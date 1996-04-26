Nova Multi Timeframe Ema Scanner Pro is a professional MetaTrader 4 market scanner and trade-planning indicator designed to reduce chart switching and organize multi-timeframe trend analysis in one dashboard.

It scans eligible Market Watch symbols using configurable Fast, Mid and Slow EMA structure across three timeframes. Qualified setups are filtered, ranked and displayed with Strength, Quality, higher-timeframe alignment, Reward-to-Risk, Confidence and Signal Age.

The built-in Higher Timeframe Destination Engine searches for practical swing destinations and can create a structured T1, T2 and T3 target roadmap with entry reference, invalidation level and destination zone.

Main features include:

Multi-timeframe EMA confluence scanning

Market Watch multi-symbol analysis

Configurable Fast, Mid and Slow EMA periods

Scalp, Day, Swing, Position and Custom presets

Strength and Quality scoring

Higher-timeframe alignment analysis

Higher Timeframe Destination Engine

T1, T2 and T3 target planning

Reward-to-Risk calculation

Target-Plan Confidence Score

Invalidation level mapping

Persistent signal and trade-plan memory

Plan Lock until target or invalidation condition

Relax Mode for wider signal discovery

Smart dashboard filters

One-click chart navigation

Automatic chart roadmap drawing

Popup, push and sound alerts

Closed-bar analysis option

Custom colors and display settings

Nova is designed as an analytical decision-support tool. It does not automatically execute trades and does not guarantee profitable results.

See the Trend. Plan the Trade.