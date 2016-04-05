Overview

Kiwi Hamster MT5

Kiwi Hamster MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines multiple technical filters with adaptive trade management to identify trading opportunities while maintaining a straightforward configuration interface.

The Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer automated execution with configurable money management and optional confirmation filters.

Recommended Settings

Symbol:

XAUUSD

Timeframe:

M5 (recommended)

The Expert Advisor can be tested on other timeframes, but the default configuration has been optimized for M5.

Trading Logic

Kiwi Hamster MT5 evaluates market conditions using several technical components before opening a position.

The trading engine combines:

Trend analysis

Momentum confirmation

Price action evaluation

Volatility filtering

Optional triple indicator confirmation

Only when the selected conditions are satisfied will the EA place a new trade.

Triple Indicator Filter

The optional Triple Indicator Filter adds an additional confirmation layer before new positions are opened.

Available indicators include:

Moving Average

ADX

Ichimoku

The filter can be enabled or disabled according to the preferred trading style.

Grid Management

Kiwi Hamster MT5 includes an adaptive grid management system.

Main characteristics:

Configurable grid spacing

Adjustable lot scaling

Maximum basket exposure control

Adaptive recovery management

Basket-based trade handling

The grid system is designed to manage groups of positions rather than treating every trade independently.

Global Account Management

The latest version includes Global Account Exit management.

Features include:

Account Break-Even monitoring

Peak Profit Trailing

Stop opening new trades after profit lock

Automatic basket closing

Balance Drawdown protection

Automatic cooldown and trading resume

These functions operate at the account level to manage the overall trading basket.