Amazing Straddle EA for XAUUSD MT5 -Price Action base trading and working in Standard or Cent Account

Overview

Amazing Straddle EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines a symmetric pending-order straddle strategy with adaptive grid management, trend rescue logic, and trailing stop exits.

The EA is intended for traders who want a fully automated trading system with configurable money management and multiple built-in protection features.

Main Features

Designed for MetaTrader 5

Optimized for XAUUSD

Symmetric Buy Stop and Sell Stop grid

Adaptive grid spacing based on market conditions

Automatic Trend Rescue system

Rescue Hedge module

Basket averaging (optional)

Trailing Stop as the primary exit method

Adaptive position sizing

Automatic margin and balance protection

Pending order management

Dashboard on the trading chart

Magic Number support

Market validation safety checks

Trading Logic

The EA places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders around the current market price. As the market moves, pending orders are activated according to the configured grid distance.

If the market develops into a strong trend, the Trend Rescue module can open additional positions in the trend direction according to the selected settings.

Every open position is managed using the built-in trailing stop system. Under normal operation, trades are exited using trailing stops rather than fixed take-profit targets.

The EA also includes optional rescue hedge and basket averaging modules that can be enabled or disabled through the input parameters.

Risk Management

The Expert Advisor contains several built-in safety mechanisms including:

Minimum account balance control

Margin level protection

Free margin verification

Market validation safeguards

Position volume normalization

Emergency loss protection

Maximum trade controls

Pending order validation

Symbol verification

Automatic lot normalization

These features help prevent invalid trading operations and improve compatibility with MT5 Market validation.

Input Parameters

The EA provides a wide range of configurable settings, including:

Grid levels

Grid distance

Lot sizes

Adaptive price scaling

Trend Rescue settings

Rescue Hedge settings

Basket Averaging

Trailing Stop parameters

Maximum risk limits

Market validation settings

Dashboard options

Logging options

Balance protection

All parameters can be adjusted to suit different trading preferences.

Recommended Trading Conditions

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD

Account Type: ECN or Raw Spread preferred or Standard Account

VPS: Recommended for uninterrupted operation

AutoTrading: Enabled

Stable internet connection

Important Information

This EA is designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Trading performance depends on market conditions, broker execution quality, spread, and account settings.

No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.

Users should test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Proper risk management is strongly recommended.

Version Highlights