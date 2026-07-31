ApexForge Candle Timer Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Po-hsiung Huang
    Po-hsiung Huang

    Po-hsiung Huang

    • Founder & Developer at  ApexForge
    • Taiwan
    • 564
    ApexForge develops professional trading tools for MetaTrader 5, focusing on lightweight, high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors. Our mission is to build practical, reliable solutions that help traders make better decisions through clean design, efficient execution, and long-term
  • Version: 2.14
  • Updated: 31 July 2026

ApexForge Candle Timer

Never lose track of the current candle again.

ApexForge Candle Timer is a lightweight and efficient countdown indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart. Designed for traders who rely on precise timing, it helps you anticipate candle closes and make better trading decisions.

Features

  • Displays real-time candle countdown.
  • Supports all timeframes.
  • Automatic market closed detection.
  • Customizable font, color, size and position.
  • Optional background panel.
  • Low CPU usage and optimized performance.
  • Clean and professional interface.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader or swing trader, ApexForge Candle Timer keeps you informed of every candle close with minimal resource usage.

Designed with precision by ApexForge.


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