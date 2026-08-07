Real-Time Candle Countdown for MetaTrader 5

RIEL Candle Timer

RIEL Candle Timer is a professional candle countdown indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It displays the remaining time before the current candle closes directly on the chart, helping traders make better entry and exit decisions.

Knowing exactly when a candle will close is essential for many trading strategies, especially for scalping and day trading. RIEL Candle Timer provides an accurate real-time countdown with a clean design and minimal CPU usage, allowing you to focus on the market without unnecessary distractions.

The indicator is lightweight, customizable, and suitable for beginners as well as professional traders.

Key Features

✔ Real-time candle countdown

✔ Accurate second-by-second timer

✔ Drag-and-drop positioning

✔ Automatically hides the editing frame

✔ Remembers its position after timeframe changes

✔ Keeps its position when switching charts

✔ Adjustable font size

✔ Custom font selection

✔ Custom text color

✔ Compatible with all MT5 fonts

✔ Supports every timeframe

✔ Lightweight and optimized for high performance

Perfect For

• Scalpers

• Day traders

• Swing traders

• Price action traders

• Traders who enter on candle close

• Traders who exit on candle close

• Anyone looking for a simple and elegant candle timer

Real-Time Countdown

Main Functions

Displays the exact remaining time until the current candle closes.

Free Positioning

Move the timer anywhere on the chart using simple drag-and-drop.

Position Memory

The timer remembers its position even after changing timeframes or switching charts.

Fully Customizable

Customize the appearance to match your trading style.

Available options include:

Font size

Font type

Text color

Display settings

Lightweight Performance

Designed with efficiency in mind, the indicator consumes minimal system resources while providing smooth real-time updates.

Forex

Gold

Silver

Stock Indices

CFDs

Oil

Cryptocurrencies

Supported Markets

Compatible with all symbols supported by MetaTrader 5.

Display Position

Font Size

Font Type

Text Color

Display Options

Parameters

Additional settings may be added in future updates.

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Windows Version

Compatible with all timeframes

Compatible with all trading symbols

Future Updates

RIEL Candle Timer will continue to receive improvements based on user feedback.

New features and enhancements will be added through future updates.

Support

If you have any questions, suggestions, or need assistance, please feel free to contact us.

We are committed to providing continuous support and regular updates to ensure the best possible trading experience.