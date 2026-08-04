Capital Guard Position Risk Manager Pro
- Utilities
-
Daniel GustavssonCapital Guard Software develops professional risk management tools for MetaTrader 5. Founded by Daniel Gustavsson, the company is built on nearly three decades of trading experience and trader education.
- Version: 2.38
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Capital Guard – Position Size & Risk Manager [Users Guide PDF]
Short description:
Capital Guard turns manual trading into disciplined trading.
Place your order, set your stop — it sizes the position to a fixed % risk, moves the stop to break-even, trails it in R-steps, and shows weekly targets. You decide when to trade; it handles the maths.
Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5. Ideal for indices, gold, forex, and futures CFDs.
Perfect For:
✓ Swing Traders
✓ Prop Firm Traders
✓ Gold Traders
✓ Index Traders
✓ Forex Traders
✓ Futures CFD Traders
Trade From MT5 Mobile
Capital Guard makes professional risk management possible even when your trade starts from the MT5 mobile app.
Simply place a pending order with a stop loss. Capital Guard running on your desktop or VPS automatically recalculates
it to your chosen risk before execution.
- No manual lot calculations.
- No guesswork.
- No compromise.
Full description:
Most traders lose not because their entries are bad, but because their risk is inconsistent — a lot too big here, a stop forgotten there, a winner given back because the stop never moved. Capital Guard fixes that without turning your trading into a settings project.
Capital Guard has one mission: Professional risk management for every trade you place manually. It standardizes your risk on the trades you place manually. It never decides when to enter —
that is always your call.
Never Risk More Than Intended:
★ Automatic position sizing. The moment your order has a stop loss, Capital Guard sizes it to your chosen risk %. Too small — it adds to reach target. Too big — it trims. Every trade risks the same fixed amount, every time.
Protect Winners Automatically
★ Break-even protection. At the R-multiple you choose, the stop moves to your entry so the trade can no longer lose. Optionally take a partial profit at the same moment.
Lock In Profits
★ R-step trailing. After break-even the stop locks one step further behind for every step of further progress, so open profit is protected as the move extends.
Know Your Next Target
★ Weekly target levels. The dashboard shows the nearest weekly high and low and suggests one as a take-profit, with its R multiple — so you always know where the logical target sits. Display only; it never force-closes your trade.
Place Trades Faster
★ One-click order placement. Draw an entry and stop line on the chart, read the live lot size and exact cash risk as you drag, then place a correctly-sized order with one button. Drag the entry across price to flip a pending between stop and limit.
Why traders use it?
- No calculators.
- No spreadsheets.
- No guesswork.
- No inconsistent risk.
Just disciplined trading...
- No lot calculators.
- No spreadsheets.
- No re-configuring for every trade.
Set your risk % once and focus on reading the market — Capital Guard enforces the discipline in the background.
Key features
✓ Fixed % Position Sizing
✓ Automatic Break-even
✓ Partial Profit Protection
✓ R-Based Trailing Stops
✓ Weekly Market Levels
✓ One-Click Trade Placement
✓ Manual & EA Order Support
✓ Hedging & Netting Compatible
Trade with confidence | Trade with discipline | Trade with Capital Guard.
Note: Capital Guard is a risk-management assistant for manually placed trades. It is not a signal service or automated entry system — you choose your trades. A user guide PDF is included, with video tutorials for each function.