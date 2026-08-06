Misterio Gold MT4

Misterio Gold MT4

Introductory Launch Price

Misterio Gold is available for only $30 per month through 9 August 2026.

Beginning 10 August, the monthly price will increase to $99. Future pricing will rise gradually as the product gains users and receives additional updates, until reaching the planned final price of $199 per month.

Take advantage of the introductory price while it is still available.


Misterio Gold MT4 is an automated breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD—Gold.

The EA identifies potential breakout opportunities using price movement, trend-strength confirmation, and pending-order execution. It combines trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, trailing-stop management, and pending-order handling into one fully automated trading system.

Misterio Gold is designed for traders who want a disciplined Gold breakout strategy with configurable risk controls and a professional chart-status panel.

Main Features

  • Automated XAUUSD breakout trading

  • Pending-order entry system

  • Trend-strength filtering

  • Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

  • Adjustable take profit

  • Adjustable fixed stop loss

  • Optional structure-based stop loss

  • Breakeven protection

  • Automatic breakeven scaling by lot size

  • Trailing-stop management

  • Trading-session filter

  • Optional second trading session

  • Maximum-spread protection

  • Pending-order management

  • Maximum open-trade control

  • Close-all time option

  • Optional closed-bar trade exit

  • Clean chart-status panel

  • Adjustable fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Magic-number support

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Misterio Gold MT4 is designed specifically for Gold. Symbol names may vary between brokers, including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm, or other broker-specific variations.

Users should verify that the EA recognizes their broker’s Gold symbol before trading.

Recommended Timeframe

M1

Misterio Gold is designed primarily for the one-minute timeframe. The EA evaluates short-term Gold price movement and uses pending orders to enter when its configured breakout conditions are satisfied.

Attaching the EA to another timeframe may produce different signals, trade frequency, and performance.

Important Setup Notes

  • Attach Misterio Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

  • Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4.

  • Allow live trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

  • Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.

  • Confirm your broker’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

  • Check current Gold spread conditions before trading.

  • Use the correct settings file for your account and broker.

  • Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

  • Use conservative risk management.

  • Avoid running multiple copies with the same magic number on the same symbol.

Chart Panel

The professional chart panel displays important information directly on the chart, including:

  • EA operating status

  • Account balance

  • Account equity

  • Current profit or loss

  • Symbol and timeframe

  • Current trading direction

  • Trend-strength mode

  • Current spread

  • Maximum permitted spread

  • Open trades

  • Pending orders

  • Session status

  • Breakeven status

  • Trailing-stop status

  • Closed-bar exit status

This allows traders to quickly determine whether the EA is active and whether current market conditions permit a new setup.

Pending-Order Execution

Misterio Gold uses pending orders to prepare for potential breakout entries.

Depending on the detected market direction, the EA may place a buy-stop or sell-stop order above or below the current market price. The order remains pending until price reaches the entry level, the order is manually removed, or the EA is permitted to delete it under the configured pending-order rules.

The EA can also restrict trading to one pending order per symbol and limit the number of open trades on XAUUSD.

Trend-Strength Filtering

Misterio Gold analyzes current market direction and trend strength before creating a new setup.

The EA may classify the market as:

  • Buy condition

  • Sell condition

  • No-trade condition

The selected Trend Strength setting controls how strict the entry requirements are. More conservative settings generally require stronger market movement, while more aggressive settings may allow additional trading opportunities.

No trend filter can eliminate losing trades or guarantee that a breakout will continue.

Spread Protection

Gold spreads can increase sharply during rollover, news events, low-liquidity periods, market openings, and unexpected volatility.

Misterio Gold includes spread-protection controls that can prevent new setups when the current spread exceeds the configured maximum.

Depending on the selected settings, the EA can:

  • Block new pending orders when spread is too high

  • Preserve an existing pending order

  • Delete pending orders when spread becomes excessive

  • Optionally close live trades at an emergency spread threshold

For safe configuration:

MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Spread measurements depend on the broker’s price digits and contract specifications. Users must verify the displayed spread against their own broker.

Stop-Loss Management

Misterio Gold supports configurable stop-loss protection.

The EA can use:

  • A fixed stop loss

  • A structure-based stop loss

  • A recent-candle lookback

  • An additional stop-loss distance

Gold can move rapidly, and a stop loss that is too close may be reached by normal price fluctuation. A stop loss that is too large can expose the account to greater financial risk.

Users should calculate the monetary risk of the selected stop distance and lot size before trading.

Breakeven Protection

When enabled, the EA can move the stop loss after a trade reaches the configured profit distance.

Breakeven protection is intended to reduce the risk of a winning trade turning into a full stop-loss trade. The final stop position may include a small protected amount above or below the original entry price.

The breakeven level can also scale automatically according to the trade’s lot size.

Breakeven protection does not guarantee a profitable close. Price may reverse, gap, or experience slippage before the stop modification is executed.

Trailing-Stop Management

After the configured trailing-start distance is reached, Misterio Gold can begin moving the stop loss behind the market.

The trailing-stop system uses:

  • Trailing Start Pips

  • Trailing Stop Pips

  • Trailing Step Pips

These settings determine when trailing begins, how far the stop remains behind price, and how much additional movement is required before the stop is updated again.

A tighter trailing stop may secure profits sooner but can also close trades during normal Gold volatility. A wider trailing stop gives the trade more room but may return more open profit before closing.

Closed-Bar Trade Exit

Misterio Gold includes an optional closed-bar exit system.

When enabled, the EA can close a live trade after the configured number of completed bars confirms movement against the trade direction.

The closed-bar timeframe and required number of bars can be adjusted independently.

This feature provides an additional rule-based exit method but may close trades before the fixed stop loss, breakeven stop, trailing stop, or take-profit target is reached.

Trading Sessions

The EA can be restricted to specific trading hours.

Available controls include:

  • Primary trading session

  • Optional second trading session

  • Start and end times

  • Optional pending-order deletion at session end

  • Close-all-trades time

Trading-session settings use the MetaTrader broker-server time, which may differ from the trader’s local time.

Users should verify their broker-server clock before configuring the session schedule.

Lot Sizing

Misterio Gold supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing.

Fixed Lot Size

The EA trades the exact lot size entered by the user.

Automatic Lot Sizing

When automatic lot sizing is enabled, the EA calculates the trade volume using the configured account-balance steps, lot-size increments, minimum lot, and maximum lot.

Automatic lot sizing does not guarantee safe risk. The relationship between account balance, Gold contract size, stop-loss distance, leverage, and margin requirements must be considered.

Sound Notifications

Misterio Gold can provide optional sound notifications for completed trades.

  • A bell can play after a profitable trade.

  • A buzzer can play after a losing trade.

Sound notifications require MetaTrader 4 terminal sounds and the selected audio files to be available and enabled.

Key Features

  • Easy to install and configure

  • Fully automated Gold breakout trading

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD

  • Optimized primarily for the M1 timeframe

  • No Grid strategy

  • No Martingale strategy

  • Rule-based trade management

  • Fixed and automatic lot-size options

  • Built-in trend-strength filtering

  • Pending-order breakout execution

  • Breakeven protection

  • Trailing-stop protection

  • Session-based trading

  • Spread protection

  • Professional on-chart dashboard

  • Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts

Recommended Minimum Account Balance

$300 or more

The appropriate starting balance depends on the broker’s minimum lot size, leverage, Gold contract specifications, selected stop loss, spread, and personal risk tolerance.

A higher account balance may provide additional margin and allow the trader to use more conservative position sizing. The recommended minimum does not guarantee that the account will avoid losses or drawdown.

Risk Warning

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Misterio Gold does not guarantee profits. Historical results, strategy-tester reports, optimization results, demo performance, and previous live performance do not guarantee future results.

Live trading results may differ because of:

  • Spread

  • Slippage

  • Broker execution

  • Liquidity

  • Price gaps

  • Commissions

  • Swap and financing charges

  • Stop-level restrictions

  • Contract specifications

  • Internet interruptions

  • Virtual private server interruptions

  • Changing market conditions

XAUUSD can experience rapid price movement, especially during major economic announcements, central-bank decisions, geopolitical events, and periods of reduced liquidity.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Verify the monetary risk of every lot size and stop-loss setting with your broker, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
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Gold Hunter Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor uses a breakout-based execution model. It analyzes structural price levels and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are met. The system is designed for intraday trading and does not use martingale, grid, averaging, progressive lot increase, or hidden recovery logic. Pricing Policy The price will increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases. 2 of 10 copi
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
Bypass Generator MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
1 (1)
Experts
Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (1)
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Misterio Gold MT5
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