Volume Ticks ResSup
- Indicators
- Sergey Zhukov
- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 29 November 2021
The market price is moved by the market makers with large amounts of equity. The only way to understand intentions of big players is to track their activity by concentration of volumes on one level or another. Volume Ticks ResSup draws a level with the maximum concentration of a tick volume since the beginning of a day. In most cases, such level is an actual support or resistance level.
Parameters
- ColorLevelSupport - support line color;
- ColorLevelResistance - resistance line color;
- BarsDayCount - number of days the indicator is displayed.
Great Indicator but it takes too much resources of my computer, but then again maybe is my computer is too old. Anyway this indicator is good in locating areas where the big players are buying or selling.