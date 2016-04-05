Kiwi Hamster MT5

Kiwi Hamster MT5

Overview

Kiwi Hamster MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines multiple technical filters with adaptive trade management to identify trading opportunities while maintaining a straightforward configuration interface.

The Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer automated execution with configurable money management and optional confirmation filters.

Recommended Settings

Symbol:

  • XAUUSD

Timeframe:

  • M5 (recommended)

The Expert Advisor can be tested on other timeframes, but the default configuration has been optimized for M5.

Trading Logic

Kiwi Hamster MT5 evaluates market conditions using several technical components before opening a position.

The trading engine combines:

  • Trend analysis
  • Momentum confirmation
  • Price action evaluation
  • Volatility filtering
  • Optional triple indicator confirmation

Only when the selected conditions are satisfied will the EA place a new trade.

Triple Indicator Filter

The optional Triple Indicator Filter adds an additional confirmation layer before new positions are opened.

Available indicators include:

  • Moving Average
  • ADX
  • Ichimoku

The filter can be enabled or disabled according to the preferred trading style.

Grid Management

Kiwi Hamster MT5 includes an adaptive grid management system.

Main characteristics:

  • Configurable grid spacing
  • Adjustable lot scaling
  • Maximum basket exposure control
  • Adaptive recovery management
  • Basket-based trade handling

The grid system is designed to manage groups of positions rather than treating every trade independently.

Global Account Management

The latest version includes Global Account Exit management.

Features include:

  • Account Break-Even monitoring
  • Peak Profit Trailing
  • Stop opening new trades after profit lock
  • Automatic basket closing
  • Balance Drawdown protection
  • Automatic cooldown and trading resume

These functions operate at the account level to manage the overall trading basket.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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