FW Stochastic MTF

Stochastic is the indicator used by traders the most. This version allows to extract the maximum amount of information without hassle of constantly switching between the timeframes and, thereby, greatly simplifies working with it. This is a standard Stochastic oscillator provided with an info panel displaying the current relative position of %K and %D lines on all timeframes. The info panel is intuitive and easy to use. The oscillator is especially useful in scalping techniques when you need to know its readings both on the current and other timeframes. The colors of the information panel and working timeframes of the indicator can be selected in the settings.