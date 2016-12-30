Pin Bar Detector with Filters

5

The indicator finds the Pin bars on the chart, perhaps, the most powerful Price Action pattern. The indicator has additional filters, and the user can:

  • specify all parameters of the pin bar size as a percentage of the total candle size (minimum length of the large wick, maximum values of the short wick and body size).
  • set the number of fractals for the last N bars, the Pin bar is based on, i.e. define the support/resistance levels.
  • specify the required number of bearish/bullish bars before the Pin bar.
  • specify the number of bars before the Pin bar, which form the prior trend before a reversal.
  • it is possible to filter out the filter of the moving average, so that the signal about Pin bar appearance is generated only along the trend! In addition, there are 2 options to determine the trend - 1) Price above/below MA; 2) Inclination angle of the MA must be greater than the specified value.
  • check the volumes on the Pin bar, a rise of volume is usually observed on a good Pin bar.


Settings

  • Right_Direction_of_Pin - should the body of the Pin bar be in the same direction (bullish/bearish)
  • Opposite_Bars_Before - the number of bars in the other direction BEFORE the Pin bar (bullish for bearish Pin bar, bearish for bullish Pin bar)
  • Max_Body_Size_Percent - maximum size of the Pin bar body as a percentage of the total candle size
  • Max_Short_Wick_Percent - maximum size of the short wick of the Pin bar as a percentage of the total candle size
  • Min_Long_Wick_Percent - minimum size of the long wick of the Pin bar as a percentage of the total candle size
  • Check_Initial_Trend - use the filter to determine the prior trend. For the bullish Pin bar the candles BEFORE the Pin bar must have diminishing values of LOW. For the bearish Pin bar - the opposite.
  • RiseFall_Bars - the required number of bars before the Pin bar with the right values of LOW/HIGH
  • Check_Fractals_as_SR_Levels - use the filter for determining the support/resistance levels the Pin should be based on
  • LookBack_Bars - the number of bars back for the indicator to look for fractals
  • Levels_Needs - the required number of fractals
  • Check_MA - use the MA filter and select the method for determining the trend
  • Shift_for_Angle - shift of the MA for determining the trend based on the inclination of the MA
  • Min_Angle_Value - minimum value of the angle
  • MA_Period - МА period
  • MA_Shift - МА shift
  • MA_Method - MA calculation method
  • MA_Price - applied price of the MA
  • Check_Volumes - use the volume filter
  • Volume_more_than_Previous_Bar_Percent - the percentage by which the Pin bar volume must be greater than the volume of the previous candle
  • AlertON - channel breakout on-screen alert
  • SoundON - channel breakout audio alert
  • EmailON - channel breakout email alert
  • NotificationON - channel breakout push notification
Reviews 1
Pham Dang Mai Tram
710
Pham Dang Mai Tram 2021.05.05 14:37 
 

Very good indicator.

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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This is a simple utility for visual market analysis. Users can select trading day and time. Bullish candles located within the necessary time interval are shown in green, while bearish ones - in red. Candles outside of the trading time interval are shown in gray and dark gray. Parameters Trade_Time = "00:00-00:00" - enter trading time. TradeSunday - trade on Sunday. TradeMonday  - trade on Monday. TradeTuesday  - trade on Tuesday. TradeWednesday  - trade on Wednesday. TradeThursday  - trade on
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The indicator is designed for finding the "ascending" and "descending" triangle patterns on the chart, followed by the breakout of the triangle base. The indicator also determines the take profit and stop loss levels, in order to know when to exit the position. In my opinion, when using the "Confimed Break" mode, after a signal appears it is best to wait for a small rollback to the base of the triangle and open the position. But when using the "Live Break" or "Live Break with ReEntry" mode, it i
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The indicator should be used to confirm your trade system, it is not an independent thing for trading, you need to remember this. The indicator is as simple to use as possible and is based on the classic trend definition: 1. Each subsequent maximum is higher than the previous one for the uptrend. 2. Each subsequent low is lower than the previous one for a downtrend. 3. The trend changes when the last high / low breaks through. The indicator is MTF, i.e. if you are working on M30, you can choos
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This indicator searches harmonic patterns on different TFs, and can track patterns in real time on all TFs for seted symbols. High and Low points for patterns defined by Bill Williams method, not by Zigzag or Fractals, it's more clear signals. Important input parameters: Where patterns search   : "Current symbol" - searches patterns on the current symbol; "Seted symbols" - indicator creates table with seted symbols. Allowable percent of deviation   : percent of deviation from perfect pattern Sym
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Pham Dang Mai Tram
710
Pham Dang Mai Tram 2021.05.05 14:37 
 

Very good indicator.

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