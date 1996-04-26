Nova Multi Timeframe Ema Scanner Pro

Nova Multi Timeframe Ema Scanner Pro is a professional MetaTrader 4 market scanner and trade-planning indicator designed to reduce chart switching and organize multi-timeframe trend analysis in one dashboard.

It scans eligible Market Watch symbols using configurable Fast, Mid and Slow EMA structure across three timeframes. Qualified setups are filtered, ranked and displayed with Strength, Quality, higher-timeframe alignment, Reward-to-Risk, Confidence and Signal Age.

The built-in Higher Timeframe Destination Engine searches for practical swing destinations and can create a structured T1, T2 and T3 target roadmap with entry reference, invalidation level and destination zone.

Main features include:

  • Multi-timeframe EMA confluence scanning
  • Market Watch multi-symbol analysis
  • Configurable Fast, Mid and Slow EMA periods
  • Scalp, Day, Swing, Position and Custom presets
  • Strength and Quality scoring
  • Higher-timeframe alignment analysis
  • Higher Timeframe Destination Engine
  • T1, T2 and T3 target planning
  • Reward-to-Risk calculation
  • Target-Plan Confidence Score
  • Invalidation level mapping
  • Persistent signal and trade-plan memory
  • Plan Lock until target or invalidation condition
  • Relax Mode for wider signal discovery
  • Smart dashboard filters
  • One-click chart navigation
  • Automatic chart roadmap drawing
  • Popup, push and sound alerts
  • Closed-bar analysis option
  • Custom colors and display settings

Nova is designed as an analytical decision-support tool. It does not automatically execute trades and does not guarantee profitable results.

See the Trend. Plan the Trade.


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Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
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5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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