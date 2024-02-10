Engulfing Candle Pattern Alert

  • Indicators
  • Thi Ngo
    Thi Ngo

    Thi Ngo

    4.9 (44)
    I focus exclusively on selecting projects from public listings that match my interests and skills. While I truly appreciate repeat clients and your positive feedback, I do not take follow-up or private projects. Thank you for respecting my working style!
    8 products
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 10 February 2024
  • Activations: 10

Identify Engulfing candle pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter).

This indicator helps you to identify Engulfing candle pattern or Outside bar (OB) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Engulfing candle appears. Engulfing candle pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals.

You can choose between standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle body) or non standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle high - low )

Alerts can be turned on and off:
Popup
Email
Push Notification
Sound (Note that popup alert must be turned off when using sound alert)

You can change arrow size and color.

The indicator has a built-in RSI filter, You can turn the RSI filter on and off, as well as change the parameter settings for the RSI.

You can filter by direction: Bullish And Bearish, Bullish Only, or Bearish Only.

To configure push Notification: Tools/Options/Notifications Tab
To configure Email: Tools/Options/Email Tab
Location of sound files: metatrader installation folder/Sounds folder

You can try in strategy tester before purchase (note the alert function does not work with strategy tester).

Recommended products
Pin Bar Detector with Filters
Siarhei Baranouski
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator finds the Pin bars on the chart, perhaps, the most powerful Price Action pattern. The indicator has additional filters, and the user can: specify all parameters of the pin bar size as a percentage of the total candle size (minimum length of the large wick, maximum values of the short wick and body size). set the number of fractals for the last N bars, the Pin bar is based on, i.e. define the support/resistance levels. specify the required number of bearish/bullish bars before the P
Candles outside Bollinger Bands
MARCELO DEMONER MASSAD NBC
Indicators
This indicator allows you not loosing any important moment of the market, at the same time that you dont need to be in front of the chart watching that moment to come. You just set the patterns up, and then the indicator will bring the signal and alert to call your attention.  Its possible to be alerted when volativity comes without watching the charts like a crazy. You can set it up and follow the trend, when trend gets power. (Eg. A big period and a small deviation number could call attenti
Harami Indi
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Harami is a two candle pattern with recent candle formed inside the previous candle's high and low . It represents indecision in the market and is used for breakout price action trading strategy.  This indi fires all signals to a dashboard on the chart including pop_up alert, push to phone notification and email. Harami has two types, bullish and bearish pattern. Enter long for bullish Harami and enter short for bearish Harami. Inputs : Currency Symbols: EURUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,USDCAD (default) , u
FREE
Previous Candle Levels MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Engulfingfinder
Miracle Obinna Okafor
Indicators
The indicator is based on identifying engulfing candlestick patterns within the current timeframe. When such patterns are found, it generates buy and sell signals represented by up and down arrows, respectively. However, the user is responsible for determining the prevailing trend. Once the trend is identified, they should trade in line with the corresponding signal that aligns with the trend direction.
FREE
Donchian Breakout Scanner Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   Donchian Breakout Scanner Pro   is a comprehensive   multi-symbol monitoring tool   that automatically tracks   Donchian channel breakouts   across various trading instruments and timeframes. This advanced scanner continuously analyzes price action using the classic   Donchian channel methodology , identifying significant breakout patterns as they develop across your selected portfolio of symbols. The system presents these trading opportunities through an intuitive   color-coded button int
Candlestick Patterns MT4
Denis Luchinkin
5 (3)
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns MT4 is a simple and convenient indicator able to define 29 candle patterns. Advantages Defines and highlights 29 candle patterns; Estimated trading direction is shown as an arrow; Each candlestick pattern can be disabled in the settings; The indicator can be used as an arrow indicator in EAs. Parameters TextSize - chart text size; TextColor - chart text color; Alert - enable/disable alerts; ---------- Candlestick Patterns ------------- - settings separator; AdvanceBlock ;
Intraday Setup
Che Jeib Che Said
Indicators
Intraday Setup Indicator uses Bollinger Bands as a main indicator to find a good setup filtered with candle stick pattern  such as engulfing and pin bar. This is great tool for those who trade with Bollinger bands for entry or use it as a filter for trend. It is suggested to use a higher time frame when using this tool. There are many input setting for user to conveniently find a good probability setup. 
FREE
Candles outside Envelopes
MARCELO DEMONER MASSAD NBC
Indicators
This indicator allows you not loosing any important moment of the market, at the same time that you dont need to be in front of the chart watching that moment to come. You just set the patterns up, and then the indicator will bring the signal and alert to call your attention.  Its possible to be alerted when volativity comes without watching the charts like a crazy. You can set it up and follow the trend, when trend gets power. (Eg. A big period and a small deviation number could call attent
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns Pro mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns Pro" for MT4. No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Inside Bar & Outside Bar Patterns Pro" is very powerful for Price Action trading.  - Indicator detects inside bar patterns and outside bar patterns on chart: - Bullish patterns - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish patterns - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Inside
High Quality Candlestick Pattern Filter
Vo Mai Chi
Indicators
There are many candlestick patterns but only a few are actually worth knowing. Candlestick Pattern Filter detects and marks the most reliable candlestick patterns. Remember that these patterns are only useful when you understand what is happening in each pattern. They should be combined with other forms of technical analysis for best result. These patterns are included: Hammer / Hanging Man Inverted Hammer / Shooting Star Bullish / Bearish Engulfing Piercing Line / Dark Cloud Cover Morning Star
FREE
Inside Bar Alerts
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
Indicators
This indicator marks Inside Bars (bars with a lower high and a higher low than the previous bar) on your chart. It will also send alerts when one forms, including via e-mail or push notification to your phone . It's ideal for when you want to be notified of an inside bar set-up but don't want to have to sit in front of your chart all day. You can configure all the settings including: What symbol (if any) is plotted to highlight an inside bar Whether the symbol is plotted above the bar or below t
Alpha Swing Reversal Signals
Andreas Smigadis
Indicators
Overview Alpha Swing Reversal Signals is an MT4 indicator that marks potential swing reversal candles with arrows. Signals are evaluated on closed candles using candle structure (wick-to-range), swing high/low detection, and an ATR-based volatility filter. An optional EMA trend filter can be enabled to align signals with a broader directional bias. Optional alerts can notify you when a new signal is confirmed on the last closed candle. What the Indicator Does The indicator scans historical and
Japanese Candlesticks Monitor
Evgeny Miroshnichenko
Indicators
Japanese Candlesticks Monitor scans Japanese candlesticks. It shows a vertical line and a name of a probable candlestick pattern. The indicator is constantly updated, and new patterns are added. Your feedback is most welcome. I have just started working on the indicator, and your opinions are highly appreciated . The indicator does not work on history data . If the indicator has not been launched at a candle opening, that candle is not considered. This means that the indicator works in real time
Moving Average Crossover Scanner MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing the Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT4, a cutting-edge indicator designed to enhance your trading experience by monitoring multiple currency pairs across various timeframes. This tool is ideal for traders who rely on moving averages to identify trends and make informed trading decisions. With the Moving Average Multicurrency Scanner MT4, you can effortlessly analyze market movements and receive timely signals, allowing you to capitalize on trading opportunities in real-time. Im
Price Action Candlestick Patterns
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
Candlestick Patterns Indicator for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) This customizable indicator identifies key bullish and bearish candlestick patterns, aiding traders in technical analysis and decision-making. Key Features: Pattern Detection : Bullish : Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, Morning Star, Three White Soldiers, Bullish Harami, Inverted Hammer. Bearish : Shooting Star, Bearish Engulfing, Evening Star, Three Black Crows, Bearish Harami, Hanging Man. Customization : Enable or disable specific patterns based
Heikin Ashi Sniper EURUSD
Andre Pier
3.5 (2)
Experts
Heikin-Ashi-Sniper is a perfect addition to your portfolio. It is meant to be traded on EURUSD on H1 Timeframe. It uses Heikin-Ashi High and Low/High of Monthly timeframe to determine optimal entry signals while having a reasonably low drawdown More EA´s will be published shortly to complete the Portfolio. The EA Trades not very frequently it waits for the right chance and places the order. The rest of the time, your capital is free to be traded on other strategies Please see backtest results i
FREE
Divergence Notification mt4
Edson Cavalca Junior
Indicators
This indicator plots in the candles the divergence found in the selected indicator and can also send a notification by email and / or to the cell phone. Works on all TIMEFRAMES. Meet Our Products   He identifies the divergences in the indicators: Relative Strength Index (RSI); Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD); Volume Balance (OBV) and;. iStochastic Stochastic Oscillator  (STOCHASTIC). It is possible to choose the amplitude for checking the divergence and the indicator has to b
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
EForex Camarilla
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicators
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
SSL Channel Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicators
Introducing the SSL Channel Indicator MT4, a powerful tool designed to enhance your trading accuracy by visualizing price trend dynamics. This indicator is ideal for traders looking to identify trend reversals and continuations through a simple yet effective dual SMA approach. By utilizing the innovative flip technique, the SSL Channel Indicator MT4 provides clear visual signals, helping you make timely trading decisions in various market conditions. Whether you're a day trader or a long-term in
Market Trend Scanner MT4
Nguyen Tuan Son
Indicators
Market Trend Scanner   is a trend analyzer or trend screener indicator that helps you know the trend in   selected timeframe of all symbols you're watching . This indicator provides clear & detailed analysis results on a beautiful dashboard, let you able to use this result right away without need   to do any additional analysis. How it works Step 1: Calculate values of 23 selected & trusted technical indicators (Oscillator & Moving Average indicators) Step 2: Analyze all indicators using best pr
PinBar and Outside Bar patterns md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Pin Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Pin Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" is very powerful for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects Pin Bar and Outside bar Patterns on chart: - Bullish pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Pin Bar & Outside Bar Patterns" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. C
Pin Bar candle
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Pin Bar Pattern scanner  |  Smart alerts and Trend filter Never miss a high-probability Pin Bar reversal again! This automated Pin Bar Pattern scanner does the heavy lifting for you. This trading tool scans your charts in real-time, identifies the powerful Pin Bar (Hammer/Shooting Star) pattern, and sends you instant signals. Trading indicator is designed for both novice and expert traders who want to harness the power of pure price action without the guesswork. My   multifunctional utility :
UPD1 Pin Bar Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Indicators
An indicator that displays the Pin Bar candlestick pattern. With the help of coefficient settings, the ratio of shadow, body and size is easily adjusted. It is possible to filter by trend (2 moving averages) and by reversal (RSI and Bollinger Bands). This is the most popular price action pattern. A multi-currency dashboard is available. With it, you can easily switch between charts. Trading Patterns: Retest by trend. False breakout. Other. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Input para
Breakout FX
David Leander Tschacher
5 (1)
Indicators
Breakout FX draws arrows and emits alarms if the price exceeds or falls below the previous n candles. ️ Breakout FX can be used in expert advisors. ️ Breakout FX can improve already existing trading strategies. ️ Breakout FX is very fast and is not repainting. Inputs Breakout Range [Candles] Breakout Price Type Arrow Size Enable Alerts Enable Push Notifications Enable Emails
Candle Analysis
Navdeep Singh
Indicators
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in Blog
ST Engulfing
Curtis Daniel Jr -
Indicators
Engulfing candlestick patterns are   comprised of two bars on a price chart. They are used to indicate a market reversal. The second candlestick will be much larger than the first, so that it completely covers or 'engulfs' the length of the previous bar. By combining this with the ability to look at trend direction this indicator eliminates a lot of false signals that are normally generated if no overall trend is taken into consideration
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven
Thi Ngo
5 (2)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol, and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so yo
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys
Thi Ngo
Utilities
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending order
Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert
Thi Ngo
Indicators
Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%). Alerts can be turned on and off: Popup Email Push Notification Soun
Close Orders With Keyboard Shortcut Hotkeys MT5
Thi Ngo
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a utility that helps you close market orders and pending orders (optional), using keyboard shortcuts. For me,  it's more convenient and  faster  than clicking a button on the chart. You can set:  Keyboard Shortcut Hotkey: You can change and use most of the keys on the keyboard.   Key combination (Ctrl, Shift) also available in case you want to use  (Note that not all combinations work).  Magic Number  Symbol: All Symbol, or Current Chart Symbol, or Select Symbol List  Close Pending orde
Trailing Stop Loss And Breakeven MT5
Thi Ngo
1 (1)
Utilities
This tool will perform Trailing stop loss and Break even management for orders. Helps you limit or reduce the time spend watching orders on the screen, especially when you need to go to sleep. Just add this EA to 1 chart, you can manage all pairs. You can filter orders by comment, magic number, symbol and order ticket number. When Breakeven it can add shift/offset pips (to cover the commission...). You can try in strategy tester before purchase. The EA will add Buy and Sell alternately, so you
Engulfing Candle Pattern Alert MT5
Thi Ngo
Indicators
Identify Engulfing   candle pattern  with Arrows & Alert ( built-in   RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Engulfing candle pattern or Outside bar (OB) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Engulfing candle appears. Engulfing candle pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can choose between standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle body) or non standard Engulfing (Engulfing based on candle high - low ) Alerts can be turned on
Pinbar Candle Pattern Alert MT5
Thi Ngo
5 (1)
Indicators
Identify Pinbar Candle Pattern with Arrows & Alert (built-in RSI filter). This indicator helps you to identify Pin bar Candlestick Pattern (or shooting star & hammer pattern) on the chart with arrows, along with an alert when a new Pin bar appears. Pin bar pattern is one of the most important reversal Price Action signals. You can set Minimum Percent of Wick (or Tail) Length over full bar length (Recommended: 60%, 70%, 75%). Alerts can be turned on and off: Popup Email Push Notification Soun
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review