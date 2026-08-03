Kito Candle Range Reversal

Kito Candle Range Reversal

Kito Candle Range Reversal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish reversals after price sweeps a recent candle range.

The indicator first defines a reference range from previous completed candles. It then watches for price to trade beyond the range high or low and evaluates whether the move shows rejection, recovery back inside the range and sufficient confirmation.

When the conditions are satisfied, the indicator displays:

  • A green arrow for a potential bullish reversal
  • A red arrow for a potential bearish reversal

Signals are calculated from completed candle data, helping traders avoid unstable arrows caused by normal movement inside the currently forming candle.

Main Features

  • Bullish and bearish candle-range reversal signals
  • Recent high and low liquidity-sweep detection
  • Closed-candle signal confirmation
  • Wick-rejection analysis
  • Entry confirmation after a sweep
  • Signal-strength filtering
  • Optional volume confirmation
  • Optional EMA 200 directional filter
  • Optional trading-session filter
  • Historical signal arrows
  • Current candle-range levels
  • Popup, push-notification and email alerts
  • Suggested entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 data buffers
  • Compatible with Expert Advisors through iCustom and CopyBuffer
  • Works directly on the current chart symbol and timeframe
  • No external indicators or DLL files required

How It Works

The indicator follows a simple sequence:

  1. It calculates the high and low of the selected previous completed candles.
  2. It detects when price moves beyond one side of that range.
  3. It checks whether the sweep shows rejection or returns inside the range.
  4. It searches for a valid reversal confirmation within the allowed number of candles.
  5. It displays the corresponding bullish or bearish arrow when the conditions are completed.

A bullish setup normally begins after price sweeps below the reference range low and recovers.

A bearish setup normally begins after price sweeps above the reference range high and rejects the move.

Recommended Setup

For more concise and selective signals:

Enable all available confirmation filters except:

  • Session Filter
  • EMA 200 Bias Filter

Keep the Session Filter disabled unless you want signals only during specific broker-server hours.

Keep the EMA 200 Bias Filter disabled unless you want signals restricted by the long-term moving-average direction.

The default settings provide a practical starting point. Test the indicator on your preferred symbol and timeframe before changing its parameters.

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to a chart.
  2. Select your preferred timeframe.
  3. Enable the required alerts.
  4. Wait for a completed-candle signal.
  5. Treat green arrows as potential bullish reversal setups.
  6. Treat red arrows as potential bearish reversal setups.
  7. Confirm the signal with your own market structure, trend, support and resistance, liquidity or risk-management rules.

The indicator does not open, manage or close trades automatically.

Alerts

The indicator can provide:

  • MetaTrader popup alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Email alerts

Notifications can include the symbol, timeframe, signal direction, signal strength, suggested entry, Stop Loss and target information.

EA Buffer Support

The indicator provides buffers for:

  • Buy signal
  • Sell signal
  • Bullish sweep
  • Bearish sweep
  • Signal direction
  • Sweep direction
  • Signal strength
  • Candle-range high
  • Candle-range low
  • Suggested entry price
  • Suggested Stop Loss
  • Take Profit 1
  • Take Profit 2

This allows developers to read the indicator through an Expert Advisor, scanner or trading utility.

Important Information

Kito Candle Range Reversal is a technical-analysis tool, not a complete trading system. A signal does not guarantee that the market will reverse or that a trade will be profitable.

Market conditions, spread, volatility, execution and broker pricing can affect results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it in live trading.


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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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