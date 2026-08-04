Capital Guard Position Risk Manager Pro

Capital Guard – Position Size & Risk Manager


[Users Guide PDF

Short description:

Capital Guard turns manual trading into disciplined trading.

Place your order, set your stop — it sizes the position to a fixed % risk, moves the stop to break-even, trails it in R-steps, and shows weekly targets. You decide when to trade; it handles the maths.

Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5. Ideal for indices, gold, forex, and futures CFDs.

Perfect For:

✓ Swing Traders
✓ Prop Firm Traders
✓ Gold Traders
✓ Index Traders
✓ Forex Traders
✓ Futures CFD Traders

Trade From MT5 Mobile

Capital Guard makes professional risk management possible even when your trade starts from the MT5 mobile app.

Simply place a pending order with a stop loss. Capital Guard running on your desktop or VPS automatically recalculates
it to your chosen risk before execution.

  • No manual lot calculations.
  • No guesswork.
  • No compromise.


Full description:


Most traders lose not because their entries are bad, but because their risk is inconsistent — a lot too big here, a stop forgotten there, a winner given back because the stop never moved. Capital Guard fixes that without turning your trading into a settings project.

Capital Guard has one mission: Professional risk management for every trade you place manually. It standardizes your risk on the trades you place manually. It never decides when to enter —
that is always your call.


Never Risk More Than Intended:

★ Automatic position sizing. The moment your order has a stop loss, Capital Guard sizes it to your chosen risk %. Too small — it adds to reach target. Too big — it trims. Every trade risks the same fixed amount, every time.


Protect Winners Automatically
★ Break-even protection. At the R-multiple you choose, the stop moves to your entry so the trade can no longer lose. Optionally take a partial profit at the same moment.


Lock In Profits
★ R-step trailing. After break-even the stop locks one step further behind for every step of further progress, so open profit is protected as the move extends.


Know Your Next Target
★ Weekly target levels. The dashboard shows the nearest weekly high and low and suggests one as a take-profit, with its R multiple — so you always know where the logical target sits. Display only; it never force-closes your trade.


Place Trades Faster
★ One-click order placement. Draw an entry and stop line on the chart, read the live lot size and exact cash risk as you drag, then place a correctly-sized order with one button. Drag the entry across price to flip a pending between stop and limit.



Why traders use it?

  • No calculators.
  • No spreadsheets.
  • No guesswork.
  • No inconsistent risk.

Just disciplined trading...


  • No lot calculators.
  • No spreadsheets.
  • No re-configuring for every trade.

Set your risk % once and focus on reading the market — Capital Guard enforces the discipline in the background.


Key features


✓ Fixed % Position Sizing
✓ Automatic Break-even
✓ Partial Profit Protection
✓ R-Based Trailing Stops
✓ Weekly Market Levels
✓ One-Click Trade Placement
✓ Manual & EA Order Support
✓ Hedging & Netting Compatible


Trade with confidence | Trade with discipline | Trade with Capital Guard.


Note: Capital Guard is a risk-management assistant for manually placed trades. It is not a signal service or automated entry system — you choose your trades. A user guide PDF is included, with video tutorials for each function.

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Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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