ApexForge Candle Timer Indicator

ApexForge Candle Timer

Never lose track of the current candle again.

ApexForge Candle Timer is a lightweight and efficient countdown indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candle directly on your chart. Designed for traders who rely on precise timing, it helps you anticipate candle closes and make better trading decisions.

Features

Displays real-time candle countdown.

Supports all timeframes.

Automatic market closed detection.

Customizable font, color, size and position.

Optional background panel.

Low CPU usage and optimized performance.

Clean and professional interface.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader or swing trader, ApexForge Candle Timer keeps you informed of every candle close with minimal resource usage.

Designed with precision by ApexForge.

