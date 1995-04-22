ProTrader Toolbox EA

ProTrader Toolbox EA 

Multi-Asset • Multi-Strategy Trading Toolkit

ProTrader Toolbox EA is a flexible MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to build and manage different trading approaches from a single system.

With more than 100 configurable inputs, the EA combines entry timing, grid management, trend filters, risk controls, multiple take-profit methods, manual trade takeover, market analysis, mobile notifications, and live information panels.

The EA works on the symbol of the chart where it is attached. It is not restricted to XAUUSD and may be optimized for Forex pairs, precious metals, indices, and other supported CFD instruments.

Main Features

Flexible Trade Direction

Choose how the EA is allowed to trade:

  • BUY only
  • SELL only
  • BUY and SELL together
  • Independent BUY and SELL basket management
  • Direction lock based on the first manual trade
  • Filter-controlled directional entries

Timer and Grid Entry Modes

Two trade-entry methods are available:

  • Timer Strategy: Opens new trades at configurable time intervals.
  • Price Grid Strategy: Opens new trades after a minimum price distance is reached.

The dashboard displays the remaining time until the next Timer entry. New trades are opened only when the active filters, limits, and trading conditions allow them.

Advanced Lot Management

ProTrader Toolbox EA includes several lot-sizing methods:

  • Fixed starting lot
  • Balance-based automatic risk multiplier
  • Manual risk level
  • Block-based lot progression
  • Configurable trades per lot step
  • Adjustable lot increase
  • Maximum lot protection
  • Manual starting-lot scaling

The first trade in each direction can also be used as the reference for dynamic lot adjustment.

When price moves against the first BUY or SELL entry by the configured distance, the lot size of the next normal trade may increase. When price moves back toward the reference level, the lot size is automatically reduced.

Reaching a distance level does not open an extra trade. It only changes the lot size of the next Timer or Grid entry.

Multiple Take-Profit Systems

The EA includes several profit-management methods.

Unified Basket TP

BUY and SELL positions are monitored as one combined basket. When the defined net USD target is reached, the managed basket can be closed.

The target may scale automatically according to the starting lot.

Separate BUY and SELL TP

Independent USD targets can be assigned to BUY and SELL baskets.

  • BUY target closes only BUY trades.
  • SELL target closes only SELL trades.
  • Both directions are monitored separately.

Daily Pullback Average TP

This mode uses the daily trend and a selected pullback moving average.

When the target average is reached:

  • All managed BUY trades on the same symbol may be closed after a BUY trigger.
  • All managed SELL trades on the same symbol may be closed after a SELL trigger.
  • The opposite direction remains open.

The dashboard calculates the estimated total result if the same-direction basket is closed at the average-price level. Profitable trades, losing trades, and current swap values are included in the estimate.

Profitable Trades Only

When the configured basket-profit level is reached, the EA may close only positions currently in profit while leaving losing positions open.

Risk and Protection

The EA provides several account and basket protection options:

  • Individual Stop Loss for each managed trade
  • Maximum open-trade limit
  • Total TP event limit
  • Daily TP event limit
  • Maximum drawdown protection
  • Automatic pause after drawdown
  • Configurable cooldown period
  • Automatic pause after Stop Loss
  • Margin and symbol-trading checks
  • Broker lot and volume-limit validation

The current drawdown, limits, risk multiplier, and robot status are displayed live on the dashboard.

Aggressive Mode may be used when drawdown closure protection is not required. Safe Mode continuously monitors the configured account drawdown threshold.

Manual Trade Takeover

Manual trades with Magic Number 0 may be taken over and managed by the EA.

Depending on the selected settings, manual positions may participate in:

  • Basket TP management
  • Separate directional TP
  • Daily pullback average TP
  • Lot scaling
  • Direction locking
  • Profit calculations
  • Panel statistics

The lot size and direction of the first manual trade may be used as the reference for the complete basket.

Magic Number separation helps prevent interference with positions belonging to other Expert Advisors.

Trading Hours and Session Controls

Trading hours are based on broker server time.

Available controls include:

  • Configurable session start and end
  • Separate hour and minute settings
  • Blocking new baskets outside trading hours
  • Continuing an existing basket outside session hours
  • Closing all managed trades at session end
  • Blocking new entries until the next session
  • Closing the basket when BUY and SELL trade counts become equal

Session closing and hedge-equality closing can be enabled independently.

Entry Filters

Price Range Filter

Separate minimum and maximum entry prices may be defined for BUY and SELL trades.

Economic News Filter

The news filter can block new entries before and after selected economic events.

Available options include:

  • Configurable minutes before and after news
  • Selected currencies
  • Multiple currency monitoring
  • Impact-level filtering
  • Online Faireconomy JSON data
  • Local CSV data for Strategy Tester
  • Refresh interval
  • Request timeout
  • Fail-safe blocking when news data is unavailable

Macro and Micro Trend Filters

Two independent moving-average filters are available:

  • Macro trend for long-term direction
  • Micro trend for short-term confirmation

Timeframe, period, MA method, and applied price can be configured separately.

Daily Trend and Pullback Filter

The EA determines the daily direction using a D1 moving average and waits for price to reach the selected pullback moving average.

Example logic:

  • Daily BUY trend: wait for price below the pullback average.
  • Daily SELL trend: wait for price above the pullback average.

The pullback timeframe is configurable and may also be used by the Daily Pullback Average TP system.

First Trade Analysis Panel

A second dashboard provides detailed market analysis for the first trade.

It can display:

  • Selected analysis timeframe
  • Support and resistance
  • ATR-based proximity zones
  • D1 direction
  • H4 direction
  • H1 direction
  • Multi-timeframe trend alignment
  • ADX
  • DI+ and DI−
  • Buyer or seller dominance
  • Market control
  • BUY confirmation
  • SELL confirmation
  • BUY READY, SELL READY, or WAIT status

Support and resistance may be used for information only or as an optional first-entry filter.

The automatic first-trade system can open the initial BUY or SELL position when the required confirmation is produced and all other active filters approve the entry.

Mobile Notifications

Push notifications may be sent for:

  • BUY READY signals
  • SELL READY signals
  • Support-zone contact
  • Resistance-zone contact
  • Changes in buyer or seller dominance

Messages may include the symbol, timeframe, direction, and current analysis result.

Each notification group can be enabled or disabled separately.

Live Information Dashboard

The main dashboard displays:

  • EA status
  • Broker server time
  • Time-filter status
  • Price-filter status
  • News-filter status
  • Macro and micro trends
  • Daily pullback average
  • Next-trade countdown
  • BUY trade count and floating result
  • SELL trade count and floating result
  • Combined basket result
  • Active risk multiplier
  • Dynamic profit target
  • Stop Loss status
  • Drawdown
  • Trade and TP limits
  • Manual-management mode
  • Daily pullback TP estimate
  • Daily, weekly, monthly, and total realized profit

Panel buttons allow the trader to:

  • Pause or resume the EA
  • Close BUY trades
  • Close SELL trades
  • Close all managed trades

12 Interface Languages

The dashboard and mobile notifications support:

  • English
  • Turkish
  • Chinese
  • Hindi
  • Spanish
  • Arabic
  • French
  • Bengali
  • Portuguese
  • Russian
  • German
  • Urdu

Customizable Interface

The main and analysis panels can be adjusted according to the chart layout.

Configurable options include:

  • Panel position
  • Panel width and height
  • Font size
  • Text color
  • Row height
  • Vertical spacing
  • Text alignment
  • Analysis-panel position and width

Long values are automatically resized to fit the available panel space.

System Continuity

Important operating data may be restored after a chart or terminal restart, including:

  • Timer reference
  • TP counters
  • Daily TP status
  • Manual basket direction
  • Manual starting lot
  • Automatic pause state

The EA also checks terminal permissions, symbol availability, margin requirements, broker lot steps, and volume limits before opening a trade.

Summary

ProTrader Toolbox EA combines:

  • Timer and Grid entries
  • BUY, SELL, and two-way trading
  • Multiple take-profit systems
  • Dynamic lot management
  • Manual trade takeover
  • Economic news protection
  • Multi-timeframe trend analysis
  • Automatic first-trade confirmation
  • Drawdown and trade-limit protection
  • Mobile notifications
  • Two live dashboards
  • 12 interface languages

It is not a single fixed strategy. It is a configurable trading toolkit that can be adapted to different symbols, brokers, account sizes, and market conditions.


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Эксперты
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
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Marco Scherer
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Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
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Trailing Stop Pro EA
Oezkan Kahveci
Утилиты
Multi Symbol and Multi Magic Trailing Stop Manager with Basket USER AND INSTALLATION GUIDE  1. QUICK START & PARAMETERS This Expert Advisor (EA) automatically manages and tracks the Trailing Stop levels for your manual trades or trades opened by other EAs, based on your custom symbol and point settings.  Trailing Mode Settings Trailing Mode: Individual : Tracks each trade independently based on its own open price. Basket : Tracks trades of the same symbol and direction together as a single bund
Volatility Trapper
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Индикаторы
Volatility Trapper – AI-Powered Volatility Breakout Indicator Volatility Trapper is a professional MT5 indicator developed to detect low volatility periods in the market and identify upcoming strong price movements in advance. The indicator combines Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) algorithms to analyze volatility squeezes and notifies the user of potential breakout points. This allows traders to prepare in advance for strong bullish or bearish movements that may occur in the market.
Wall Street Gold Pro
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Эксперты
Wall Street Gold Pro  Advanced XAUUSD Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Symbol: XAUUSD | Timeframe: M15 or any timeframe Minimum deposit: $2000 | Recommended: $2500 Wall Street Gold Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It delivers a comprehensive approach to the markets by combining multi-timeframe trend confirmation, session-based trading windows, advanced news protection, automatic risk scaling, and unified basket profit management
Gold Radar X
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Эксперты
GOLD RADAR X v1.34 Fully Automated XAUUSD Trading Robot Product Introduction and Quick User Guide IMPORTANT USAGE INFORMATION The current default settings of Gold Radar X have been optimized specifically for XAUUSD trading and RoboForex Pro account conditions . Spreads, commissions, price digits, execution speed, liquidity, and trading conditions may vary between brokers. Therefore, before using the robot with a different broker or account type, it should be tested on a demo account and, where
Gold Auto Pilot
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Эксперты
Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 Open the Trade from Your Phone — Let the Robot Manage the Rest Gold Auto Pilot v3.1 combines manual trading freedom with automated basket management. You can identify an opportunity and open your first BUY or SELL trade manually through the MetaTrader 5 mobile application . Gold Auto Pilot, running on your computer or VPS, automatically detects and adopts that manual trade on the same symbol. From that moment, the robot can manage the trade according to your selected setting
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