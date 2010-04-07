ABCMarketsControl.ex4 utility manages already opened trades on any symbol by moving them to a breakeven when the price reaches a certain level. Besides, if the price goes further in favorable direction, the utility moves Stop Loss and Take Profit accordingly.

The utility is most convenient for use on medium and long terms, as well as when trading on news.

The parameters set by default are optimal, but it is better to select them individually for each trading symbol according to personal experience and goals.

Demo: ABCMarketsControldemo.ex4

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