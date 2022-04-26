VWAP 2 Bands Support and Resistance

This is a key indicator and guideline for institutions and pension plans that look to take large positions and need to know whether they are getting in at a good price or not.

It also allows them to get into positions without disrupting the market or elevating prices unnaturally with their large orders, resulting in unfavorable entry prices for them.

The VWAP is a major level of importance that a lot of big traders and institutions monitor and is why you should be paying attention to it too. 

Basically it calculates the average price of the stock based on how many shares were traded at different prices and its usually calculated within a one day time frame.


Setting :


The upper Band with red color is acting as Resistance.

The down Band with green color is acting as Support.




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With Fixed Range Volume Profile,The traces left by the big players will not go unnoticed by you. Professional   Volume Profile   Indicator reveals Institutional order flow. This advanced market indicator will teach you to spot the buying and selling. Dont want to say more because its well known by most professionals  trader. This Indicator : -  Quickly Identify the Strongest Institutional S/R Zones. - W orks with all Trading Instruments (Forex, Futures, Indexes, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurr
Risk Manager Tools
Hoummad Elkraima
Utilities
The Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important tools  for every trader, to manage his trading risk and keep the Balance safe.more than 60% of the Trader lose their investment because they don`t manage the  risk  very well.   With the  Risk Manager  Expert Advisor, you will be able to control your risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pa
Fixed Range Volume Profile V1
Hoummad Elkraima
Indicators
With Fixed Range Volume Profile,The traces left by the big players will not go unnoticed by you. Professional   Volume Profile   Indicator reveals Institutional order flow. This advanced market indicator will teach you to spot the buying and selling. Dont want to say more because its well known by most professionals  trader. This Indicator : -  Quickly Identify the Strongest Institutional S/R Zones. - W orks with all Trading Instruments (Forex, Futures, Indexes, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocur
PendingOrderManager
Hoummad Elkraima
Utilities
This EA help trader to manage his pending orders, when you place many Pending Orders this utility monitor them and when of them get filed (executed) the EA cancel and delete all rest of pending orders, to avoid  opening of all of pending orders at the same time , and lose your risk management. this utility is very useful for trader when he /she is not available on the desk.
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