Tool Order MT5

Panel for help Manual Trade if trader take order in multi Symbol/pair this will help more.

this is look like hybrid dashboard in multi pair with small display





Panel have function :

TP/SL, that also have funtion in Average TP/SL from BreakEvent (this will have for trader with multi trader in singgle pair) in Point can response multi Symbol

Trailing and Average Trailing from BreakEvent in Point can response multi pair. breakEvent in point Take Profit/Stop Loss in $ will detect in multi pair, and check in where pair will target/stop in $ Target/Stop in $ with Basket close All. Target/Stop in % with basket close All. Lock Profit in $ or Traiing in $ Order (Instan, Pending Limit, Pending Stop ) Changer Symbol, this function for more quick swith symbol when order in multipair.



Note : TP/SL auto will response if have new order, if have new order will active modify multi symbol.

if have old order need click button TP/SL for set/modify the TP, (reason : Pause loop TP/SL just response new order for make quick response panel)

Welcome to criticism from users to create a tool that facilitates and helps in your trading activities.







