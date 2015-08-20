DI Simple Price Action

The indicator searches Price Action patterns and puts corresponding labels on a chart. It can display only certain selected patterns.


Determined Patterns:

  1. Inside Bar. Determinative bullish bar
  2. Inside Bar. Determinative bearish bar
  3. BUOVB (engulfing). Bullish setup
  4. BEOVB (engulfing). Bearish setup
  5. DBLHC. Bullish setup (bars with similar Lows and higher closure)
  6. DBHLC. Bearish setup (bars with similar Highs and lower closure)
  7. Pin Bar. Bullish setup
  8. Pin Bar. Bullish setup
  9. Pin Bar. Bearish setup
  10. Pin Bar. Bearish setup


Settings:

  • Color Text - text color
  • Font Size
  • Angle - text turning angle
  • Difference High/low - acceptable difference between Highs and Lows
  • Show Inside Bar - find and display the Inside Bar
  • Show BUOVB - find and display the BUOVB
  • Show BEUOVB - find and display the BEUOVB
  • Show DBLHC - find and display the DBLHC
  • Show DBHLC - find and display the DBHLC
  • Pin-bar - display the Pin Bar
  • Pin-bar Tail - minimum size of the tail
  • Pin-bar Head - maximum size of the head
  • Pin-bar Boby - maximum size of the body
More from author
DI VolumeBar
Dmitry Iglakov
Indicators
Данный индикатор показывает объем каждого бара (видимый диапазон) в пунктах. Гибкие настройки отображения значений. Возможна настройка параметров показа. Индикатор создавался для личного пользования, анализа графиков. Параметры: Color - цвет текстовых меток; Position - позиция метки: 0 - снизу, 1 - сверху; FontSize - размер шрифта; Angle - угол наклона текста; GapPoints - отступ по вертикальной оси.
FREE
Volume Bar 2 Osc
Dmitry Iglakov
4 (6)
Indicators
This indicator displays each bar's volume in points as a histogram. The second version of the indicator. Now it is represented as an oscillator. It is more informative and functional. At that it does not load the main chart. GitHub It displays: bar's volume in points as a histogram (buffer 0) average value of the volume for the whole period (buffer 1) bars upper than the client average value with another color (buffer 2) average value of the amount of bars set by a user (buffer 3) Also: setting
FREE
VolumeBar
Dmitry Iglakov
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator displays each bar's volume (visible range) in points. The display parameters are customizable. The indicator was developed for personal use (chart analysis). Parameters: ColorL - color of text labels. Position - label position: 0 - below, 1 - above. FontSize - font size. ANGLE - text slope angle.
FREE
DI Drop Order
Dmitry Iglakov
Utilities
This is a script for quick and easy placement of orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit, Sell Limit) to the user's choice. Simply drop the script on a chart part where you want to place the selected order. You can also set the automatic calculation of the lot size for the position, depending on the risk as a percentage. Also, you can use the script as a supplement to your trading strategy, since it is possible to specify a magic number. Features Fast placing of a required order (Buy Stop, Sell S
FREE
DI Support resistance
Dmitry Iglakov
Indicators
The indicator shows support and resistance levels on the chart. Features: It shows support and resistance levels for the last 12 months. Shows the High and the Low of the last week. Shows the "MA 200" value. Shows gaps with a preset filter. The indicator settings: ShowMA200 – show/hide the MA 200 value. ColorMA200 – the MA 200 line color. LineStyleMA200 - MA 200 line style. LineWidthMA200 - MA 200 line width. ShowMonth - show/hide support/resistance levels. ColorMonthL – line color. LineStyleM
Reply to review