33.  Font color                                                          
34.  Font color for “Text Alarm”                               
35.  Font color for messages: "Start", "No Ticks", "No Connection"    
36.  Font color for text "Reminder: Start Time of Alarm"   

        Timer Texts Design
41.  Text for field: “Days”                  
42.  Text for field: “ Hours”                
43.  Text for field: “ Minutes”            
44.  Text for field: “ Seconds”            
45.  Text for field: “ Percent”             
46.  Text for status: "Start"               
47.  Text for status:  "No Ticks"         
48.  Text for status:  "No Trade"        
49.  Text for status:  "No Connection"             
50.  Message text for: Alert, Push, Email        

        VLine Settings
51   Show Vertical Line                            
52.  Vertical Line Width                            
53.  Vertical Line Color                             
54.  Vertical Line Color for “VLine Alarm”    

        Sound Settings
61.  Wave file for “Sound Alarm”          
62.  Time delay for “Sound Alarm”       

        Set Alarms
71.  Alarms settings for M1           
72.  Alarms settings for M5           
73.  Alarms settings for M15          
74.  Alarms settings for M30          
75.  Alarms settings for H1            
76.  Alarms settings for H4           
77.  Alarms settings for D1           
78.  Alarms settings for W1          
79.  Alarms settings for MN1        

        Settings of Icons Alarms 
81.  Icon for “Alert Alarm”      
82.  Icon for “Sound Alarm”        
83.  Icon for “Push Alarm”       
84.  Icon for “Email Alarm”      
85.  Icon color for status: “Alarm is Ready to Start”    
86.  Icon color for status: “Alarm sent Successfully”   
87.  Icon color for status: “Alarm Not Sent”                
88.  Icon color for status: “Error Sending Alarm”        
89.  Icon Font Size                                            
90.  x - distance "Icon Block" from the corner   
91.  y - distance "Icon Block" from the corner   
92.  x - offset subsequent icons                         


                                                                                          In the tester, the indicator does not work !!!

Useful information

  1. How to enable Push Messages >>
  2. How to configure sending messages to e-mail >>
  3. Character codes   Wingdings >>
  4. Standard sound files of the MetaTrader4 terminal:     alert.wav ,   alert2.wav ,   connect.wav ,   disconnect.wav ,   email.wav ,   expert.wav ,   news.wav ,  ok.wav ,   stops.wav ,   tick.wav ,   timeout.wav ,   wait.wav
  5. Font examples:   Arial Black, Century Gothi, Lucida Sans Unicode, Tekton Pro Cond, Century725 Cn BT, ...


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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
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INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
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Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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The indicator informs when the current bar closes and a new bar opens. TIME is an important element of trading systems. BarTimerPro indicator helps you CONTROL THE TIME . Easy to use: place on the chart and set “alarms” if it necessary. In the tester, the indicator does not work. Key Features Shows the time elapsed since the opening of the current bar Indicator Updates Every Second  Setting the appearance (31-36) and the location (21-24) of the indicator, changing all texts (41-50). 4 types of “
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