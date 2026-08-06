Misterio Gold MT5

Misterio Gold MT5


Introductory Launch Price

Misterio Gold is available for only $30 per month through 9 August 2026.

Beginning 10 August, the monthly price will increase to $99. Future pricing will rise gradually as the product gains users and receives additional updates, until reaching the planned final price of $199 per month.

Take advantage of the introductory price while it is still available.


Misterio Gold MT5 is an automated breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD—Gold.

The EA identifies potential breakout opportunities using price movement, trend-strength confirmation, and pending-order execution. It combines trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, trailing-stop management, and pending-order handling into one fully automated trading system.

Misterio Gold is designed for traders who want a disciplined Gold breakout strategy with configurable risk controls and a professional chart-status panel.

Main Features

  • Automated XAUUSD breakout trading

  • Pending-order entry system

  • Trend-strength filtering

  • Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

  • Adjustable take profit

  • Adjustable fixed stop loss

  • Optional structure-based stop loss

  • Breakeven protection

  • Automatic breakeven scaling by lot size

  • Trailing-stop management

  • Trading-session filter

  • Optional second trading session

  • Maximum-spread protection

  • Pending-order management

  • Maximum open-trade control

  • Close-all time option

  • Optional closed-bar trade exit

  • Clean chart-status panel

  • Adjustable fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Magic-number support

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Misterio Gold MT5 is designed specifically for Gold. Symbol names may vary between brokers, including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm, or other broker-specific variations.

Users should verify that the EA recognizes their broker’s Gold symbol before trading.

Recommended Timeframe

M1

Misterio Gold is designed primarily for the one-minute timeframe. The EA evaluates short-term Gold price movement and uses pending orders to enter when its configured breakout conditions are satisfied.

Attaching the EA to another timeframe may produce different signals, trade frequency, and performance.

Important Setup Notes

  • Attach Misterio Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

  • Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.

  • Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

  • Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.

  • Confirm your broker’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

  • Check current Gold spread conditions before trading.

  • Use the correct settings file for your account and broker.

  • Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

  • Use conservative risk management.

  • Avoid running multiple copies with the same magic number on the same symbol.

Chart Panel

The professional chart panel displays important information directly on the chart, including:

  • EA operating status

  • Account balance

  • Account equity

  • Current profit or loss

  • Symbol and timeframe

  • Current trading direction

  • Trend-strength mode

  • Current spread

  • Maximum permitted spread

  • Open trades

  • Pending orders

  • Session status

  • Breakeven status

  • Trailing-stop status

  • Closed-bar exit status

This allows traders to quickly determine whether the EA is active and whether current market conditions permit a new setup.

Pending-Order Execution

Misterio Gold uses pending orders to prepare for potential breakout entries.

Depending on the detected market direction, the EA may place a buy-stop or sell-stop order above or below the current market price. The order remains pending until price reaches the entry level, the order is manually removed, or the EA is permitted to delete it under the configured pending-order rules.

The EA can also restrict trading to one pending order per symbol and limit the number of open trades on XAUUSD.

Trend-Strength Filtering

Misterio Gold analyzes current market direction and trend strength before creating a new setup.

The EA may classify the market as:

  • Buy condition

  • Sell condition

  • No-trade condition

The selected Trend Strength setting controls how strict the entry requirements are. More conservative settings generally require stronger market movement, while more aggressive settings may allow additional trading opportunities.

No trend filter can eliminate losing trades or guarantee that a breakout will continue.

Spread Protection

Gold spreads can increase sharply during rollover, news events, low-liquidity periods, market openings, and unexpected volatility.

Misterio Gold includes spread-protection controls that can prevent new setups when the current spread exceeds the configured maximum.

Depending on the selected settings, the EA can:

  • Block new pending orders when spread is too high

  • Preserve an existing pending order

  • Delete pending orders when spread becomes excessive

  • Optionally close live trades at an emergency spread threshold

For safe configuration:

MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Spread measurements depend on the broker’s price digits and contract specifications. Users must verify the displayed spread against their own broker.

Stop-Loss Management

Misterio Gold supports configurable stop-loss protection.

The EA can use:

  • A fixed stop loss

  • A structure-based stop loss

  • A recent-candle lookback

  • An additional stop-loss distance

Gold can move rapidly, and a stop loss that is too close may be reached by normal price fluctuation. A stop loss that is too large can expose the account to greater financial risk.

Users should calculate the monetary risk of the selected stop distance and lot size before trading.

Breakeven Protection

When enabled, the EA can move the stop loss after a trade reaches the configured profit distance.

Breakeven protection is intended to reduce the risk of a winning trade turning into a full stop-loss trade. The final stop position may include a small protected amount above or below the original entry price.

The breakeven level can also scale automatically according to the trade’s lot size.

Breakeven protection does not guarantee a profitable close. Price may reverse, gap, or experience slippage before the stop modification is executed.

Trailing-Stop Management

After the configured trailing-start distance is reached, Misterio Gold can begin moving the stop loss behind the market.

The trailing-stop system uses:

  • Trailing Start Pips

  • Trailing Stop Pips

  • Trailing Step Pips

These settings determine when trailing begins, how far the stop remains behind price, and how much additional movement is required before the stop is updated again.

A tighter trailing stop may secure profits sooner but can also close trades during normal Gold volatility. A wider trailing stop gives the trade more room but may return more open profit before closing.

Closed-Bar Trade Exit

Misterio Gold includes an optional closed-bar exit system.

When enabled, the EA can close a live trade after the configured number of completed bars confirms movement against the trade direction.

The closed-bar timeframe and required number of bars can be adjusted independently.

This feature provides an additional rule-based exit method but may close trades before the fixed stop loss, breakeven stop, trailing stop, or take-profit target is reached.

Trading Sessions

The EA can be restricted to specific trading hours.

Available controls include:

  • Primary trading session

  • Optional second trading session

  • Start and end times

  • Optional pending-order deletion at session end

  • Close-all-trades time

Trading-session settings use the MetaTrader broker-server time, which may differ from the trader’s local time.

Users should verify their broker-server clock before configuring the session schedule.

Lot Sizing

Misterio Gold supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing.

Fixed Lot Size

The EA trades the exact lot size entered by the user.

Automatic Lot Sizing

When automatic lot sizing is enabled, the EA calculates the trade volume using the configured account-balance steps, lot-size increments, minimum lot, and maximum lot.

Automatic lot sizing does not guarantee safe risk. The relationship between account balance, Gold contract size, stop-loss distance, leverage, and margin requirements must be considered.

Sound Notifications

Misterio Gold can provide optional sound notifications for completed trades.

  • A bell can play after a profitable trade.

  • A buzzer can play after a losing trade.

Sound notifications require MetaTrader terminal sounds and the selected audio files to be available and enabled.

Key Features

  • Easy to install and configure

  • Fully automated Gold breakout trading

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD

  • Optimized primarily for the M1 timeframe

  • No Grid strategy

  • No Martingale strategy

  • Rule-based trade management

  • Fixed and automatic lot-size options

  • Built-in trend-strength filtering

  • Pending-order breakout execution

  • Breakeven protection

  • Trailing-stop protection

  • Session-based trading

  • Spread protection

  • Professional on-chart dashboard

  • Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts

Recommended Minimum Account Balance

$300 or more

The appropriate starting balance depends on the broker’s minimum lot size, leverage, Gold contract specifications, selected stop loss, spread, and personal risk tolerance.

A higher account balance may provide additional margin and allow the trader to use more conservative position sizing. The recommended minimum does not guarantee that the account will avoid losses or drawdown.

Risk Warning

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Misterio Gold does not guarantee profits. Historical results, strategy-tester reports, optimization results, demo performance, and previous live performance do not guarantee future results.

Live trading results may differ because of:

  • Spread

  • Slippage

  • Broker execution

  • Liquidity

  • Price gaps

  • Commissions

  • Swap and financing charges

  • Stop-level restrictions

  • Contract specifications

  • Internet interruptions

  • Virtual-server interruptions

  • Changing market conditions

XAUUSD can experience rapid price movement, especially during major economic announcements, central-bank decisions, geopolitical events, and periods of reduced liquidity.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Verify the monetary risk of every lot size and stop-loss setting with your broker, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


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No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
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Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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