Pulse Momentum Pro MT5

Pulse Momentum Pro MT5 is a trend-based pending order Expert Advisor designed primarily for US30 trading.

The EA uses structured breakout conditions, EMA trend direction, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling. It is designed for traders who want a rule-based breakout system with clear risk controls and a clean chart status panel.

Main Features

- Trend-based breakout logic
- Pending order entry system
- Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade trend filtering
- EMA trend direction filter
- Adjustable take profit and stop loss
- Breakeven protection
- Trading session filter
- Optional second trading session
- Spread filter for pending orders
- Optional live trade spread protection
- Pending order management
- Close-all time option
- Clean chart status panel
- Adjustable lot size
- Auto lot option
- Magic number support

Recommended Symbol

US30

Pulse Momentum Pro is designed and optimized primarily for US30. Advanced users may test it on other volatile CFD symbols, but results and settings can vary significantly by broker, spread, contract size, session, stop level, commission, and execution speed.

Recommended Timeframe

M5

The EA can be attached to the US30 or NAS100 M5 chart. Users should test their own broker conditions before live trading.

Important Setup Notes

1. Attach the EA to a US30 or NAS100 chart.
2. Enable Algo Trading / AutoTrading.
3. Allow automated trading in the Expert Advisor settings.
4. Check that your broker allows the selected lot size.
5. Check the current spread before trading.
6. Test on demo before using a live account.
7. Use conservative risk settings.

Chart Panel

The chart panel shows the current EA status, symbol, trading condition, trend direction, spread, open trades, breakeven status, and active session. This helps users quickly see whether the EA is allowed to trade.

Spread Safety

The EA includes spread safety settings. MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips. If these settings are configured incorrectly, the EA blocks trading to help prevent unsafe behavior.

Risk Warning

Trading involves risk. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Live results can differ from backtests because of spread, slippage, broker execution, market conditions, stop levels, commissions, and account settings.

Users should test the EA on a demo account first and only trade with money they can afford to risk.

Key Features:

  • Very easy to use: install on chart, and set your preferred maximum allowed drawdown.  The EA can determine trade frequency and lotsize fully automatic 
  • No grid/No Martingale/No risky risk management
  • good results over the full historical data for US30
  • Easy to use for Prop Firms
  • Minimum account balance: 300$

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Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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