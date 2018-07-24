This multifunctional Expert Advisor has been created in the form of a designer and is suitable both automatic and manual trading. Its main advantage is the ability to select and adjust the strategy for the current market conditions. To recover from the drawdown, the EA fully utilizes the feature of the currency market - the price cannot remain in a narrow channel for a long time. A breakout of the flat in one direction or another is inevitable. So, by placing orders in the breakout direction, you trade in the trend direction.

The EA provides the ability to place orders both in manual mode (ManualTrading) and in automatic trading mode when the appropriate strategy is selected.





The manual control panel allows you to

Close all orders on the instrument simultaneously - the "Close" button.

Enable and disable the ModeAutoInversion mode - the "Inversion" button.

Open market Buy and Sell orders with the corresponding buttons.

Adjust the volume of the initial contract.

Place pending Stop and Limit orders with the corresponding buttons.

Select the base order for the United_TP and United_SL modes - the "Lowest/Highest" button.

Shows the accumulated loss on closed orders.

Displays the current profit/loss on the instrument.

Shows the selected strategy and the maximum number of reverse orders.





Expert Advisor parameters