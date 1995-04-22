ProTrader Toolbox EA

Multi-Asset • Multi-Strategy Trading Toolkit

ProTrader Toolbox EA is a flexible MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to build and manage different trading approaches from a single system.

With more than 100 configurable inputs, the EA combines entry timing, grid management, trend filters, risk controls, multiple take-profit methods, manual trade takeover, market analysis, mobile notifications, and live information panels.

The EA works on the symbol of the chart where it is attached. It is not restricted to XAUUSD and may be optimized for Forex pairs, precious metals, indices, and other supported CFD instruments.

Main Features

Flexible Trade Direction

Choose how the EA is allowed to trade:

BUY only

SELL only

BUY and SELL together

Independent BUY and SELL basket management

Direction lock based on the first manual trade

Filter-controlled directional entries

Timer and Grid Entry Modes

Two trade-entry methods are available:

Timer Strategy: Opens new trades at configurable time intervals.

Opens new trades at configurable time intervals. Price Grid Strategy: Opens new trades after a minimum price distance is reached.

The dashboard displays the remaining time until the next Timer entry. New trades are opened only when the active filters, limits, and trading conditions allow them.

Advanced Lot Management

ProTrader Toolbox EA includes several lot-sizing methods:

Fixed starting lot

Balance-based automatic risk multiplier

Manual risk level

Block-based lot progression

Configurable trades per lot step

Adjustable lot increase

Maximum lot protection

Manual starting-lot scaling

The first trade in each direction can also be used as the reference for dynamic lot adjustment.

When price moves against the first BUY or SELL entry by the configured distance, the lot size of the next normal trade may increase. When price moves back toward the reference level, the lot size is automatically reduced.

Reaching a distance level does not open an extra trade. It only changes the lot size of the next Timer or Grid entry.

Multiple Take-Profit Systems

The EA includes several profit-management methods.

Unified Basket TP

BUY and SELL positions are monitored as one combined basket. When the defined net USD target is reached, the managed basket can be closed.

The target may scale automatically according to the starting lot.

Separate BUY and SELL TP

Independent USD targets can be assigned to BUY and SELL baskets.

BUY target closes only BUY trades.

SELL target closes only SELL trades.

Both directions are monitored separately.

Daily Pullback Average TP

This mode uses the daily trend and a selected pullback moving average.

When the target average is reached:

All managed BUY trades on the same symbol may be closed after a BUY trigger.

All managed SELL trades on the same symbol may be closed after a SELL trigger.

The opposite direction remains open.

The dashboard calculates the estimated total result if the same-direction basket is closed at the average-price level. Profitable trades, losing trades, and current swap values are included in the estimate.

Profitable Trades Only

When the configured basket-profit level is reached, the EA may close only positions currently in profit while leaving losing positions open.

Risk and Protection

The EA provides several account and basket protection options:

Individual Stop Loss for each managed trade

Maximum open-trade limit

Total TP event limit

Daily TP event limit

Maximum drawdown protection

Automatic pause after drawdown

Configurable cooldown period

Automatic pause after Stop Loss

Margin and symbol-trading checks

Broker lot and volume-limit validation

The current drawdown, limits, risk multiplier, and robot status are displayed live on the dashboard.

Aggressive Mode may be used when drawdown closure protection is not required. Safe Mode continuously monitors the configured account drawdown threshold.

Manual Trade Takeover

Manual trades with Magic Number 0 may be taken over and managed by the EA.

Depending on the selected settings, manual positions may participate in:

Basket TP management

Separate directional TP

Daily pullback average TP

Lot scaling

Direction locking

Profit calculations

Panel statistics

The lot size and direction of the first manual trade may be used as the reference for the complete basket.

Magic Number separation helps prevent interference with positions belonging to other Expert Advisors.

Trading Hours and Session Controls

Trading hours are based on broker server time.

Available controls include:

Configurable session start and end

Separate hour and minute settings

Blocking new baskets outside trading hours

Continuing an existing basket outside session hours

Closing all managed trades at session end

Blocking new entries until the next session

Closing the basket when BUY and SELL trade counts become equal

Session closing and hedge-equality closing can be enabled independently.

Entry Filters

Price Range Filter

Separate minimum and maximum entry prices may be defined for BUY and SELL trades.

Economic News Filter

The news filter can block new entries before and after selected economic events.

Available options include:

Configurable minutes before and after news

Selected currencies

Multiple currency monitoring

Impact-level filtering

Online Faireconomy JSON data

Local CSV data for Strategy Tester

Refresh interval

Request timeout

Fail-safe blocking when news data is unavailable

Macro and Micro Trend Filters

Two independent moving-average filters are available:

Macro trend for long-term direction

Micro trend for short-term confirmation

Timeframe, period, MA method, and applied price can be configured separately.

Daily Trend and Pullback Filter

The EA determines the daily direction using a D1 moving average and waits for price to reach the selected pullback moving average.

Example logic:

Daily BUY trend: wait for price below the pullback average.

Daily SELL trend: wait for price above the pullback average.

The pullback timeframe is configurable and may also be used by the Daily Pullback Average TP system.

First Trade Analysis Panel

A second dashboard provides detailed market analysis for the first trade.

It can display:

Selected analysis timeframe

Support and resistance

ATR-based proximity zones

D1 direction

H4 direction

H1 direction

Multi-timeframe trend alignment

ADX

DI+ and DI−

Buyer or seller dominance

Market control

BUY confirmation

SELL confirmation

BUY READY, SELL READY, or WAIT status

Support and resistance may be used for information only or as an optional first-entry filter.

The automatic first-trade system can open the initial BUY or SELL position when the required confirmation is produced and all other active filters approve the entry.

Mobile Notifications

Push notifications may be sent for:

BUY READY signals

SELL READY signals

Support-zone contact

Resistance-zone contact

Changes in buyer or seller dominance

Messages may include the symbol, timeframe, direction, and current analysis result.

Each notification group can be enabled or disabled separately.

Live Information Dashboard

The main dashboard displays:

EA status

Broker server time

Time-filter status

Price-filter status

News-filter status

Macro and micro trends

Daily pullback average

Next-trade countdown

BUY trade count and floating result

SELL trade count and floating result

Combined basket result

Active risk multiplier

Dynamic profit target

Stop Loss status

Drawdown

Trade and TP limits

Manual-management mode

Daily pullback TP estimate

Daily, weekly, monthly, and total realized profit

Panel buttons allow the trader to:

Pause or resume the EA

Close BUY trades

Close SELL trades

Close all managed trades

12 Interface Languages

The dashboard and mobile notifications support:

English

Turkish

Chinese

Hindi

Spanish

Arabic

French

Bengali

Portuguese

Russian

German

Urdu

Customizable Interface

The main and analysis panels can be adjusted according to the chart layout.

Configurable options include:

Panel position

Panel width and height

Font size

Text color

Row height

Vertical spacing

Text alignment

Analysis-panel position and width

Long values are automatically resized to fit the available panel space.

System Continuity

Important operating data may be restored after a chart or terminal restart, including:

Timer reference

TP counters

Daily TP status

Manual basket direction

Manual starting lot

Automatic pause state

The EA also checks terminal permissions, symbol availability, margin requirements, broker lot steps, and volume limits before opening a trade.

Summary

ProTrader Toolbox EA combines:

Timer and Grid entries

BUY, SELL, and two-way trading

Multiple take-profit systems

Dynamic lot management

Manual trade takeover

Economic news protection

Multi-timeframe trend analysis

Automatic first-trade confirmation

Drawdown and trade-limit protection

Mobile notifications

Two live dashboards

12 interface languages

It is not a single fixed strategy. It is a configurable trading toolkit that can be adapted to different symbols, brokers, account sizes, and market conditions.