RIEL Candle Timer

RIEL Candle Timer

Real-Time Candle Countdown for MetaTrader 5

RIEL Candle Timer is a professional candle countdown indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It displays the remaining time before the current candle closes directly on the chart, helping traders make better entry and exit decisions.

Knowing exactly when a candle will close is essential for many trading strategies, especially for scalping and day trading. RIEL Candle Timer provides an accurate real-time countdown with a clean design and minimal CPU usage, allowing you to focus on the market without unnecessary distractions.

The indicator is lightweight, customizable, and suitable for beginners as well as professional traders.

Key Features

✔ Real-time candle countdown

✔ Accurate second-by-second timer

✔ Drag-and-drop positioning

✔ Automatically hides the editing frame

✔ Remembers its position after timeframe changes

✔ Keeps its position when switching charts

✔ Adjustable font size

✔ Custom font selection

✔ Custom text color

✔ Compatible with all MT5 fonts

✔ Supports every timeframe

✔ Lightweight and optimized for high performance

Perfect For

• Scalpers

• Day traders

• Swing traders

• Price action traders

• Traders who enter on candle close

• Traders who exit on candle close

• Anyone looking for a simple and elegant candle timer

Main Functions

Real-Time Countdown

Displays the exact remaining time until the current candle closes.

Free Positioning

Move the timer anywhere on the chart using simple drag-and-drop.

Position Memory

The timer remembers its position even after changing timeframes or switching charts.

Fully Customizable

Customize the appearance to match your trading style.

Available options include:

  • Font size
  • Font type
  • Text color
  • Display settings

Lightweight Performance

Designed with efficiency in mind, the indicator consumes minimal system resources while providing smooth real-time updates.

Supported Markets
  • Forex
  • Gold
  • Silver
  • Stock Indices
  • CFDs
  • Oil
  • Cryptocurrencies

Compatible with all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5.

Parameters
  • Display Position
  • Font Size
  • Font Type
  • Text Color
  • Display Options

Additional settings may be added in future updates.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Windows Version

Compatible with all timeframes

Compatible with all trading symbols

Future Updates

RIEL Candle Timer will continue to receive improvements based on user feedback.

New features and enhancements will be added through future updates.

Support

If you have any questions, suggestions, or need assistance, please feel free to contact us.

We are committed to providing continuous support and regular updates to ensure the best possible trading experience.



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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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