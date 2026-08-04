Capital Guard Position Risk Manager Pro

Capital Guard – Position Size & Risk Manager





[Users Guide PDF]





Short description:





Capital Guard turns manual trading into disciplined trading.





Place your order, set your stop — it sizes the position to a fixed % risk, moves the stop to break-even, trails it in R-steps, and shows weekly targets. You decide when to trade; it handles the maths.





Works on any symbol and timeframe in MetaTrader 5. Ideal for indices, gold, forex, and futures CFDs.





Perfect For:





✓ Swing Traders

✓ Prop Firm Traders

✓ Gold Traders

✓ Index Traders

✓ Forex Traders

✓ Futures CFD Traders



Trade From MT5 Mobile



Capital Guard makes professional risk management possible even when your trade starts from the MT5 mobile app.





Simply place a pending order with a stop loss. Capital Guard running on your desktop or VPS automatically recalculates

it to your chosen risk before execution.



No manual lot calculations.

No guesswork.

No compromise.









Full description:









Most traders lose not because their entries are bad, but because their risk is inconsistent — a lot too big here, a stop forgotten there, a winner given back because the stop never moved. Capital Guard fixes that without turning your trading into a settings project.





Capital Guard has one mission: Professional risk management for every trade you place manually. It standardizes your risk on the trades you place manually. It never decides when to enter —

that is always your call.









Never Risk More Than Intended:





★ Automatic position sizing. The moment your order has a stop loss, Capital Guard sizes it to your chosen risk %. Too small — it adds to reach target. Too big — it trims. Every trade risks the same fixed amount, every time.









Protect Winners Automatically

★ Break-even protection. At the R-multiple you choose, the stop moves to your entry so the trade can no longer lose. Optionally take a partial profit at the same moment.









Lock In Profits

★ R-step trailing. After break-even the stop locks one step further behind for every step of further progress, so open profit is protected as the move extends.









Know Your Next Target

★ Weekly target levels. The dashboard shows the nearest weekly high and low and suggests one as a take-profit, with its R multiple — so you always know where the logical target sits. Display only; it never force-closes your trade.









Place Trades Faster

★ One-click order placement. Draw an entry and stop line on the chart, read the live lot size and exact cash risk as you drag, then place a correctly-sized order with one button. Drag the entry across price to flip a pending between stop and limit.













Why traders use it?





No calculators.

No spreadsheets.

No guesswork.

No inconsistent risk.





Just disciplined trading...









No lot calculators.

No spreadsheets.

No re-configuring for every trade.





Set your risk % once and focus on reading the market — Capital Guard enforces the discipline in the background.







Key features









✓ Fixed % Position Sizing

✓ Automatic Break-even

✓ Partial Profit Protection

✓ R-Based Trailing Stops

✓ Weekly Market Levels

✓ One-Click Trade Placement

✓ Manual & EA Order Support

✓ Hedging & Netting Compatible









Trade with confidence | Trade with discipline | Trade with Capital Guard.









Note: Capital Guard is a risk-management assistant for manually placed trades. It is not a signal service or automated entry system — you choose your trades. A user guide PDF is included, with video tutorials for each function.



