Nova Multi Timeframe Ema Scanner Pro
- Indicators
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Okechukwu Maxwell OkekeKitosDigitalwares develops high-quality MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisors and indicators focused on reliability, efficiency, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 6.0
- Activations: 5
Nova Multi Timeframe Ema Scanner Pro is a professional MetaTrader 4 market scanner and trade-planning indicator designed to reduce chart switching and organize multi-timeframe trend analysis in one dashboard.
It scans eligible Market Watch symbols using configurable Fast, Mid and Slow EMA structure across three timeframes. Qualified setups are filtered, ranked and displayed with Strength, Quality, higher-timeframe alignment, Reward-to-Risk, Confidence and Signal Age.
The built-in Higher Timeframe Destination Engine searches for practical swing destinations and can create a structured T1, T2 and T3 target roadmap with entry reference, invalidation level and destination zone.
Main features include:
- Multi-timeframe EMA confluence scanning
- Market Watch multi-symbol analysis
- Configurable Fast, Mid and Slow EMA periods
- Scalp, Day, Swing, Position and Custom presets
- Strength and Quality scoring
- Higher-timeframe alignment analysis
- Higher Timeframe Destination Engine
- T1, T2 and T3 target planning
- Reward-to-Risk calculation
- Target-Plan Confidence Score
- Invalidation level mapping
- Persistent signal and trade-plan memory
- Plan Lock until target or invalidation condition
- Relax Mode for wider signal discovery
- Smart dashboard filters
- One-click chart navigation
- Automatic chart roadmap drawing
- Popup, push and sound alerts
- Closed-bar analysis option
- Custom colors and display settings
Nova is designed as an analytical decision-support tool. It does not automatically execute trades and does not guarantee profitable results.
See the Trend. Plan the Trade.