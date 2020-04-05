Kiwi Forex Engine MT5

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5

Overview

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 is a multi-currency Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer one chart to monitor and trade several Forex pairs.

Instead of opening trades on every signal, the EA continuously scans all configured symbols, ranks available opportunities, and selects only the strongest setups that satisfy its internal filters.

The focus is on portfolio management, controlled exposure, and disciplined trade selection.

Main Features

• Multi-pair portfolio scanner

• One-chart operation

• Opportunity ranking system

• Smart signal filtering

• Portfolio stress control

• Daily drawdown protection

• Maximum portfolio position control

• Configurable profit target

• Automatic portfolio monitoring

• Designed for MetaTrader 5

How It Works

The EA scans every configured currency pair at a fixed interval.

For every symbol it calculates an internal opportunity score using multiple technical filters.

Only setups that satisfy the required score are considered for trading.

If several symbols generate signals simultaneously, the EA prioritizes the highest-ranked opportunities while respecting portfolio limits.

When overall portfolio exposure increases, the engine automatically becomes more selective before allowing additional entries.

This helps reduce unnecessary positions during periods of higher market activity.

Portfolio Management

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 includes several portfolio-level controls.

These include:

• Maximum positions per symbol

• Maximum total portfolio positions

• Portfolio profit target

• Daily drawdown protection

• Automatic stress management

These controls work together to help manage trading activity across multiple symbols.

Smart Stress Control

The built-in Stress Control system monitors the overall portfolio condition.

When portfolio activity increases, the EA can:

• Increase the required signal quality

• Delay new entries

• Reduce trading frequency

• Resume normal operation automatically once conditions improve

The goal is to avoid excessive trade clustering during periods of increased portfolio stress.

Default Symbols

The default configuration includes:

• AUDCAD

• AUDCHF

• NZDCAD

• EURGBP

• USDCAD

The symbol list can be changed to match your broker's available instruments.

Recommendations

Recommended timeframe:

M5

Recommended account type:

MT5 Hedging Account

Recommended VPS:

24-hour operation is recommended for continuous portfolio scanning.

Notes

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 is intended for automated portfolio trading.

As with any automated trading system, results depend on market conditions, broker execution, account settings, and user configuration.

Users are encouraged to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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