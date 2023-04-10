Black Jack

This Indicator has been developed to help you as a trader to identify the direction of the market, IN trading we have Three types of movements an UPTREND,DOWNTREND and SIDEWAYS, The side ways market move is where most traders get trapped, as the price is consolidating ,this simply means there is no direction ,To the scalpers this can be an advantage to them ONLY if they know how to identify when assets classes are in this period. An attempt to develop how to identify trends is what this indicat

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