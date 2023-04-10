Black Jack

5
The strategy for this expert advisor works more effectively only if you set buy only or sell only,the most important part I took into consideration are the main market turning points.You would want to say reversals or change in direction in trends,the key to making profitable trades with this advisor is to set your stop loss on the previous high for sell only signal and previous low for buy positions ,This advisor can trade any Market,but mainly was developed for Boom and Crash,vix75 and Jump 25 ,you can also optimise weekly  to get good settings.
If you still have challenges using this advisor feel free to either Private message me here or via my Telegram channel https://t.me/+VqOzohf1Up0yNjJk just copy and paste the link 
Reviews 7
Keivon1980
19
Keivon1980 2026.03.20 01:22 
 

How can I optimize it? For better results.

buntavshik
55
buntavshik 2025.12.14 10:09 
 

Hello, please help me with what settings can I use on the US100. PLEASE HELP ME.

Adrian Patiño
18
Adrian Patiño 2025.08.16 17:53 
 

Hi, I just installed it in MT5 and it works fine with your settings, but I'm optimizing the parameters. So, I want to know if you did the same and it was profitable? And what days do you use it to trade? Thanks. What type of optimization should I use to make it profitable with $80?

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Keivon1980
19
Keivon1980 2026.03.20 01:22 
 

How can I optimize it? For better results.

buntavshik
55
buntavshik 2025.12.14 10:09 
 

Hello, please help me with what settings can I use on the US100. PLEASE HELP ME.

Adrian Patiño
18
Adrian Patiño 2025.08.16 17:53 
 

Hi, I just installed it in MT5 and it works fine with your settings, but I'm optimizing the parameters. So, I want to know if you did the same and it was profitable? And what days do you use it to trade? Thanks. What type of optimization should I use to make it profitable with $80?

Amos Tsopotsa
13015
Reply from developer Amos Tsopotsa 2025.08.19 16:33
try this on demo i will be honest with you i dont have have any trading days ,its on a vps and i make withdrawals every Friday
Cyrgil Thyssen
18
Cyrgil Thyssen 2025.05.11 15:29 
 

super amazing bot, tried it, at first due to my settings not being right i had losses but when i made the changes i think this is a winner, not doubt

Amos Tsopotsa
13015
Reply from developer Amos Tsopotsa 2026.05.30 14:52
since its a free product do good by sharing your settings,this could help many others .
Adil Asgar Haider
132
Adil Asgar Haider 2025.02.02 14:48 
 

works great.. thanks

Isuf Toverlani
127
Isuf Toverlani 2023.06.21 00:13 
 

yes veri good ea

Alejandro1980
54
Alejandro1980 2023.04.14 08:44 
 

no work!!!!!

Amos Tsopotsa
13015
Reply from developer Amos Tsopotsa 2025.05.14 11:26
Please explain what challenges you have i am here to help
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