Misterio Gold MT5





Introductory Launch Price Misterio Gold is available for only $30 per month through 9 August 2026. Beginning 10 August, the monthly price will increase to $99. Future pricing will rise gradually as the product gains users and receives additional updates, until reaching the planned final price of $199 per month. Take advantage of the introductory price while it is still available.





Misterio Gold MT5 is an automated breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD—Gold.

The EA identifies potential breakout opportunities using price movement, trend-strength confirmation, and pending-order execution. It combines trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, trailing-stop management, and pending-order handling into one fully automated trading system.

Misterio Gold is designed for traders who want a disciplined Gold breakout strategy with configurable risk controls and a professional chart-status panel.

Main Features

Automated XAUUSD breakout trading

Pending-order entry system

Trend-strength filtering

Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

Adjustable take profit

Adjustable fixed stop loss

Optional structure-based stop loss

Breakeven protection

Automatic breakeven scaling by lot size

Trailing-stop management

Trading-session filter

Optional second trading session

Maximum-spread protection

Pending-order management

Maximum open-trade control

Close-all time option

Optional closed-bar trade exit

Clean chart-status panel

Adjustable fixed lot size

Automatic lot sizing

Magic-number support

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Misterio Gold MT5 is designed specifically for Gold. Symbol names may vary between brokers, including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm, or other broker-specific variations.

Users should verify that the EA recognizes their broker’s Gold symbol before trading.

Recommended Timeframe

M1

Misterio Gold is designed primarily for the one-minute timeframe. The EA evaluates short-term Gold price movement and uses pending orders to enter when its configured breakout conditions are satisfied.

Attaching the EA to another timeframe may produce different signals, trade frequency, and performance.

Important Setup Notes

Attach Misterio Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.

Confirm your broker’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

Check current Gold spread conditions before trading.

Use the correct settings file for your account and broker.

Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

Use conservative risk management.

Avoid running multiple copies with the same magic number on the same symbol.

Chart Panel

The professional chart panel displays important information directly on the chart, including:

EA operating status

Account balance

Account equity

Current profit or loss

Symbol and timeframe

Current trading direction

Trend-strength mode

Current spread

Maximum permitted spread

Open trades

Pending orders

Session status

Breakeven status

Trailing-stop status

Closed-bar exit status

This allows traders to quickly determine whether the EA is active and whether current market conditions permit a new setup.

Pending-Order Execution

Misterio Gold uses pending orders to prepare for potential breakout entries.

Depending on the detected market direction, the EA may place a buy-stop or sell-stop order above or below the current market price. The order remains pending until price reaches the entry level, the order is manually removed, or the EA is permitted to delete it under the configured pending-order rules.

The EA can also restrict trading to one pending order per symbol and limit the number of open trades on XAUUSD.

Trend-Strength Filtering

Misterio Gold analyzes current market direction and trend strength before creating a new setup.

The EA may classify the market as:

Buy condition

Sell condition

No-trade condition

The selected Trend Strength setting controls how strict the entry requirements are. More conservative settings generally require stronger market movement, while more aggressive settings may allow additional trading opportunities.

No trend filter can eliminate losing trades or guarantee that a breakout will continue.

Spread Protection

Gold spreads can increase sharply during rollover, news events, low-liquidity periods, market openings, and unexpected volatility.

Misterio Gold includes spread-protection controls that can prevent new setups when the current spread exceeds the configured maximum.

Depending on the selected settings, the EA can:

Block new pending orders when spread is too high

Preserve an existing pending order

Delete pending orders when spread becomes excessive

Optionally close live trades at an emergency spread threshold

For safe configuration:

MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Spread measurements depend on the broker’s price digits and contract specifications. Users must verify the displayed spread against their own broker.

Stop-Loss Management

Misterio Gold supports configurable stop-loss protection.

The EA can use:

A fixed stop loss

A structure-based stop loss

A recent-candle lookback

An additional stop-loss distance

Gold can move rapidly, and a stop loss that is too close may be reached by normal price fluctuation. A stop loss that is too large can expose the account to greater financial risk.

Users should calculate the monetary risk of the selected stop distance and lot size before trading.

Breakeven Protection

When enabled, the EA can move the stop loss after a trade reaches the configured profit distance.

Breakeven protection is intended to reduce the risk of a winning trade turning into a full stop-loss trade. The final stop position may include a small protected amount above or below the original entry price.

The breakeven level can also scale automatically according to the trade’s lot size.

Breakeven protection does not guarantee a profitable close. Price may reverse, gap, or experience slippage before the stop modification is executed.

Trailing-Stop Management

After the configured trailing-start distance is reached, Misterio Gold can begin moving the stop loss behind the market.

The trailing-stop system uses:

Trailing Start Pips

Trailing Stop Pips

Trailing Step Pips

These settings determine when trailing begins, how far the stop remains behind price, and how much additional movement is required before the stop is updated again.

A tighter trailing stop may secure profits sooner but can also close trades during normal Gold volatility. A wider trailing stop gives the trade more room but may return more open profit before closing.

Closed-Bar Trade Exit

Misterio Gold includes an optional closed-bar exit system.

When enabled, the EA can close a live trade after the configured number of completed bars confirms movement against the trade direction.

The closed-bar timeframe and required number of bars can be adjusted independently.

This feature provides an additional rule-based exit method but may close trades before the fixed stop loss, breakeven stop, trailing stop, or take-profit target is reached.

Trading Sessions

The EA can be restricted to specific trading hours.

Available controls include:

Primary trading session

Optional second trading session

Start and end times

Optional pending-order deletion at session end

Close-all-trades time

Trading-session settings use the MetaTrader broker-server time, which may differ from the trader’s local time.

Users should verify their broker-server clock before configuring the session schedule.

Lot Sizing

Misterio Gold supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing.

Fixed Lot Size

The EA trades the exact lot size entered by the user.

Automatic Lot Sizing

When automatic lot sizing is enabled, the EA calculates the trade volume using the configured account-balance steps, lot-size increments, minimum lot, and maximum lot.

Automatic lot sizing does not guarantee safe risk. The relationship between account balance, Gold contract size, stop-loss distance, leverage, and margin requirements must be considered.

Sound Notifications

Misterio Gold can provide optional sound notifications for completed trades.

A bell can play after a profitable trade.

A buzzer can play after a losing trade.

Sound notifications require MetaTrader terminal sounds and the selected audio files to be available and enabled.

Key Features

Easy to install and configure

Fully automated Gold breakout trading

Designed specifically for XAUUSD

Optimized primarily for the M1 timeframe

No Grid strategy

No Martingale strategy

Rule-based trade management

Fixed and automatic lot-size options

Built-in trend-strength filtering

Pending-order breakout execution

Breakeven protection

Trailing-stop protection

Session-based trading

Spread protection

Professional on-chart dashboard

Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts

Recommended Minimum Account Balance

$300 or more

The appropriate starting balance depends on the broker’s minimum lot size, leverage, Gold contract specifications, selected stop loss, spread, and personal risk tolerance.

A higher account balance may provide additional margin and allow the trader to use more conservative position sizing. The recommended minimum does not guarantee that the account will avoid losses or drawdown.

Risk Warning

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Misterio Gold does not guarantee profits. Historical results, strategy-tester reports, optimization results, demo performance, and previous live performance do not guarantee future results.

Live trading results may differ because of:

Spread

Slippage

Broker execution

Liquidity

Price gaps

Commissions

Swap and financing charges

Stop-level restrictions

Contract specifications

Internet interruptions

Virtual-server interruptions

Changing market conditions

XAUUSD can experience rapid price movement, especially during major economic announcements, central-bank decisions, geopolitical events, and periods of reduced liquidity.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Verify the monetary risk of every lot size and stop-loss setting with your broker, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.