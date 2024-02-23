CSV Trader

CSV Trader reads CSV files and executes the orders written in. When you need to send orders to mt4 using different platforms or softwares you can easily set them to write their orders to CSV file and then use this EA to execute them in MT4. Many time I read in Freelance section that people needed a CSV trade executor and now I coded a generic one that can fits all your need.

Pay attention: if you are in live/demo you should put your CSV files in "MQL4\Files\CSV_Orders\" , when you backtest it you want to put files in "tester\Files\CSV_Orders\"

You can choose how and in which order to put information about the order and you can set:

- Symbol

- Operation type(buy,sell,buy limit,buy stop, sell limit, sell stop)

- Lots

- Stop Loss

- Take Profit

- Comment

- Magic number

There is also a price distance limit for market order; so if the price goes to much away from the wanted one, the EA will ignore the trade. The same limit can be set for time.

You can decide what to do with the CSV file once all the orders inside are executed, the default action is to rename it to something different, but you can also choose to remove it.

Need assistance? Drop me a message I am willing to help!

Do you need another feature that is not implemented? Send me a message and I will provide!!



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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
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Do you want to regain control over your trading risk? This is a ready to use GRID system reduced to the essential that can be adapted to your risk attitude. ( Hedging and FIFO compliant for US traders) Download the new improved set files in the comment section!! Too Expensive for you??? Send me a private message, I have an offer for Trading Circle Program where you can get many EAs and tools with one time fixed fee.  In a hurry to test it ? You MUST at least read the manual. Click here to down
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