Quantum Queen Black MT5

Here's a version in the same style, tailored to Quantum Queen Black MT5.

Quantum Queen Black MT5 is a breakout Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, trend strength confirmation, and pending order execution.

The EA combines divergence detection, breakout confirmation, trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling into a fully automated trading system. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined breakout strategy with built-in risk management and a clean chart status panel.

Main Features

  • Pending order entry system

  • Trend strength filtering

  • Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

  • Adjustable take profit and stop loss

  • Fixed or structure-based stop loss

  • Breakeven protection

  • Trailing stop management

  • Trading session filter

  • Optional second trading session

  • Spread protection

  • Pending order management

  • Close-all time option

  • Closed bar trade exit option

  • Clean chart status panel

  • Adjustable lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Magic number support

Recommended Symbols

US30

NAS100

Quantum Queen Black MT4 is designed primarily for US30 and NAS100. Advanced users may test the EA on other volatile CFD symbols, but results and settings may vary depending on broker execution, spread, contract specifications, commissions, stop levels, and market conditions.

Recommended Timeframe

M5

The EA is designed primarily for the M5 timeframe. Users should always test their own broker conditions before trading live.

Important Setup Notes

  1. Attach the EA to a US30 or NAS100 M5 chart.

  2. Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.

  3. Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

  4. Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.

  5. Check current spread conditions before trading.

  6. Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

  7. Use conservative risk management.

Chart Panel

The chart panel displays the current EA status, symbol, timeframe, trading direction, trend strength mode, spread, open trades, pending orders, and session status, allowing traders to quickly monitor whether trading conditions are currently valid.

Spread Protection

Quantum Queen Black MT4 includes multiple spread protection features to help avoid trading during unfavorable market conditions. The EA can block new trades when the spread exceeds the configured limit and can optionally close live trades if the spread reaches an emergency threshold.

For safe operation, MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits, and historical or backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Live trading results may differ due to spread, slippage, broker execution, commissions, stop levels, liquidity, and changing market conditions.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and never risk more money than you can afford to lose.

Key Features

  • Easy to install and configure

  • Fully automated breakout trading

  • No Grid strategy

  • No Martingale strategy

  • Rule-based risk management

  • Automatic and fixed lot size options

  • Built-in trend strength filtering

  • Pending order breakout execution

  • Designed primarily for US30 and NAS100

  • Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts

  • Recommended minimum account balance: $300


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5 (1)
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Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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5 (8)
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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