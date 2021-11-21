OnlyTrend

The indicator has been developed as a trading system component. It has proven to be an efficient technical tool when following a trend. The indicator shows the most suitable market entry points. It can be especially useful to those who add to positions after corrections in the trend direction. When a signal appears, the indicator generates an alert.

The settings contain the depth of the indicator display history and ability to disable alerts. The signal is generated upon closing of the current bar. It never repaints.

