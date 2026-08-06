Kiwi Gold Bot MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.885
- Updated: 6 August 2026
Overview
Kiwi Gold Bot MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD). It combines market structure analysis with configurable risk management to automate trade execution while helping control overall portfolio exposure.
The EA is suitable for traders who prefer an automated trading approach with configurable money management and built-in protection features.
Trading Concept
Kiwi Gold Bot MT5 continuously analyses market conditions before opening new positions.
The trading logic focuses on identifying favourable trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary entries during unstable market conditions. The system includes several protection mechanisms that help reduce trading activity when portfolio risk increases.
Each position is managed automatically according to the configured exit rules.
Main Features
• Automated trading for MetaTrader 5
• Designed for Gold (XAUUSD)
• Configurable lot size
• Built-in spread filter
• Trading session filter
• Smart position management
• Portfolio profit target
• Daily drawdown protection
• User-friendly dashboard
Recommended Setup
Symbol
XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Timeframe
M5 (default)
Execution
Low spread ECN or Raw account recommended
VPS
Recommended for continuous operation
Main Settings
Fixed Lot
Defines the lot size used for new trades.
Smaller lot sizes reduce overall account risk.
Portfolio Profit Target
Closes all managed positions once the configured floating profit target has been reached.
Daily Drawdown Protection
When enabled, the Expert Advisor monitors daily account drawdown.
If the configured limit is reached, all managed positions are closed and new trading is suspended until the next trading day.
Maximum Positions
Limits the maximum number of simultaneously open positions managed by the Expert Advisor.
Dashboard
The integrated dashboard displays important trading information in real time, including:
- Current account status
- Open positions
- Floating profit/loss
- Trading mode
- Protection status
- Portfolio information
Recommended Usage
For new users, it is recommended to begin with the supplied default preset.
Before changing advanced parameters, test the Expert Advisor on a demo account to understand how each setting affects trading behaviour.
Risk Notice
Trading Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance obtained from strategy testing does not guarantee future results.
Always test on a demo account before trading with real funds and use risk settings appropriate for your account size.