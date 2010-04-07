ABCMarketsControl

ABCMarketsControl.ex4 utility manages already opened trades on any symbol by moving them to a breakeven when the price reaches a certain level. Besides, if the price goes further in favorable direction, the utility moves Stop Loss and Take Profit accordingly.

The utility is most convenient for use on medium and long terms, as well as when trading on news.

The parameters set by default are optimal, but it is better to select them individually for each trading symbol according to personal experience and goals.

Demo: ABCMarketsControldemo.ex4

Inputs

  • Loss_free_level - profit, at which a trade is moved to breakeven (in points). Default is 40.
  • Step_modify - modification step (in points). Default is 40.
  • Max_level - maximum profit starting from Open price a trade hypothetically strives to reach (in points). This is not a Take Profit! Generally, this is the next strong price level (reversal or consolidation) defined on the financial instrument's daily chart. Default is 300.
  • m - multiplier. Training accounts = 10, real 1.
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Svetlana Dzikovskaya
Utilities
ABCMarketsControldemo is a demo version of the ABCMarketsControl utility that manages already opened trades on any symbol by moving them to a breakeven when the price reaches a certain level. Besides, if the price goes further in favorable direction, the utility moves Stop Loss and Take Profit accordingly. You can check the utility operation in the strategy tester on any symbol on a period from January 1 to December 21, 2017 by setting the time_start_buy_demo and/or time_start_sell_demo paramete
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ExactVol
Svetlana Dzikovskaya
Utilities
The ExactVol.ex4 utility helps the trader to accurately calculate the lot size and automatically set a trading order based on the input values and parameters of the order-pointer. It is designed for trading strategies where support/resistance levels and lines are used.   A order-pointer has a size of 0.01, set manually by the trader in the desired direction (buy or sell) after starting the utility. The order-pointer is set From the MARKET and must necessarily have a Take Profit, which will be a
ExactVolDem
Svetlana Dzikovskaya
Utilities
Демо-версия утилиты ExactVol.exe Утилита ExactVol . ex 4 помогает трейдеру точно рассчитать размер лота и автоматически установить торговый ордер, исходя из входных значений   и параметров ордера-указателя. Это необходимо для эффективного риск-менеджмента, когда нужно установить процент прибыли и процент риска на сделку в определенном соотношении, например 4:1. Предназначена для торговых стратегий, где используются уровни и линии поддержки/сопротивления.   Ордер-указатель – ордер с минимальным о
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