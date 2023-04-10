Black Jack
- Experts
-
Amos TsopotsaChief investment officer at APRM Capital Holdings ,I am a full time stock market trader and cider for MQL4 and MQL5
- Version: 1.16
Hello, please help me with what settings can I use on the US100. PLEASE HELP ME.
Hi, I just installed it in MT5 and it works fine with your settings, but I'm optimizing the parameters. So, I want to know if you did the same and it was profitable? And what days do you use it to trade? Thanks. What type of optimization should I use to make it profitable with $80?
How can I optimize it? For better results.
Hello, please help me with what settings can I use on the US100. PLEASE HELP ME.
Hi, I just installed it in MT5 and it works fine with your settings, but I'm optimizing the parameters. So, I want to know if you did the same and it was profitable? And what days do you use it to trade? Thanks. What type of optimization should I use to make it profitable with $80?
super amazing bot, tried it, at first due to my settings not being right i had losses but when i made the changes i think this is a winner, not doubt
works great.. thanks
yes veri good ea
no work!!!!!
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How can I optimize it? For better results.