Pin Bar Detector with Filters

Trend Helper Siarhei Baranouski Indicators

The indicator should be used to confirm your trade system, it is not an independent thing for trading, you need to remember this. The indicator is as simple to use as possible and is based on the classic trend definition: 1. Each subsequent maximum is higher than the previous one for the uptrend. 2. Each subsequent low is lower than the previous one for a downtrend. 3. The trend changes when the last high / low breaks through. The indicator is MTF, i.e. if you are working on M30, you can choos