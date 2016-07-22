Angle of MA

5

The indicator calculates the inclination angle of the Moving Average and displays the result on the screen. Users can select the start and end points to measure the inclination of the MA. It is also possible to set the angle value, and if the inclination angle exceeds the specified value, the indicator will play a sound alert and display a message on the screen.


Configurations

  • Left_Shift_of_MA=1; - Shift of the MA to calculate the inclination angle (start point)
  • Right_Shift_of_MA=0; - Shift of the MA to calculate the inclination angle (end point)
  • MA_Period=14; - МА period
  • MA_Shift=0; - МА shift
  • MA_Method=MODE_EMA; - Method for calculating the MA values
  • MA_Price=PRICE_CLOSE; - Price to calculate the MA
  • Draw_Trend_Line=true; - Draw a trend line to visualize the angle measurement
  • Auto_Color_for_Line_and_Font=true; - Automatic detection of trendline and angle value color
  • LF_Color=clrAqua; - Color of the trendline and the angle value of the above parameter is set to FALSE
  • Font_Size=14; - Font size of the display angle value
  • Label_Corner=right lower chart corner; - The screen corner to display the angle value
  • Label_X_Offset=10; - Horizontal shift for the angle value
  • Label_Н_Offset=10; - Vertical shift for the angle value
  • Alert_if_Angle_More_than=30; - If the inclination angle exceeds this value, the indicator will notify about it
  • AlertON=true; - Enable/Disable on-screen alerts
  • SoundON=true; - Enable/Disable sound alerts
  • EmailON=true; - Enable/Disable email messages
  • PushON=true; - Enable/Disable push notifications
Reviews 2
3316589p
870
3316589p 2017.11.24 13:41 
 

Great indicator, the addition of the trend line is a bonus. Well done.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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3316589p
870
3316589p 2017.11.24 13:41 
 

Great indicator, the addition of the trend line is a bonus. Well done.

91639307
125
91639307 2016.07.22 20:59 
 

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