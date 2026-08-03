Kito Candle Range Reversal

Kito Candle Range Reversal

Kito Candle Range Reversal is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to identify potential bullish and bearish reversals after price sweeps a recent candle range.

The indicator first defines a reference range from previous completed candles. It then watches for price to trade beyond the range high or low and evaluates whether the move shows rejection, recovery back inside the range and sufficient confirmation.

When the conditions are satisfied, the indicator displays:

  • A green arrow for a potential bullish reversal
  • A red arrow for a potential bearish reversal

Signals are calculated from completed candle data, helping traders avoid unstable arrows caused by normal movement inside the currently forming candle.

Main Features

  • Bullish and bearish candle-range reversal signals
  • Recent high and low liquidity-sweep detection
  • Closed-candle signal confirmation
  • Wick-rejection analysis
  • Entry confirmation after a sweep
  • Signal-strength filtering
  • Optional volume confirmation
  • Optional EMA 200 directional filter
  • Optional trading-session filter
  • Historical signal arrows
  • Current candle-range levels
  • Popup, push-notification and email alerts
  • Suggested entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 data buffers
  • Compatible with Expert Advisors through iCustom and CopyBuffer
  • Works directly on the current chart symbol and timeframe
  • No external indicators or DLL files required

How It Works

The indicator follows a simple sequence:

  1. It calculates the high and low of the selected previous completed candles.
  2. It detects when price moves beyond one side of that range.
  3. It checks whether the sweep shows rejection or returns inside the range.
  4. It searches for a valid reversal confirmation within the allowed number of candles.
  5. It displays the corresponding bullish or bearish arrow when the conditions are completed.

A bullish setup normally begins after price sweeps below the reference range low and recovers.

A bearish setup normally begins after price sweeps above the reference range high and rejects the move.

Recommended Setup

For more concise and selective signals:

Enable all available confirmation filters except:

  • Session Filter
  • EMA 200 Bias Filter

Keep the Session Filter disabled unless you want signals only during specific broker-server hours.

Keep the EMA 200 Bias Filter disabled unless you want signals restricted by the long-term moving-average direction.

The default settings provide a practical starting point. Test the indicator on your preferred symbol and timeframe before changing its parameters.

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to a chart.
  2. Select your preferred timeframe.
  3. Enable the required alerts.
  4. Wait for a completed-candle signal.
  5. Treat green arrows as potential bullish reversal setups.
  6. Treat red arrows as potential bearish reversal setups.
  7. Confirm the signal with your own market structure, trend, support and resistance, liquidity or risk-management rules.

The indicator does not open, manage or close trades automatically.

Alerts

The indicator can provide:

  • MetaTrader popup alerts
  • Mobile push notifications
  • Email alerts

Notifications can include the symbol, timeframe, signal direction, signal strength, suggested entry, Stop Loss and target information.

EA Buffer Support

The indicator provides buffers for:

  • Buy signal
  • Sell signal
  • Bullish sweep
  • Bearish sweep
  • Signal direction
  • Sweep direction
  • Signal strength
  • Candle-range high
  • Candle-range low
  • Suggested entry price
  • Suggested Stop Loss
  • Take Profit 1
  • Take Profit 2

This allows developers to read the indicator through an Expert Advisor, scanner or trading utility.

Important Information

Kito Candle Range Reversal is a technical-analysis tool, not a complete trading system. A signal does not guarantee that the market will reverse or that a trade will be profitable.

Market conditions, spread, volatility, execution and broker pricing can affect results. Always use appropriate risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before using it in live trading.


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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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5 (33)
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FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
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Kito Level Reactor
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Индикатор структурных уровней с двумя независимыми осями для определения активного контроля, памяти диапазона и открытых ценовых путей. Торговое преимущество, о необходимости которого вы даже не подозревали. Kito Level Reactor — это индикатор структурных ценовых уровней для MetaTrader 5. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которые хотят понимать не только, где находится важный уровень, но и каким образом этот уровень в данный момент влияет на цену. Индикатор разделяет рыночный контроль на две отдельн
Kito Candle Range Reversal Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch. The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe , processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader
Kito Auto Trendline Pro
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Индикаторы
Kito AutoTrendline Pro is an automatic trendline intelligence indicator for MetaTrader 5. Instead of drawing every possible line, it evaluates confirmed swing anchors, validates each candidate against price action, measures independent touches and reactions, suppresses duplicate structures and ranks the remaining trendlines with a 0–100 strength score. Only the strongest support and resistance structures are displayed, helping traders read market geometry without manually drawing and constantly
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