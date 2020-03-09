Pulse Momentum Pro MT4 is a trend-based pending order Expert Advisor designed primarily for US30 trading.



The EA uses structured breakout conditions, EMA trend direction, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling. It is designed for traders who want a rule-based breakout system with clear risk controls and a clean chart status panel.



Main Features



- Trend-based breakout logic

- Pending order entry system

- Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade trend filtering

- EMA trend direction filter

- Adjustable take profit and stop loss

- Breakeven protection

- Trading session filter

- Optional second trading session

- Spread filter for pending orders

- Optional live trade spread protection

- Pending order management

- Close-all time option

- Clean chart status panel

- Adjustable lot size

- Auto lot option

- Magic number support



Recommended Symbol



US30



Pulse Momentum Pro MT4 is designed and optimized primarily for US30. Advanced users may test it on other volatile CFD symbols, but results and settings can vary significantly by broker, spread, contract size, session, stop level, commission, and execution speed.



Recommended Timeframe



M5



The EA can be attached to the US30 or NAS100 M5 chart. Users should test their own broker conditions before live trading.



Important Setup Notes



1. Attach the EA to a US30 or NAS100 chart.

2. Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.

3. Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

4. Check that your broker allows the selected lot size.

5. Check the current spread before trading.

6. Test on demo before using a live account.

7. Use conservative risk settings.



Chart Panel



The chart panel shows the current EA status, symbol, trading condition, trend direction, spread, open trades, breakeven status, and active session. This helps users quickly see whether the EA is allowed to trade.



Spread Safety



The EA includes spread safety settings. MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips. If these settings are configured incorrectly, the EA blocks trading to help prevent unsafe behavior.



Risk Warning



Trading involves risk. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ from backtests because of spread, slippage, broker execution, market conditions, stop levels, commissions, and account settings.



Users should test the EA on a demo account first and only trade with money they can afford to risk.

Key Features: