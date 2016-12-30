Pin Bar Detector with Filters
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 6 May 2021
- Activations: 5
The indicator finds the Pin bars on the chart, perhaps, the most powerful Price Action pattern. The indicator has additional filters, and the user can:
- specify all parameters of the pin bar size as a percentage of the total candle size (minimum length of the large wick, maximum values of the short wick and body size).
- set the number of fractals for the last N bars, the Pin bar is based on, i.e. define the support/resistance levels.
- specify the required number of bearish/bullish bars before the Pin bar.
- specify the number of bars before the Pin bar, which form the prior trend before a reversal.
- it is possible to filter out the filter of the moving average, so that the signal about Pin bar appearance is generated only along the trend! In addition, there are 2 options to determine the trend - 1) Price above/below MA; 2) Inclination angle of the MA must be greater than the specified value.
- check the volumes on the Pin bar, a rise of volume is usually observed on a good Pin bar.
Settings
- Right_Direction_of_Pin - should the body of the Pin bar be in the same direction (bullish/bearish)
- Opposite_Bars_Before - the number of bars in the other direction BEFORE the Pin bar (bullish for bearish Pin bar, bearish for bullish Pin bar)
- Max_Body_Size_Percent - maximum size of the Pin bar body as a percentage of the total candle size
- Max_Short_Wick_Percent - maximum size of the short wick of the Pin bar as a percentage of the total candle size
- Min_Long_Wick_Percent - minimum size of the long wick of the Pin bar as a percentage of the total candle size
- Check_Initial_Trend - use the filter to determine the prior trend. For the bullish Pin bar the candles BEFORE the Pin bar must have diminishing values of LOW. For the bearish Pin bar - the opposite.
- RiseFall_Bars - the required number of bars before the Pin bar with the right values of LOW/HIGH
- Check_Fractals_as_SR_Levels - use the filter for determining the support/resistance levels the Pin should be based on
- LookBack_Bars - the number of bars back for the indicator to look for fractals
- Levels_Needs - the required number of fractals
- Check_MA - use the MA filter and select the method for determining the trend
- Shift_for_Angle - shift of the MA for determining the trend based on the inclination of the MA
- Min_Angle_Value - minimum value of the angle
- MA_Period - МА period
- MA_Shift - МА shift
- MA_Method - MA calculation method
- MA_Price - applied price of the MA
- Check_Volumes - use the volume filter
- Volume_more_than_Previous_Bar_Percent - the percentage by which the Pin bar volume must be greater than the volume of the previous candle
- AlertON - channel breakout on-screen alert
- SoundON - channel breakout audio alert
- EmailON - channel breakout email alert
- NotificationON - channel breakout push notification
Very good indicator.