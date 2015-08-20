DI Simple Price Action
- Dmitry Iglakov
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 29 September 2022
The indicator searches Price Action patterns and puts corresponding labels on a chart. It can display only certain selected patterns.
Determined Patterns:
- Inside Bar. Determinative bullish bar
- Inside Bar. Determinative bearish bar
- BUOVB (engulfing). Bullish setup
- BEOVB (engulfing). Bearish setup
- DBLHC. Bullish setup (bars with similar Lows and higher closure)
- DBHLC. Bearish setup (bars with similar Highs and lower closure)
- Pin Bar. Bullish setup
- Pin Bar. Bullish setup
- Pin Bar. Bearish setup
- Pin Bar. Bearish setup
Settings:
- Color Text - text color
- Font Size
- Angle - text turning angle
- Difference High/low - acceptable difference between Highs and Lows
- Show Inside Bar - find and display the Inside Bar
- Show BUOVB - find and display the BUOVB
- Show BEUOVB - find and display the BEUOVB
- Show DBLHC - find and display the DBLHC
- Show DBHLC - find and display the DBHLC
- Pin-bar - display the Pin Bar
- Pin-bar Tail - minimum size of the tail
- Pin-bar Head - maximum size of the head
- Pin-bar Boby - maximum size of the body
