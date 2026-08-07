Kiwi Bull MT5

Kiwi Bull MT5

Overview

Kiwi Bull MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines several technical analysis methods into a single trading framework.

Instead of relying on one indicator, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions before opening a position. A confidence score is calculated from the active filters, helping reduce low-quality entries while maintaining regular trading activity.

The trading engine also includes portfolio-style risk management designed to manage open positions intelligently during changing market conditions.

Recommended

  • MetaTrader 5
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • M5 timeframe (default)
  • Low spread account
  • Stable VPS for continuous operation

Main Features

• Multi-indicator entry engine

• Adjustable confidence score filter

• Smart market scanner

• Global equity management

• Break-even protection

• Peak equity trailing

• Three-level stress management

• Time-bounded recovery logic

• Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing

• Fast Tester Mode for quicker strategy testing

Entry Logic

The EA combines several market analysis techniques into one decision process.

Depending on the selected configuration, the system can evaluate:

  • Moving Average
  • ADX
  • RSI
  • MACD
  • Bollinger Bands
  • Ichimoku

Signals from the enabled indicators are combined into a confidence score. Positions are only opened when the required score threshold has been reached.

Confidence Score Engine

Every potential trade receives a score between 0 and 100.

This allows traders to control how selective the entry process should be.

Lower score values increase trading frequency.

Higher score values require stronger confirmation before a position is opened.

Portfolio Protection

Kiwi Bull MT5 includes several layers of capital protection.

The system can:

  • protect profits after break-even
  • trail account equity instead of using fixed money targets
  • delay new entries during difficult market conditions
  • automatically reduce trading activity when stress increases

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