Gex Order Book Gamma Exposure Levels

Real-time Gamma Exposure (GEX) levels from CBOE options data. ES, NQ, RTY, Gold. Updates every 2 minutes.

Full description:
GammaOrderBook — All-in-one EA that downloads and displays live Gamma Exposure (GEX) data directly on your chart. No separate indicator needed.

What You See

• GEX Bars — Call and Put gamma levels as horizontal bars, split by ETF/Index source (different colors)
• Zero Gamma Line — The critical level where dealer hedging direction changes
• Panorama V4 — Multi-timeframe gamma positioning
• Support/Resistance — Key levels from options open interest
• Bias Panel — BULL/BEAR/NEUTRAL signal, OI positioning, volume ratio
• Distance Display — Real-time distance from Zero Gamma
• Announcement System — Receive important updates directly on chart

Supported Instruments

• ES / SP500
• NQ / Nasdaq
• RTY / Russell
• GC / Gold

Data Updates

• Every 2 minutes (real-time)
• Works on multiple charts simultaneously (smart fetch — one instance downloads, others read)
• No email, no license, no subscription — monthly rent

Setup

1. Attach the EA to any supported chart (SP500, Nasdaq, Russell, Gold)
2. In Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, add to allowed URLs: https://gamma-auth.gammaorderbook.com
3. Data loads automatically — no registration required

Why Gamma Levels Matter

Options market makers must continuously hedge their gamma exposure. When price approaches a large GEX level, dealers are forced to buy or sell to remain delta-neutral — creating real support and resistance that traditional technical analysis cannot detect. The same data used by institutional trading desks.

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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