Misterio Gold MT4

Misterio Gold MT4

Introductory Launch Price

Misterio Gold is available for only $99 per month through 12 August 2026.

Beginning August 13, Misterio Gold will no longer be offered as a monthly subscription. It will become available as a one-time purchase of $1,099.

Take advantage of the introductory price while it is still available.


Misterio Gold MT4 is an automated breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD—Gold.

The EA identifies potential breakout opportunities using price movement, trend-strength confirmation, and pending-order execution. It combines trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, trailing-stop management, and pending-order handling into one fully automated trading system.

Misterio Gold is designed for traders who want a disciplined Gold breakout strategy with configurable risk controls and a professional chart-status panel.

Main Features

  • Automated XAUUSD breakout trading

  • Pending-order entry system

  • Trend-strength filtering

  • Buy-only, sell-only, or no-trade market conditions

  • Adjustable take profit

  • Adjustable fixed stop loss

  • Optional structure-based stop loss

  • Breakeven protection

  • Automatic breakeven scaling by lot size

  • Trailing-stop management

  • Trading-session filter

  • Optional second trading session

  • Maximum-spread protection

  • Pending-order management

  • Maximum open-trade control

  • Close-all time option

  • Optional closed-bar trade exit

  • Clean chart-status panel

  • Adjustable fixed lot size

  • Automatic lot sizing

  • Magic-number support

Recommended Symbol

XAUUSD

Misterio Gold MT4 is designed specifically for Gold. Symbol names may vary between brokers, including XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSD.a, XAUUSDm, or other broker-specific variations.

Users should verify that the EA recognizes their broker’s Gold symbol before trading.

Recommended Timeframe

M1

Misterio Gold is designed primarily for the one-minute timeframe. The EA evaluates short-term Gold price movement and uses pending orders to enter when its configured breakout conditions are satisfied.

Attaching the EA to another timeframe may produce different signals, trade frequency, and performance.

Important Setup Notes

  • Attach Misterio Gold to an XAUUSD M1 chart.

  • Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader 4.

  • Allow live trading in the Expert Advisor settings.

  • Verify that your broker supports the selected lot size.

  • Confirm your broker’s minimum stop-distance requirements.

  • Check current Gold spread conditions before trading.

  • Use the correct settings file for your account and broker.

  • Test the EA on a demo account before using a live account.

  • Use conservative risk management.

  • Avoid running multiple copies with the same magic number on the same symbol.

Chart Panel

The professional chart panel displays important information directly on the chart, including:

  • EA operating status

  • Account balance

  • Account equity

  • Current profit or loss

  • Symbol and timeframe

  • Current trading direction

  • Trend-strength mode

  • Current spread

  • Maximum permitted spread

  • Open trades

  • Pending orders

  • Session status

  • Breakeven status

  • Trailing-stop status

  • Closed-bar exit status

This allows traders to quickly determine whether the EA is active and whether current market conditions permit a new setup.

Pending-Order Execution

Misterio Gold uses pending orders to prepare for potential breakout entries.

Depending on the detected market direction, the EA may place a buy-stop or sell-stop order above or below the current market price. The order remains pending until price reaches the entry level, the order is manually removed, or the EA is permitted to delete it under the configured pending-order rules.

The EA can also restrict trading to one pending order per symbol and limit the number of open trades on XAUUSD.

Trend-Strength Filtering

Misterio Gold analyzes current market direction and trend strength before creating a new setup.

The EA may classify the market as:

  • Buy condition

  • Sell condition

  • No-trade condition

The selected Trend Strength setting controls how strict the entry requirements are. More conservative settings generally require stronger market movement, while more aggressive settings may allow additional trading opportunities.

No trend filter can eliminate losing trades or guarantee that a breakout will continue.

Spread Protection

Gold spreads can increase sharply during rollover, news events, low-liquidity periods, market openings, and unexpected volatility.

Misterio Gold includes spread-protection controls that can prevent new setups when the current spread exceeds the configured maximum.

Depending on the selected settings, the EA can:

  • Block new pending orders when spread is too high

  • Preserve an existing pending order

  • Delete pending orders when spread becomes excessive

  • Optionally close live trades at an emergency spread threshold

For safe configuration:

MaxSpreadPips should always be lower than CloseLiveTradesSpreadPips.

Spread measurements depend on the broker’s price digits and contract specifications. Users must verify the displayed spread against their own broker.

Stop-Loss Management

Misterio Gold supports configurable stop-loss protection.

The EA can use:

  • A fixed stop loss

  • A structure-based stop loss

  • A recent-candle lookback

  • An additional stop-loss distance

Gold can move rapidly, and a stop loss that is too close may be reached by normal price fluctuation. A stop loss that is too large can expose the account to greater financial risk.

Users should calculate the monetary risk of the selected stop distance and lot size before trading.

Breakeven Protection

When enabled, the EA can move the stop loss after a trade reaches the configured profit distance.

Breakeven protection is intended to reduce the risk of a winning trade turning into a full stop-loss trade. The final stop position may include a small protected amount above or below the original entry price.

The breakeven level can also scale automatically according to the trade’s lot size.

Breakeven protection does not guarantee a profitable close. Price may reverse, gap, or experience slippage before the stop modification is executed.

Trailing-Stop Management

After the configured trailing-start distance is reached, Misterio Gold can begin moving the stop loss behind the market.

The trailing-stop system uses:

  • Trailing Start Pips

  • Trailing Stop Pips

  • Trailing Step Pips

These settings determine when trailing begins, how far the stop remains behind price, and how much additional movement is required before the stop is updated again.

A tighter trailing stop may secure profits sooner but can also close trades during normal Gold volatility. A wider trailing stop gives the trade more room but may return more open profit before closing.

Closed-Bar Trade Exit

Misterio Gold includes an optional closed-bar exit system.

When enabled, the EA can close a live trade after the configured number of completed bars confirms movement against the trade direction.

The closed-bar timeframe and required number of bars can be adjusted independently.

This feature provides an additional rule-based exit method but may close trades before the fixed stop loss, breakeven stop, trailing stop, or take-profit target is reached.

Trading Sessions

The EA can be restricted to specific trading hours.

Available controls include:

  • Primary trading session

  • Optional second trading session

  • Start and end times

  • Optional pending-order deletion at session end

  • Close-all-trades time

Trading-session settings use the MetaTrader broker-server time, which may differ from the trader’s local time.

Users should verify their broker-server clock before configuring the session schedule.

Lot Sizing

Misterio Gold supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing.

Fixed Lot Size

The EA trades the exact lot size entered by the user.

Automatic Lot Sizing

When automatic lot sizing is enabled, the EA calculates the trade volume using the configured account-balance steps, lot-size increments, minimum lot, and maximum lot.

Automatic lot sizing does not guarantee safe risk. The relationship between account balance, Gold contract size, stop-loss distance, leverage, and margin requirements must be considered.

Sound Notifications

Misterio Gold can provide optional sound notifications for completed trades.

  • A bell can play after a profitable trade.

  • A buzzer can play after a losing trade.

Sound notifications require MetaTrader 4 terminal sounds and the selected audio files to be available and enabled.

Key Features

  • Easy to install and configure

  • Fully automated Gold breakout trading

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD

  • Optimized primarily for the M1 timeframe

  • No Grid strategy

  • No Martingale strategy

  • Rule-based trade management

  • Fixed and automatic lot-size options

  • Built-in trend-strength filtering

  • Pending-order breakout execution

  • Breakeven protection

  • Trailing-stop protection

  • Session-based trading

  • Spread protection

  • Professional on-chart dashboard

  • Suitable for personal and proprietary trading accounts

Recommended Minimum Account Balance

$300 or more

The appropriate starting balance depends on the broker’s minimum lot size, leverage, Gold contract specifications, selected stop loss, spread, and personal risk tolerance.

A higher account balance may provide additional margin and allow the trader to use more conservative position sizing. The recommended minimum does not guarantee that the account will avoid losses or drawdown.

Risk Warning

Trading Gold and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.

Misterio Gold does not guarantee profits. Historical results, strategy-tester reports, optimization results, demo performance, and previous live performance do not guarantee future results.

Live trading results may differ because of:

  • Spread

  • Slippage

  • Broker execution

  • Liquidity

  • Price gaps

  • Commissions

  • Swap and financing charges

  • Stop-level restrictions

  • Contract specifications

  • Internet interruptions

  • Virtual private server interruptions

  • Changing market conditions

XAUUSD can experience rapid price movement, especially during major economic announcements, central-bank decisions, geopolitical events, and periods of reduced liquidity.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Verify the monetary risk of every lot size and stop-loss setting with your broker, and never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.


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Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Эксперты
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Multi Universal Robot
Oleksandr Klochkov
5 (1)
Эксперты
Хочу предоставить вашему вниманию уникальный, единственный и неповторимый в своем роде советник. Где вы можете создать свою собственную стратегию из 18 индикаторов, 12 свечных паттернов, 2 направления регрессии (тренда) и различных настраиваемых функций (сетка, трейлинг, повторный ход и т.д.). Функции советника: 1. Возможность включения одного из направлений buy/sell/buy_sell 2. Фиксированный лот или процент от депозита 3. ТР - в пипсах или волновой индикатор  4. SL - в пипсах или волновой индик
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The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.62 (34)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal LATEST MANUAL Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет во
Scalping Robot Pro MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (11)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a  professional trading system  designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability  trading opportunities  in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for tra
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.72 (43)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (6)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Fortune MT4
Shane Lee
5 (3)
Эксперты
Real Trading Account  LIVE SIGNAL VT MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2363526 Join SmiteFX Algos MQL5 Public Chat :   https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03e4dab0b20bdd01 Fortune is an automated breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 & 5, developed primarily for XAUUSD. The EA identifies potential breakout and breakdown zones based on recent market structure, then manages each trade according to the risk percentage set by the user. Every position is opened with predefined Stop Loss and
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Эксперты
XGen Scalper MT4 — профессиональная автоматическая торговая система XGen Scalper — это передовой экспертный советник, который сочетает в себе передовую алгоритмическую структуру и проверенный технический анализ, обеспечивая стабильные результаты на всех рынках. Эта мощная торговая система бесперебойно работает с валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, такими как золото и серебро, криптовалютами и индексами сырьевых товаров. Передовая алгоритмическая технология Запатентованный алгоритм скан
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.6 (15)
Эксперты
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Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Xyron Edge MT4
Ahmad Sidik
Эксперты
Xyron Edge is a Professional breakout Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade market structures by utilizing swing high and swing low levels. The EA places pending orders above resistance areas and below support areas to capture breakout movements while maintaining controlled risk management. --------- EA Setting & Preset :  EA Input Settings Guide Live Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2380162 FBS Performance :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385451 Eightcap Performance :  htt
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Эксперты
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Gold Hunter Pro MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.67 (15)
Эксперты
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Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (43)
Эксперты
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AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
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HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Эксперты
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не испо
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Эксперты
Настроение рынка FastBull — это поток данных, который агрегирует тысячи позиций с общей стоимостью счетов более 500 миллионов долларов США. Scalp On Scalp Off может мгновенно получать эти данные через прямую интеграцию API и использовать их при совершении сделок. Настроение рынка отображается непосредственно на вашем графике в настраиваемой и удобной панели. Живой сигнал: НАЖМИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Одиночные сделки управляются без использования сетки или мартингейла. Адаптивный, динамический трейлинг-стоп и
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновлен
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Эксперты
Quantum Nexus — это инновационный экспертный советник, который объединяет количественный анализ, многоуровневую валидацию, алгоритмы следования за трендом, механизмы отслеживания позиций и статистический мониторинг в единой автоматизированной торговой системе. Для воплощения этого продукта в реальность потребовались десятилетия опыта разработки и год подготовки, чтобы создать Quant v5 — инструмент количественного анализа уровня хедж-фондов с непрерывными скользящими OOS-тестами, используемыми дл
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Эксперты
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Эксперты
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 549$ Окончательная цена: 999$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro — уникальная торговая система на рынке.  Он полностью сосредоточен на использовании волатильности рынка биткойнов, торгуя на прорывах уровней поддержки и сопротивления. В центре внимания советника находится безопасность, что выражается в чрезвычайно
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Эксперты
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Эксперты
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Эксперты
GoldPro (MT4) — советник по XAUUSD с 2 режимами: Classic и Scalping GoldPro — автоматическая торговая система для   XAUUSD (золото) , созданная для тех, кому важны понятная логика, контроль рисков и возможность адаптировать стиль торговли под разные фазы рынка. Внутри одного советника можно выбрать   режим работы : 1) Classic Mode — более спокойная логика для откатов и движений “волнами” Режим, ориентированный на входы в моменты “перегрева” рынка (зоны истощения движения) и структурное сопровожд
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Here's a version in the same style, tailored to Quantum Queen Black MT5 . Quantum Queen Black MT5 is a breakout Expert Advisor designed to identify high-probability breakout opportunities, trend strength confirmation, and pending order execution. The EA combines divergence detection, breakout confirmation, trend filtering, session control, spread protection, breakeven management, and pending order handling into a fully automated trading system. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined b
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