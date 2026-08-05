Quantum Scalper X MT5

Quantum Scalper X MT5

Overview

Quantum Scalper X MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 developed for automated trading on XAUUSD. The trading system combines multiple market filters to identify potential trading opportunities and manage positions automatically according to the selected settings.

The Expert Advisor is designed to provide flexible configuration options while allowing traders to adjust risk management and trade management parameters to suit different trading styles.

Trading Logic

The Expert Advisor evaluates several market conditions before opening a position. Depending on the selected configuration, the trading logic may include:

  • Trend analysis
  • Momentum evaluation
  • Price action confirmation
  • Volatility filtering
  • Spread filtering
  • Trading session filtering
  • Optional news filtering

Orders are opened only after all enabled trading conditions are satisfied.

The exact implementation of the trading algorithm remains proprietary, while the overall operating principles are described above.

Main Features

Quantum Scalper X MT5 includes the following functions:

  • Automatic trade execution
  • Buy and sell trading
  • Configurable lot sizing
  • Fixed lot trading
  • Automatic lot calculation
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit management
  • Trailing Stop
  • Break-even function
  • Trading session filter
  • Spread protection
  • News filter (optional)
  • Magic Number support
  • Trading panel
  • VPS compatible operation

Supported Market

Recommended symbol:

XAUUSD

Recommended timeframe:

M1

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor may also operate on other symbols after appropriate optimisation. Users are encouraged to test any alternative market before live trading.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor provides several position management options.

Available settings include:

  • Fixed lot size
  • Automatic lot calculation
  • Stop Loss
  • Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop
  • Break-even
  • Maximum simultaneous positions
  • Daily risk controls (if enabled)

These settings allow users to configure the Expert Advisor according to their preferred level of risk.

Input Parameters

The input settings are organised into logical groups.

Trading

General trading options including order direction, Magic Number and execution settings.

Money Management

Lot size configuration and automatic position sizing.

Trade Management

Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop and Break-even settings.

Market Filters

Trading session, spread protection and optional news filtering.

Advanced Settings

Additional configuration options for experienced users.

Installation

  1. Copy the Expert Advisor into the MetaTrader 5 Experts folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 if required.
  3. Open an XAUUSD M1 chart.
  4. Attach the Expert Advisor to the chart.
  5. Enable Algo Trading.
  6. Configure the desired settings or load the recommended preset.
  7. Allow the Expert Advisor to trade automatically.

Recommendations

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Before using the Expert Advisor on a live account, test the selected settings on a demo account to ensure they are appropriate for your broker and trading conditions.

Trading results may vary depending on spread, execution quality, broker specifications and market volatility.

Strategy Tester

The Strategy Tester screenshots included with this product were generated using the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.

Strategy Tester results are historical simulations based on the selected test conditions and should not be interpreted as real trading performance.

Version History

Version 1.00

  • Initial Market release

Future updates will be listed in this section together with a summary of changes.

Support

If you have questions regarding installation, configuration or operation of the Expert Advisor, please use the Product Comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.

Regular updates may be released to improve compatibility, reliability and functionality.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance, including Strategy Tester results, does not guarantee future results.

Users are responsible for selecting appropriate risk settings and should become familiar with the Expert Advisor before using it on a live trading account.

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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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