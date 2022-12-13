Tool Order MT5

Panel for help Manual Trade if trader take order in multi Symbol/pair this will help more.

this is look like hybrid dashboard in multi pair with small display


Panel have function :

  1. TP/SL, that also have funtion in Average TP/SL from BreakEvent (this will have for trader with multi trader in singgle pair)  in Point can response multi Symbol
  2. Trailing and Average Trailing from BreakEvent in Point can response multi pair.
  3. breakEvent in point
  4. Take Profit/Stop Loss in $ will detect in multi pair, and check in where pair will target/stop in $
  5. Target/Stop in $ with Basket close All.
  6. Target/Stop in % with basket close All.
  7. Lock Profit in $ or Traiing in $
  8. Order (Instan, Pending Limit, Pending Stop )
  9. Changer Symbol, this function for more quick swith symbol when order in multipair.


Note : TP/SL auto will response if have new order, if have new order will active modify multi symbol.

           if have old order need click button TP/SL for set/modify the TP, (reason : Pause loop TP/SL just response new order for make quick response panel)


Welcome to criticism from users to create a tool that facilitates and helps in your trading activities.

          



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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
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Symbol Changer Indicator MT4
Sugeng Lutfi Yatama
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Symbol Changer This indicator makes it easier to change chart symbol, useful if a trader deals with many pairs. User Inputs: Indicator Custom Unique ID : Can make a custom ID for each Indicator when attach more 1 indicator. Show Profit Loss  : Optional show Profit and Loss for each pair. Option Horizontal / Vertical button : Button to choose Horizontal or Vertical display. Optional display positions : Show in main Chart area and/or bottom chart. Main Pairs Preset / Own Pair : group pairs for e
Symbol Changer Indicator mt5
Sugeng Lutfi Yatama
Indicators
Symbol Changer this Indicator for make more easy when change Chart pair, this more usefull if trader make deal with many pair. Property Input Indicator Custom Unique ID : Indicator have Id for make different. Show Profit Loss : Adjustable for Show or no Profit and Loss Option Horizontal/Vertical button : Button can change Horizontal or Vertical. Option Window : Adjustable in main Chart as window or buttom chart as Window 1, 2 Main Pairs Preset / Own Pair : available group  pair for make easy hav
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