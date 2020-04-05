Overview

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 is a multi-currency Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer one chart to monitor and trade several Forex pairs.

Instead of opening trades on every signal, the EA continuously scans all configured symbols, ranks available opportunities, and selects only the strongest setups that satisfy its internal filters.

The focus is on portfolio management, controlled exposure, and disciplined trade selection.

Main Features

• Multi-pair portfolio scanner

• One-chart operation

• Opportunity ranking system

• Smart signal filtering

• Portfolio stress control

• Daily drawdown protection

• Maximum portfolio position control

• Configurable profit target

• Automatic portfolio monitoring

• Designed for MetaTrader 5

How It Works

The EA scans every configured currency pair at a fixed interval.

For every symbol it calculates an internal opportunity score using multiple technical filters.

Only setups that satisfy the required score are considered for trading.

If several symbols generate signals simultaneously, the EA prioritizes the highest-ranked opportunities while respecting portfolio limits.

When overall portfolio exposure increases, the engine automatically becomes more selective before allowing additional entries.

This helps reduce unnecessary positions during periods of higher market activity.

Portfolio Management

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 includes several portfolio-level controls.

These include:

• Maximum positions per symbol

• Maximum total portfolio positions

• Portfolio profit target

• Daily drawdown protection

• Automatic stress management

These controls work together to help manage trading activity across multiple symbols.

Smart Stress Control

The built-in Stress Control system monitors the overall portfolio condition.

When portfolio activity increases, the EA can:

• Increase the required signal quality

• Delay new entries

• Reduce trading frequency

• Resume normal operation automatically once conditions improve

The goal is to avoid excessive trade clustering during periods of increased portfolio stress.

Default Symbols

The default configuration includes:

• AUDCAD

• AUDCHF

• NZDCAD

• EURGBP

• USDCAD

The symbol list can be changed to match your broker's available instruments.

Recommendations

Recommended timeframe:

M5

Recommended account type:

MT5 Hedging Account

Recommended VPS:

24-hour operation is recommended for continuous portfolio scanning.

Notes

Kiwi Forex Engine MT5 is intended for automated portfolio trading.

As with any automated trading system, results depend on market conditions, broker execution, account settings, and user configuration.

Users are encouraged to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.