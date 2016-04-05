Kiwi Hamster MT5
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 1.11
Overview
Kiwi Hamster MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold). The EA combines multiple technical filters with adaptive trade management to identify trading opportunities while maintaining a straightforward configuration interface.
The Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who prefer automated execution with configurable money management and optional confirmation filters.Recommended Settings
Symbol:
- XAUUSD
Timeframe:
- M5 (recommended)
The Expert Advisor can be tested on other timeframes, but the default configuration has been optimized for M5.Trading Logic
Kiwi Hamster MT5 evaluates market conditions using several technical components before opening a position.
The trading engine combines:
- Trend analysis
- Momentum confirmation
- Price action evaluation
- Volatility filtering
- Optional triple indicator confirmation
Only when the selected conditions are satisfied will the EA place a new trade.Triple Indicator Filter
The optional Triple Indicator Filter adds an additional confirmation layer before new positions are opened.
Available indicators include:
- Moving Average
- ADX
- Ichimoku
The filter can be enabled or disabled according to the preferred trading style.Grid Management
Kiwi Hamster MT5 includes an adaptive grid management system.
Main characteristics:
- Configurable grid spacing
- Adjustable lot scaling
- Maximum basket exposure control
- Adaptive recovery management
- Basket-based trade handling
The grid system is designed to manage groups of positions rather than treating every trade independently.Global Account Management
The latest version includes Global Account Exit management.
Features include:
- Account Break-Even monitoring
- Peak Profit Trailing
- Stop opening new trades after profit lock
- Automatic basket closing
- Balance Drawdown protection
- Automatic cooldown and trading resume
These functions operate at the account level to manage the overall trading basket.