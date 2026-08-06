Here's a version in the same style, tailored to Quantum Queen Black MT4.

Quantum Queen Black MT4 is a breakout Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, trend strength confirmation, and pending order execution.

The EA combines divergence detection, breakout confirmation, trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling into a fully automated trading system. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined breakout strategy with built-in risk management and a clean chart status panel.

Main Features

Pending order entry system

Trend strength filtering

Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

Adjustable take profit and stop loss

Fixed or structure-based stop loss

Breakeven protection

Trailing stop management

Trading session filter

Optional second trading session

Spread protection

Pending order management

Close-all time option

Closed bar trade exit option

Clean chart status panel

Adjustable lot size

Automatic lot sizing

Magic number support

Recommended Symbols

US30

NAS100

Quantum Queen Black MT4 is designed primarily for US30 and NAS100. Advanced users may test the EA on other volatile CFD symbols, but results and settings may vary depending on broker execution, spread, contract specifications, commissions, stop levels, and market conditions.

Recommended Timeframe

M5

The EA is designed primarily for the M5 timeframe. Users should always test their own broker conditions before trading live.

Important Setup Notes

Attach the EA to a US30 or NAS100 M5 chart. Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading. Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings. Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size. Check current spread conditions before trading. Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account. Use conservative risk management.

Chart Panel

The chart panel displays the current EA status, symbol, timeframe, trading direction, trend strength mode, spread, open trades, pending orders, and session status, allowing traders to quickly monitor whether trading conditions are currently valid.

Spread Protection

Quantum Queen Black MT4 includes multiple spread protection features to help avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can block new trades when the spread exceeds the configured limit and can optionally close live trades if the spread reaches an emergency threshold.

For safe operation, MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, and historical or backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, commissions, stop levels, liquidity, and changing market conditions.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and never risk more money than you can afford to lose.

Key Features